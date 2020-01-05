My reading, blogging & writing resolutions for 2020

I’m not that fond of new resolutions. I feel like, sometimes, they put a sort of unwanted pressure on us and just makes us want to stay in bed and do nothing for an entire year.

Yet, I also like seeing where I was last year and where I am now and, somehow, seeing that there was some kind of growth, progress, evolution, too. It seems to have become a sort of a tradition here, on the blog and I really want to keep it.

So today, I’m here to talk about blogging, reading, writing and my own 2019 expectations, as well as my 2020, small, big, hopefully realistic, ambitions…. so let’s get started!

If you’re curious about my 2019 resolutions post, you can read it right here!

💻 My blogging resolutions in 2019: how did I do?

1. Starting guest posts maybe from community members (would you be interested?), special blog post series on themes that matter to me maybe.

❌ I kind of failed at that, but… to be fair, I had no set idea in mind and didn’t really have, or take the time to brainstorm about this.

2. Join the discussion challenge.

✅ I did this! I’m pretty proud and happy that I managed to keep up the discussion challenge again this past year and had fun coming up with both bookish and blogging discussions all year round. They’re still some of my favorite posts to write. I’m happy that my inner Lorelai did pretty well on that one.

3. Try different things: I would love to try different kind of blog posts, to showcast books and their authors more somehow. I don’t know, I’m brainstorming.

✅ I managed to host author interviews all year long on the blog and had so much fun with it all! I loved talking with authors and introducing their books to the world. Mission accomplished!

I had some of my favorite interviews with Ronni Davis (When The Stars Lead To You), Emily Wibberley & Austin Siegemund-Broka (If I’m Being Honest), Laura Taylor Namey (The Library of Lost Things), Katy Upperman (How The Light Gets In)….

4. I also want and hope to do more collaborative posts with my sister (currently a once-a-month co-blogger here)!

✅ I feel like we did a little more blog posts together than we previously did and I’m really happy about it, yay!

5. Continue to blog hop and comment a lot and discover new blogs and spread the love all year long.

❌ I’m writing it down as a fail, because I’ve been slacking a whole damn lot in that area ever since august-september came around. I want to believe I still tried my best to spread the love, I really really hope I did, but I didn’t comment and blog hop as much as I used to. I feel terrible about it, but I also can’t do it all anymore, realistically.

6. RELAX! ABOUT! BLOGGING! I just need to do better with that and CHILL.

✅❌ Yeah… I have a mixed opinion about that. I kind of did better, because I skipped some usual posting days and I’m freaking out a little less about it, even if sometimes I still am and feel disappointed about it.

💻 My blogging resolutions for 2020

I feel like keeping it on the down low, when it comes to blogging resolutions. I had ambitions and ideas last year and these are lovely, but realistically and if I want to keep my sanity, I know I reasonably can’t do as much as I did before without burning out really hard, so… let’s keep it simple here.

Join the discussion challenge – yes, again. The Discussion Challenge is hosted by Shannon @ It Starts At Midnight and Nicole @ Feed Your Fiction Addiction. I’m not sure of which goal I’ll be aiming to reach, maybe the biggest one, if I’m feeling inspired by… no pressure. JUST RELAX OKAY.

📚 My reading resolutions in 2019: how did I do?

1. Read 70 books. Let’s be crazy and aim high?

✅ I! DID! THIS! I’m really happy to say I managed to read more books than I ever did in 2019, still don’t know how that happened, but really happy about it.

2. Continue reading diverse and #ownvoices books and boost them.

✅ I read some incredible diverse and #ownvoices books this past year and I reviewed almost every single one of them, yay!

Some of my favorite reads were I Wanna Be Where You Are (Kristina Forest), You Asked For Perfect (Laura Silverman), We Set The Dark On Fire (Tehlor Kay Mejia)….

3. Be! Better! With! The! Hype! (a.k.a know to avoid it when you should)

✅❌ Well… giving myself half of a good mark, because I TRIED okay.

4. Continue being contemporary trash and make everyone a contemporary fluff ball like me.

✅ I’m not sure about the second part of that resolution… Did I convert anyone into a contemporary fluff ball?? RAISE YOUR HANDS please? I did read like, 90% contemporaries or more this year, so…. I kind of succeeded.

5. Try to finish reading some series I started in… well, 2017. Overall do better with series? (This Savage Song, The Young Elites, Legend, An Ember in the Ashes etc.)

❌ Awkward laughter here, please. I still suck really, really badly at series and…. I read ONE sequel this year. Oops.

6. Read and get more books as ebooks (a.k.a resist the appeal of physical copies when I can get ebooks). Now. That might be kind of hard.

❌ I’m not certain I got a whole lot of ebooks this year….. so that’s a fail.

7. Beat The Backlist : without officially joining, I want to read backlist titles and try to focus on them as much as I do on new releases.

❌ I really, really focused and read way more new releases than I read backlist titles and…. well, I failed.

8. Read 10 books for the YARC2019 challenge.

✅ This was sort of a late addition to my new years’ reading resolutions, as I decided to participate in the Year of the Asian Reading Challenge a little later last January, but it still counts! For a person not at ease with reading challenges, I still wanted to participate in that one, since it was so low key and I could set my own goal.

I am thrilled to say that I DID IT! I managed to read 10 books by Asian authors and I’m SO happy about this.

📚 My reading resolutions for 2020

Read 70 books : let’s aim high again and hope for the best. Continue reading diversely and boosting diverse reads and voices : always. TRY and really finish these damn series I started, especially AN EMBER IN THE ASHES, THE READER, THIS MORTAL COIL, MARA DYER, THE BOOK OF DUST, IMPOSTORS. I’m being too hopeful here, wow. Just read whatever the heck I want to read and that’s it : meaning, trying not to get too swept up by the hype and new releases again and read without pressure. #goals

📝 My writing resolutions in 2019: how did I do?

1. Finish editing my current WIP (and maybe send it to beta readers)

✅ I actually did BOTH OF THESE THINGS???? I think that’s the resolution I’m the most proud of, okay. I finished my draft 3 of my WIP in the first half of the year and sent it to a couple of beta readers early this year, just as well. It was one of the hardest things I’ve ever done, writing wise, seeking out beta readers and hearing what they thought and their feedback and positive, hopeful thoughts about this story of my heart made me feel hopeful.

2. Brainstorm and maybe write another story

✅ I DID THAT TOO!!! I’m really happy about that, too, getting into a brand new story even though I hadn’t done that in years. It’s a messy first draft, but it’s here.

In case you’re any curious…. well, it’s still too early to tell about it all (and I’m too nervous to talk about my WIPs anyway), so I will just tell you this: it’s about sisters, there is traveling and a whole lot of anxious mess, basically.

3. Bribe my sister into co-writing a WIP with, drumrolls, sisters as a dual POV. I HAVE IDEAS.

❌ I did not do that. NYX WHERE ARE YOU I HAVE IDEAS.

4. Try to write on a regular basis again.

✅ I’d like to think I did my best with that resolution, so let’s check it, okay. I didn’t write on a daily basis, but I did my best to meet my characters at least once a week, even if it was just to stare at them blankly and waiting for them to write the words for me.

📝 My writing resolutions for 2020

Finish draft 4 of the WIP : and then maybe send it to beta readers again? QUERY???? I don’t know????? Maybe try to edit my other contemporary sisters WIP : I mean, a massive maybe right here because editing is hell. Or try to get to write another story, maybe someday sometime ? Write on a regular basis : my main goal and writing resolution is to focus and give priority to my writing more.

💛 My personal resolutions for 2019: how did I do?

1. I obviously want to travel more and obviously just want to be happy and take better care of myself.

✅❌ It’s half good here, I guess. I did travel this past year and discovered and fell in love with new and old places. I went to three different countries (England, Croatia, Canada) and did the usual 562 km across France about 5 times, too. I guess I tried to take better care of myself, but I know I still need to do way better.

Read more about my trip to Croatia, my trip to Toronto & Montréal and my Harry Potter Tour Experience!

💛 My personal resolutions for 2020

Travel, travel, travel : forever and always, as much as time and money allows me to. SELF-F***ING CARE. That’s all.

Are you making any new, old, keeping some resolutions this year?



What are some of your resolutions for 2020, reading, blogging, writing or personally? Also… do you have any self-care tips for me?? I’d love to know in comments!

