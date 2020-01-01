Monthly wrap-up – December 2019

Hi friends! ☀️ It’s JANUARY!

I hope you will all have a wonderful, wonderful 2020 filled with love, happiness, kindness and all the books!

3/6 months left of winter and seasonal depression.

That’s my mood, summed up, basically.

December has been all kinds of complicated. In case you’re not aware, there have been massive strikes in France all thorough the month, making me wake up extra early and go home extra late, just to be able to go to work. This has made me anxious and stressed out all thorough the month, from not being certain to be able to get to work to not being certain to do my usual 562 km across France for the end of the year.

December hasn’t been too kind and I’m tired, that’s all. 3 months left and it’s spring again here on this side of the world and I can’t wait.

I haven’t managed to read a whole damn lot this month either, which made me feel… well, a little disappointed in myself, I’m not going to lie. I also know that reasonably, I still read a lot despite it all and with the time I had, but well. Doing my best, I guess.

📖 Books I read

WHEN THE STARS LEAD TO YOU ☂️ I kind of fell in love with this book and I’m just so, so happy I read it and hope you will ALL read it. It was beautiful and heartbreaking and important and I love it.

THE SPEAKER ☂️ Okay so this series is way too underrated and you should read it. This second book was stunning and complex and this series gets more and more amazing.

TWEET CUTE ☂️ I found this way too adorable and it made me smile a whole damn lot and YES to this.

HOW DO YOU LIKE ME NOW? ☂️ I love Holly Bourne. I love how unapologetically REAL her books are and feel and don’t shy away from…. well, life. Read Holly Bourne’s books OKAY.

Goodreads Challenge: 75/60 books 🔥I think I kind of rocked my reaching challenge this year?? I’m pretty proud that I managed to succeed at this and to read more books than I ever did , my record being 73 books. I’m trying not to think too much about numbers, but allowing myself to be proud, too.

📖 Currently reading

I’m still deep into edits for my WIP, trying to make this draft 4 a readable and hopefully good one. I haven’t settled down with my writing as much as I would have liked to, but I’m doing my very best to pay more attention and to write a little more each month, too.

Otherwise I will never, ever finish this draft.

Words written: 11 455

I guess my mood affected my blogging a tiny bit, even if no one probably felt it.

I managed to keep up with my usual posting dates for the most part and I’m really happy about it. I also LOVED writing all of the end of the year blog posts and most anticipated blog posts and I am hoping that this motivation about these kind of posts will seep into the new year and into new blog posts this January. Fingers crossed!

📖 Book reviews

📚 Book discussions & tags

As usual, I’ve been cruelly slacking on the blog hopping and commenting part. I adore you all and wish I could do more, I’m sorry. Here is my little selection of the month, hoping you’ll enjoy it!

📚 Books & Reading

💻 Book Blogging

📝 Writing, Lifestyle & Other Posts I Loved

Nicole @ Thoughts Stained With Ink wrote a wonderful blog post about writing: Today, I’m Thankful For Writing

Sophie @ Me and Ink gave some amazing tips in her blog post How To Improve Next Year? 🗓️

