14 young adult book recommendations for this winter

Hi friends! I’ve been pretty consistent with seasonal reading recommendations in the past couple of months and to wrap things up perfectly, I thought that today I’d complete the collection with my winter reads recommendations!

It’s funny: I feel like I have a whole lot more books that feel “summery” than wintery, for some reason. Maybe it’s because I’m 200% a summer person and therefore, don’t really know a whole lot of winter reads…. or maybe because there are a whole lot less of books with snow and cold weather and big jackets and such? I don’t know, really.

Anyway, today I compiled for you a little list of young adult books that feel perfect for winter. We’ve got some romances, cozy, contemporary reads because you know me, I live for these.

I also tried and compiled some darker, fantasy, atmospheric reads that feel wintery to me, too. Somehow I ended up with a bunch of people-disappearing kind of reads….. oops.

I hope you’ll get some new recommendations from here and most of it all, that you’ll enjoy this post!

You can click on the covers to get to the goodreads page of the book!

🍂 Winter Reading Recommendations : romances, cozy and contemporary reads

Cold Day in the Sun, Sara Biren

Why I recommend it 🔎 I’m starting with a very wintery kind of read. Cold Day in the Sun is a sports romance with a great, strong and fun main character, a sweet romance, a lot of hockey and snowy days and family vibes and I had so much fun reading it, it’s a perfect cozy read.

📖 read my full review

Bittersweet, Sarah Ockler

Why I recommend it 🔎 I love Sarah Ockler’s books so much and Bittersweet is such a good winter read. It has ice skating and a whole lot of cupcakes and wonderful character growth and people need to read more of Sarah Ockler’s books okay.



Let It Snow, John Green, Maureen Johnson & Lauren Myracle

Why I recommend it 🔎 This is a pretty popular read, especially now given the Netflix adaptation of it. Three stories, intertwined during a Christmas Eve, soft romance and winterstorms, it’s a perfect book to read during winter time.

Fangirl, Rainbow Rowell

Why I recommend it 🔎 It took me a while to read Fangirl and I do not regret it one bit, it is now one of my favorite books of ALL times and I think it’s the perfect book to read during winter time, cozying up with your warm blanket and tea. It’s relatable, it’s funny, it’s warm, it’s serious, it’s romantic, it has family vibes and college setting and I just love it.

Together at Midnight, Jennifer Castle

Why I recommend it 🔎 Together at Midnight is a book set right between Christmas and New Years’, but it works perfectly as a winter read overall. If you’re looking for an adorable New York romance, filled with snow storms and acts of kindness, read this one!

📖 read my full review

How To Disappear, Sharon Huss Roat

Why I recommend it 🔎 I LOVE How To Disappear and feel like this book could use more hype, to be honest. I’m recommending it today as a winter read because… well, why not. It deals with social media addiction and has a main character with social anxiety, it has great, complex friendships and is the kind of book you can devour under your bed covers on a cold day.



📖 read my full review

Solitaire, Alice Oseman

Why I recommend it 🔎 It’s Alice Oseman’s least popular book, but I personally love Solitaire just as much as everything else she wrote and it feels like a perfect book you can read in one go on a cold day. It’s about a sad, introvert main character, it’s about a school mystery and an unlikely friendship blooming and it’s such a good, honest, raw read, I love it.

🍂 Winter Reading Recommendations : atmospheric, dark & fantasy reads

Vanishing Girls, Lauren Oliver

Why I reommend it 🔎 I love everything Lauren Oliver writes and Vanishing Girls gives me wintery cold vibes…. maybe it’s because it’s about sisters disappearing and it has this suspenseful, creepy, strange atmosphere, it’s surprising and thrilling to read and I love it.

📖 read my full review

Bright Burning Stars, A. K. Small

Why I recommend it 🔎 Bright Burning Stars is a compelling, addictive read that gives me the chills…. therefore, winter reads it is. My logic is implacable, I KNOW. Anyway, this book is about ballerinas and competition and ruined friendships and ambitious, determined main characters and it’s intense and I definitely recommend it.

📖 read my full review

Daughter of Smoke & Bone, Laini Taylor

Why I recommend it 🔎 If you’re looking for a very atmospheric read, Daughter of Smoke and Bone would be a great recommendation, I think. You’re thrown into a fantasy word, in the cold streets of Prague and it is the perfect read if you’re looking to get away this winter.

📖 read my full review

The Cruel Prince, Holly Black

Why I recommend it 🔎 Well, if we’re talking about dark, atmospheric reads, I think we should mention The Cruel Prince. It’s a world of fairies and betrayal, it’s a fascinating world you can get lost in and fascinated by, for sure.

📖 read my full review

Sanctuary Bay, Laura J. Burns & Melinda Metz

Why I recommend it 🔎 Sanctuary Bay is another dark, mysterious kind of read set in an elite prep school on a remote island. It’s a thrilling, dark and complex read that kept me on the edge of my seat and definitely a kind of read I’d pick up to hide under warm covers with!



📖 read my full review

Before I Disappear, Danielle Stinson

Why I recommend it 🔎 Filled with twists and turns, Before I Disappear is certainly a promising debut I’d recommend as a winter read. It’s mysterious, compelling, has great family vibes and its atmosphere reminds me of the cold days where everything is frozen and tense and filled with expectations.

📖 read my full review

The Disappearances, Emily Bain Murphy

Why I recommend it 🔎 Set in a small rural town where things disappear, The Disappearances is a very atmospheric, magical realism kind of read that I remember being fascinated with. It’s a book that feels quiet, yet manages to slowly, but surely, surprise you with each turn and I feel like it’d be a perfect winter read.

📖 read my full review

Did you read any of these books? Did you enjoy them? Do you want to read them?



Do you like to read any kind of special books as winter comes around? Cozy reads or dark fantasies? Let me know in comments!



