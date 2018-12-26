A look back at 2018 & my reading, blogging, writing and personal goals for 2019

I’m not that big on new resolutions for the new year, yet it seems to be a sort of habit here, on the blog, to look back on what I’ve accomplished blogging and reading-wise in the last year and to set new goals for the year to come and… I kind of enjoy that habit. I’ve come to realize that I like going back to my old blog post from a year ago and realize whether or not I actually accomplished everything I said I would.

So today, I’m going to do just that.

In case you’re curious, here is last year’s blog post with my 2018 resolutions!

💻 My blogging resolutions in 2018

“In 2018, I wanted to give more. To the community, in terms of giveaways, blog posts, showcasting the books I love and so on.”

❎ I would say that wasn’t quite the success I’d hope. Despite creating a Ko-Fi like I said I would, I didn’t manage to host a whole lot of giveaways. I did manage to create more blog posts and more lists posts showcasting the books and authors I loved, so… that was half a win, I’d say?

“In 2018, I will be joining the discussion challenge and aim for the highest goal.”

✅ I DID THIS! I have been loving discussion posts all year long, they are without a doubt my favorite blog posts to write and I am thrilled that I manage to write a whole bunch of them thorough the year.

“In 2018, I want to take better care of myself and just relax about blogging. (…) also need to stop the comparison game and tell myself that I am enough.”

❎ Ha.Ha.Ha.Ha. Next.

💻 My blogging resolutions for 2019

Okay, so here are a couple of things I really want to do in the next year…

Starting guest posts maybe from community members (would you be interested?), special blog post series on themes that matter to me maybe. I just want to do more with that somehow?

Join the discussion challenge again. I love a good discussion and I'm not planning on stopping any time soon, so I'll be part of the discussion challenge again this year! This challenge is hosted by the two amazing bloggers Shannon @ It Starts At Midnight & Nicole @ Feed Your Fiction Addiction. I'm also going to be aiming again for the highest goals of discussions here because why not.

Try different things: I would love to try different kind of blog posts, to showcast books and their authors more somehow. I don't know, I'm brainstorming.

I also want and hope to do more collaborative posts with my sister (currently a once-a-month co-blogger here)!

Continue to blog hop and comment a lot and discover new blogs and spread the love all year long.

RELAX! ABOUT! BLOGGING! I just need to do better with that and CHILL.

📚 My reading resolutions in 2018

“In 2018, I want to read 65 books and read more diverse and #ownvoices”

✅ As I’m drafting this, I have read 73! Books! Which means that if I finish my current read before the end of the year, I’ll have gotten through 74 books, which is my ALL TIMES RECORD. Fingers crossed. But also, pretty proud of myself on that one. I also read a whole lot of diverse and #ownvoices books and I’m honestly so proud and happy about that.

“In 2018, I don’t want to be too influenced by the hype.”

❎ Yeah, let’s just pretend I didn’t write this down okay.

“In 2018, I want to read backlist books.”

✅ I had joined the #BeatTheBacklist Challenge in 2017, one of the very unique challenge I actually joined, in order to read more backlist titles. My goal was to read 20 books, which wasn’t a whole lot and I am thrilled to say that I SUCCEEDED in that one, so yay!

My reading resolutions for 2019

Read 70 books. Let's be crazy and aim high?

Continue reading diverse and #ownvoices books and boost them.

Be! Better! With! The! Hype! (a.k.a know to avoid it when you should)

Continue being contemporary trash and make everyone a contemporary fluff ball like me.

Try to finish reading some series I started in… well, 2017. Overall do better with series? (This Savage Song, The Young Elites, Legend, An Ember in the Ashes etc.)

Read and get more books as ebooks (a.k.a resist the appeal of physical copies when I can get ebooks). Now. That might be kind of hard.

Beat The Backlist: without officially joining, I want to read backlist titles and try to focus on them as much as I do on new releases.

🖌 My writing resolutions in 2018

“In 2018, I want to open my damn Word doc and start editing.”

✅ I DID THIS. It’s honestly one of the things I’m the most proud of, even if, as of right now, I’m not done with this draft. I still got through maybe 2/3 of my story and that’s pretty good, even if I have no idea what I’m doing.

“In 2018, I want to start writing another story.”

❎ I haven’t done that, because I have been focused on editing my work and… not writing the rest of the year, so…

“In 2018, I want to talk more about writing and write regularly again.”

❎ Another failure here. Oops.

🖌 My writing resolutions for 2019

Finish editing my current WIP (and maybe send it to beta readers)

Brainstorm and maybe write another story

and maybe write another story Bribe my sister into co-writing a WIP with, drumrolls, sisters as a dual POV. I HAVE IDEAS.

Try to write on a regular basis again.

💕 Personal resolutions in 2018

“In 2018, I want to travel as much as I can, love and be thankful for all the people around me.”

That was a success, even if that end of the year has been pretty terrible for traveling and everything else, too. Still, I managed to go to Paris, Berlin and Edinburgh this year and I’m pretty happy about that!

💕 Personal resolutions for 2019

I’m not making any personal resolutions, because life is a rollercoaster and I just hope to take it as it goes and that everything will be nice. I obviously want to travel more and obviously just want to be happy and take better care of myself. Let’s take a second to laugh at that one, because I’m terrible at taking care of myself, but well… I guess I can try!

Are you the kind of person that likes making new resolutions, or not at all?

What are some of your reading, blogging or personal resolutions for the new year? Does anyone knows how to chill about blogging? I might need some adviceeeeeeeee because I suck at that okay. Oops.

I’d love to hear from you, so let me know everything in comments!

