The Smashing & Dashing YA Characters Awards

Hi friends! We’re getting close to the end of the year now, and even closer to all of the recaps about what we read, which book characters we fell in love with and which ones we dreamed of throwing off a cliff. To do, so… I found out about Cait @ Paper Fury’s amazing book tag, called the Smashing and Dashing Characters Awards and, well, I thought it’d be a great way to talk about my favorite characters and to scream about great young adult books before 2019 starts and I start screaming about new books.

That endless circle.

These answers took me a tiny little while to come up with, because… well, they’re not that easy, let me tell you. So naturally, I had to invite my sister / punctual co-blogger to answer these with me, because I’m curious and… kind of cruel, too. Oops.

Here I go, screaming about book characters again.

1. Most Relatable Character

Marie: I have to go with Eliza, from Eliza & Her Monsters for that one. If you’ve followed my blog since the start of this year, you most likely heard me screaming about this one. I just loved Eliza so much, the anxiety rep was on point and just so. relatable.

Nyx: Audrey from It Only Happens in the Movies. She is over cheesy clichés, she wants her partner to see her exactly for who she is. She’s flawed but she also knows her own mind. She feels SO real!

2. Most Pure Animal Companion

Marie: Let’s go with Nellie from Heartstopper, Alice Oseman’s webcomic, because well I can and Nellie has to be the most adorable dog in the entire earth okay.

Nyx: Same here! Nellie from Heartstopper. How cute was this dog?! Give me one!

3. Fiercest Fighter

Marie: I’m thinking of Lira, from To Kill A Kingdom right now, because that one was such a badass and I loved her!

Nyx: Zélie from Children of Blood and Bone. Girl power please! I loved watching her strength grow while still preserving her innocence and vulnerability.

4. Am Surprised That I Loved You??

Marie: I want to say, every character from All Of This Is True, because even if I despised some of them while reading, I don’t know, I found Penny endearing by the end of it all especially.

Nyx: Penny from All of This Is True. But damn, what a though question! She seems like the materialistic party girl but I discovered that she’s more than that. She’s a bit naïve and a little bland but I found myself starting to actually sympathize.

5. Best Sassmaster

Marie: Hmmm maybe Séverin from The Gilded Wolves? I got lucky enough to read that book already and, well, I loved it and the characters SO much and Séverin was awesome.

Nyx: Kenji from Restore Me. I LOVE him! He’s just the best supporting character ever. He’s funny, spirited and bold. Can we become best friends pretty please?

6. Best Antihero

Marie: definitely Kaz from the Six of Crows duology. Couldn’t go with anyone else for that one. Also, WHAT . A . BOOK.

Nyx : Xifeng from Forest of a Thousand Lanterns. It would be easy to dislike Xifeng with her jealousy and obsession over her own beauty, and yet I truly feel her pain, being a woman in a man’s world.

7. The Best Friends Of All

Marie: Luca and Grace from How To Make A Wish are going on the top-3 of friendships in books. It’s a f/m friendship without any ambiguity whatsoever and they’re friends goals, I love them!

Nyx: Steffi and Tem from A Quiet Kind Of Thunder. Finally a good female friendship who doesn’t get poisonous! They have been close forever and of course their relationship isn’t perfect, they have some issues but they’re always here to support each other. They’re really different so they try their best to be understanding, I loved that.

8. Best Villain To HATE

Marie: I just have to go with the Commandant in A Torch Against the Night because REASONS and I AM SO MAD AND AHHHHH.

Nyx: The mother from Starfish. She makes her daughter feel totally unremarkable. She’s a manipulative person who hurts others with her selfish choices. Just ughh.

9. Award For Best vs Worst YA Parents

Marie: I might cheat a little bit here, because I want to mention Dia in This Is What It Feels Like. She’s one of the main characters and she is also a mom and she is overall fantastic. For the worst parents…is anyone surprised if I pick A Thousand Perfect Notes and the Maestro. Because I kind of have to because she is THE ULTIMATE WORST.

Nyx: Dia’s parents from This It What It Feels Like for the best. They seem understanding and helpful. The parents from Accidental Bad Girl for the worst parents because I don’t know but with everything happening to their daughter, they just turn a blind eye?? She’s involved in drug dealing for god’s sake.

10. Ship Of All Ships In 2018

Marie: oh oh oh that’s a hard question…. since I’m a marshmallow I have read my share of adorable ships this year?! Damn it. Who am I supposed to pick…..I’m going to go with Mati and Elise from The Impossibility of Us, because I rooted for them and their relationship so much.

Nyx: Maguire & Jordy from Girl Against the Universe. Jordy falls for Maguire pretty quickly whereas Maguire spends most of her time pushing him away. It’s no love at first sight, they get to know each other over time. They find ways to help each other, they’re really sweet together.

11. Most Precious Must Be Protected

Marie: I don’t know why, but I want to talk about The Beauty That Remains and all of its characters. This book IS precious as a whole and everyone just needs to be protected and loved and hugged a whole lot. Also, please read this book?

Nyx : Beck from A Thousand Perfect Notes. He hates his life and his violent mother. He’s too scared to stand up to her and I really really wish I could just hug him tight and make all of his problems go away.

12. Honestly Surprised You’re Still Alive

Marie: I already picked him before, but… I’m sorry, I have to go with Elias from A Torch Against The Night, because well, wow.

Nyx: Elias, from A Torch Against The Night. With those twists and turns and plot twists, how on Earth is he still alive?? But I’m glad and I guess it wouldn’t make much sense to go on without him right?!

13. Award For Making The Worst Decisions

Marie: Avery, from The Thousandth Floor, makes a lot of questionable decisions and… well, so does everyone else in this book and that’s why everything is a mess and so dramatic overall and… why I like it so much?!

Nyx: Stop stealing my answers!! Avery from The Thousandth Floor also. She’s pretty much insufferable and makes really poor decisions. She slutshames and talk behind her friend’s backs. And should we talk about the fact that she’s in love and actually sleeping with her brother and that she wants to leave everything behind to live on a island with him??!

14. Most In Need Of A Nap

Marie: Charlie, from Save The Date, could use a little more sleep to deal with her gigantic, messy family, that’s for sure. Go to sleep Charlie.

Nyx: April May from An Absolutely Remarkable Thing. With her sudden fame and all eyes now staring at her, I bet she would enjoy a nice peaceful nap. Don’t you think?

15. Want To Read More About You

Marie: I’d actually really love to read more about Angie, from In Search Of Us, because I loved this book so, so much and she was such a great character and I hope she’s okay. OH and the ones from I Was Born For This, because this book is my life.

Nyx: Megan from Always Never Yours. I really enjoyed reading her story and absolutely loved her bold character. I wish I could follow her next step into adulthood.

I’m not going to tag a whole lot of people here, because the end of the year is already so soon and I don’t know if anyone wants to do this, but if you do, PLEASE feel free to join in! I’d love to see your answers and hear you scream about your favorite characters, too.

What do you think of our answers? Are there any characters you could really relate to, this year? Marshmallow in me have to ask: what was your favorite ship this year? Let me know everything in comments!