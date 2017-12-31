Blogging, reading, writing, challenges: all my resolutions for 2018 !

Today’s the last day of 2017 and, like 99,9% of the population, I will ask you and myself, where has this year gone?!

Usually, I’m not one to make too many resolutions, but I kind of want to try. I like lists, I like having goals, I like having something to aim for ; even if I am terribly scared of pushing myself too hard and failing. BUT I can try. So I MADE A LIST.

Blogging resolutions 💻

Last year, I did a little tag called “This Time Next Year“. In this tag, I wrote this very sentence :

This time next year, I still want to feel part of the community and love what I do on here.

I have to say that it’s one of the first time I made a resolution and made it happen. I still love what I am doing on here, even if I had some moments where I just wanted to SCREAM. I LOVE BLOGGING and I am still here three years later. So, MISSION ACCOMPLISHED.

In 2018, here is what I want to do, blogging-wise (or try to do):

I want to give more. I haven’t hosted too many giveaways and am far from being rich and able to afford giveaways all the time. That being said, with all the things happening to the international community of book bloggers lately (which I am part of), access to books always being hard for some people and so on… I would love to be able to give more. I am thinking of trying to host more giveaways ; or maybe set up a Ko-Fi to help me afford to do more giveaways and give back to the community. I don’t know. Would anyone be up for it?

This would also be the ideal occasion to showcast the books I fell in love with a bit more. I know I am talking about them with reviews, on my twitter account and on some other posts as well ; but I want to try and do more. Maybe with other kind of posts, master lists of books in a genre, recommendations or special features with authors. I do not know, but I am thinking about it.

If you know me a little bit, you know I am not one to really do challenges of any sort. That being said, I found out that, if there is ONE THING I love to do, it’s to write discussion posts, whether they are about books or blogging, and chat about you all about these things. SO I will be joining the Discussion Challenge hosted by Nicole @ Feed Your Fiction Addiction and Shannon @ It Starts at Midnight and aim for the highest goal. I AM HERE TO CHAT, people.

On a more personal level, when it comes to blogging, I want:

To take better care of myself and just relax about blogging. I know I am a hardcore blogger. I know I am sometimes doing too much, too hard and get too close to burn-outs a lot. I LOVE blogging so much, but it shouldn’t be something that consumes me. I love blog-hopping and giving back, but sometimes it really gets overwhelming and I realized that I just can’t do it all. It’s physically impossible and it doesn’t make me feel good about blogging overall. I’m sorry if I take steps back, at times. I just need to take care of myself a bit more.

DO YOUR OWN THING has to be my number one reminder in 2018. I am not the most confident person in life and when it comes to blogging, these insecurities overwhelm me , at times. I need to be more confident about it all, or at least try, knowing that I can do amazing things. That I did accomplish a lot in three years already. Maybe not so much compared to book bloggers of not only one year, but I need to stop the comparison game and just be. Do my own thing.

Reading resolutions 📚

This time next year, I want to have read as many GREAT books as I read this year.

I made it. I had a pretty incredible reading year and it makes me SO HAPPY. I have all of you to thank for the incredible recommendations. In 2018, I want to:

Read 65 books . 60 books was my Goodreads Challenge this year as well, and I ended up reading over 72 books. I am currently reading my 73rd book as I am typing this. Why not aim for 70 next year, then? I don’t know, I don’t want to put too much pressure on myself?!

. 60 books was my Goodreads Challenge this year as well, and I ended up reading over 72 books. I am currently reading my 73rd book as I am typing this. Why not aim for 70 next year, then? I don’t know, I don’t want to put too much pressure on myself?! Read diverse and #ownvoices books . That’s an obvious thing ; there are so many incredible books out there now and showcasting all the diversity we have in our world. I read tons of great and diverse books this year and I want to go on in that very same direction.

. That’s an obvious thing ; there are so many incredible books out there now and showcasting all the diversity we have in our world. I read tons of great and diverse books this year and I want to go on in that very same direction. DO NOT LET THE HYPE INFLUENCE ME . Easier said than done in a community where everyone just shoves books down each other’s throat, right?! But… I can do this. I can listen, but not give in when I don’t feel that interested in the book. Or I can try…. haha.

. Easier said than done in a community where everyone just shoves books down each other’s throat, right?! But… I can do this. I can listen, but not give in when I don’t feel that interested in the book. Or I can try…. haha. Read books from 2017 and before! GUYS, I am DOING A READING CHALLENGE. I know. Who am I?! I have decided a couple days ago to join the #BeatTheBacklist challenge. I don’t usually love challenges, since they are strict on what / when you should read, I never have the books at hand and… too much pressure. Here, all I have to do is read books from 2017 and before. I can pick the books I want. Let’s face it: when we are blogging, it is SO hard to look at new releases and forget the rest….but me….

My goal for this challenge is to read 20 books – a small goal I hope to make. I am TEAM NOVEL KNIGHTS, by the way! Let me know if you’re participating and your team!

Writing resolutions 🖋

This time next year, I will have FINISHED my novel.(yeah. one can hope.)

I didn’t expect this one to happen, but… it did. I didn’t really finish my novel, it still needs editing, but… I finished a draft and I guess that’s okay? In 2018, I want to:

FINALLY open that damn Word document again and edit my WIP . YES I CAN DO THIS.

. YES I CAN DO THIS. Start writing another story . I have some ideas in my mind and even beginnings of outlines and ideas somewhere on my computer.

. I have some ideas in my mind and even beginnings of outlines and ideas somewhere on my computer. Write on a regular basis again . I did write every single week when I was working on my WIP, but haven’t written a single word since I finished it. It’s been four months and I feel REALLY BAD. I want to write on a regular basis again, weekly, do something writing-related.

. I did write every single week when I was working on my WIP, but haven’t written a single word since I finished it. It’s been four months and I feel REALLY BAD. I want to write on a regular basis again, weekly, do something writing-related. Maybe talk more about writing on the blog. With my journey, struggles, aesthetics and so on.

And lastly… here is one resolution I made last year.

This time next year, I’ll figure out whatever it is that I really want to do (or whatever, just insert happiness somewhere in this. that’s all).

This is still a work in progress, I guess. I don’t want to make personal resolutions for next year, because… that, I really can’t handle. I’ll just say that, in 2018, I want to TRAVEL a lot (as much as I can), LOVE a lot and be thankful for the people around me. And just live the best I can.

What do you think of my resolutions? Do you have any blogging, reading, writing or personal resolutions for the new year?

Are you doing any reading or blogging challenges in the new year? Any WIPs you want to finish? Let me know everything in comments!

I know it’s the 31st, but I won’t post tomorrow and here’s my time to wish you all a VERY happy new year, filled with happiness, love and obviously, BOOKS! Sending you all the love ✨🎊

In case you missed it, I am still only half-there when it comes to blogging, blog-hopping and commenting back. Will be back on the 4th of January! I miss and love you all! x