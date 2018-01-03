Monthly wrap-up – December 2017

Hello friends, happy Friday and happy… JANUARY? Wait, what??! Once again, I wish you all a very happy new year, filled with love and books!

Are you ready for the wrap-up of the last month of 2017? Let’s go!

I mentioned last month that I really hate winter and Christmas season… okay. I don’t hate it, it’s a pretty strong word, but… I do live in a VERY touristic place around Christmas. Want to know why? Here’s why:

I know. It’s really pretty and I feel super lucky – also my hometown is in the New York Times for the best Christmas market of ever. Or was last year. ANYWAY. It’s also REALLY EXHAUSTING and the time of the year where I really embrace the hermit that I am.

I didn’t buy anything in November, remember? I was SO proud. In December, I bought, like…. aerm… 5 books and got 5 books as well. Ooops. Told you I wouldn’t hold on for so long with no books.

I had a more diverse month in terms of genres I read. Bye bye contemporary and hello fantasy! I got out of my comfort zone and it was a lot of fun, but also sometimes a bit disappointing. I will read my contemporaries again soon because I MISS IT okay.

Also, Kat was like, my official sponsor for last month’s reads. Seriously. Thank you hahaha.

Books I read

It was sweet, it was heartbreaking, it made me smile and almost cry. You can already read my full review here.

This was very, very out of my comfort zone, but I enjoyed it?? You can read my full review here.

My Lady Jane was so, so, very hyped. I’m not usually a fan of historical settings, but that one was a lot of fun. Full review coming soon!

My first Laini Taylor book! I wasn’t blown away by it, unfortunately, but the world-building was really interesting and it made me want to read more from the author! Ful review coming soon!

I am currently reading this one as I am drafting this post. So far, so good and this is my first Holly Bourne book. SO EXCITED. Full review coming soon!



I really, reaaaaally hope I won’t get rid of this section anytime soon, but the past few months, I had absolutely nothing to say here. Nothing happened, absolutely nothing and I feel really bad… let’s leave it at that, okay?

FRIENDS, if you want to win books, a little reminder that my three years of blogging giveaway runs until the end of this week! It’s international (I will be sending the book through Book Depository) and or the book of your choice. Don’t forget to ENTER HERE!

Otherwise… to be honest, this month has been really weird when it comes to blogging. It probably hasn’t shown, but I have been feeling strangely insecure and with tons of ups and downs. Probably because of the end of the year. Anyway, I’m on a bit of a semi-hiatus as you’re reading this and I don’t know as I am writing this, but I am sure it will feel good to have a little break.

I always want to try and share the love for so many bloggers, which often results in me not keeping track at all of the blog posts I read and feeling bad. I read a ton of blog posts every single day and sometimes my memory fails me. Here are some bloggers I loved reading posts from – but I do love EVERYONE.

How was December for you? Did you end the year on a good note? I hope so!

What was your favorite book this month? Are you ready for a new year, new goals and new times blogging? Let’s chat in comments!