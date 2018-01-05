Mini Reviews: My Lady Jane & Daughter of Smoke and Bone

Hello friends, happy Friday! I haven’t done mini reviews for a while, and I thought it was the occasion to do it again with two wildly popular books I… ended up liking. But not as much as everyone else did.

There are no spoilers in these reviews.

My Lady Jane, Cynthia Hand, Brodi Ashton, Jodi Meadows

Thanks to my official bookish sponsor -seriously. that will become an official title soon. I mean, it sounds cool??- Kat, for recommending this book to me.

I was told that My Lady Jane would be A LOT of fun to read and the popular opinion was right on that. If I didn’t laugh out loud all the time, I did a little bit and I smiled a whole lot while reading this. Taking the historical setting of the Tudors and the time where Lady Jane Grey was queen of England for, like, only a couple days, the authors are completely spinning history around and making this a book with its cast of crazy characters, a hint of fantasy, intrusions of the narrators here and there with snarky comments, and so on.

The characters were REALLY funny. Told from three different point of views, we get to follow Jane, Edward and Gifford (called, G.) as they try and take back the throne, don’t want to get into a forced marriage but end up falling in love, kill mythical bears, have adventures and discover that they have it in them to turn into actual animals. Like, a horse. Because yet, there’s a hint of crazy magic in there. Like. WHAT. I loved following the characters and their stories, they all were different and had their little quirks and I was rooting for them. Especially Jane. I mean, she loves books.

I think the main issue for me in this book was… well, pretty much a case of “it’s not you, it’s me.” I had a bit of a hard time getting into the story and never really felt compelled to read on. It was a fun read, but I wanted to be a little more hooked to the story and the characters and sometimes it felt a bit like it was dragging on and on. I still had a lot of fun though!

“Because he was English and that’s what the English do under stress: they drink tea.”

My rating : 3 drops !

KEY WORDS

Historical fiction (VERY TWISTED), fun, fun, FUN.

TO READ IF

If you’re looking for a fun read and enjoy crazy twists on actual historical events. Just if you want a good laugh, really.

Daughter of Smoke and Bone, Laini Taylor

Daughter of Smoke and Bone was my first Laini Taylor book. I have been hearing amazing things about her writing style, the worlds she creates, just… everything. Maybe I have been hearing too much? If I enjoyed this book overall, I wasn’t blown away by it and it makes me so very sad.

If there is something I can’t deny here, it’s the author’s talent for world-building. When I first started reading this book, I felt a bit lost and confused, as characters, names where thrown here and there without any explanations. I was eagerly waiting for the fantasy and EXPLANATIONS to come around. This lasted for about 10% or the book and then, I was served. It’s a complex world, with its own rules and magic and creatures, it has a lot of details and thoughts given into this, I really appreciated it.

Something that bothered me here, though, was how confusing the story got, at times. Divided between flashbacks and present-time a whole lot of the time, it threw you here and there with pieces of a puzzle you have to put together, especially in the second part of the book. It just kind of lost a bit of my attention there, which is a shame.

The characters were interesting and I enjoyed reading their stories: Karou was a great main character with her artistic passion and her little quirks, her strength and her need to have her family. Her determination to find the truth. I rooted for her. I really enjoyed the fact that the main character’s best friend, Zuzanna, was HERE, present and it was just overall a great friendship so bonus point for that.

On the other hand, I had a bit of a hard time with the relationship between Karou and Akiva felt a little insta-lovey to me, which prevented me from completely rooting for them. I wanted them to be okay, obviously, but in their whole story and history, I could feel the insta love and not the relationship building from stratch, something that frustrated me a little bit.

Overall, I still had a good time reading this book and WHAT WAS THAT ENDING????? I know I will be reading more from this author, because I am very curious about the worlds she builds.

“Love is a luxury.”

“No. Love is an element.”

An element. Like air to breathe, earth to stand on.”

My rating : 3 drops!

KEYWORDS

Fantasy, angels, great world-building, insta-love, best-friends goals, monsters.

TO READ IF

You enjoy great world-building, stories about angels and monsters, don’t mind insta-lovey relationships.

Did you read any of these books? Did you enjoy them? Do you want to read them?

Did you read any of Laini Taylor’s books? Are you into historical or funny books? DO YOU HAVE RECOMMENDATIONS FOR ME??

Let’s chat in comments! 💬