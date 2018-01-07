Let’s hop on that Hogwarts train – Harry Potter Book Tag

Hi guys! How was your end-of-the-year celebrations? Did you receive a lot of gifts? Mine was great, it felt really good to stay at home with my loved ones and well… eat glorious food!

2018 is officially here (Has it really been 18 YEARS since year 2000??! Damn, I feel old…) and with it brand new resolutions or, for people like me who don’t take ones, at least a new start I guess. So, what’s your plans for 2018? I’m letting you think about that and since you’re here, you might as well keep reading…

I’m back today with a new blog post, more precisely a tag… a HARRY POTTER BOOKISH TAG! Who’s excited? I’m a HUGE fan of Harry Potter. I think it’s those books that really got me into reading. That magical atmosphere, those characters, the writing,… I LOVE IT ALL. Anyway, I HAD to do this tag created by the lovely Trang @ Bookidote, I hope you’ll like it and you’ll do it on your blog.

A BOOK YOU FOUND THE THEME INTERESTING, BUT YOU’D LIKE TO REWRITE IT.

Ink (The Skin Books #1) by Alice Broadway.

It was a really great concept, but it was missing something. The pacing felt a little slow at the beginning and the world building was a bit flat. Also, I wanted to feel more for the characters.

THE FIRST BOOK IN A SERIES THAT GOT YOU HOOKED.

Cinder (The Lunar Chronicles #1) by Marissa Meyer.

No surprise there! Cinder was AMAZING! If you haven’t read it yet, what are you waiting for?! It was intense, the characters felt real and the setting was imaginative as hell. A great premise for an even greater series!

A BOOK YOU WISH YOU COULD HAVE RIGHT NOW.

How To Disappear by Sharon Huss Roat.

I discovered this one via Goodreads a few weeks ago and it seems promising. This contemporary YA novel shines a light on social media and I just can’t wait to get my hands on it!

A KILLER BOOK. BOTH SENSES. TAKE IT AS YOU LIKE.

I’ll Give You The Sun by Jandy Nelson.

This book is PERFECTION. It’s beautifully written and I felt really connected to all the characters. It gave me ALL THE FEELINGS. A must-read!

A BOOK YOU FOUND REALLY CONFUSING.

The Knife Of Never Letting Go (Chaos Walking #1) by Patrick Ness.

I didn’t get all the hype. Maybe it was the particularity of the speech or the originality of the story in which I couldn’t fully get immersed, I don’t know it just didn’t make my top shelf.

YOUR SPIRIT ANIMAL BOOK.

Wanderlost by Jen Malone.

Travelling, a cute boy and a sister relationship, I think this book has everything I love. It was sweet, funny and got me a serious case of wanderlust. Plus, Aubree is A++.

A DARK TWISTED BOOK.

An Ember In The Ashes (An Ember in the Ashes #1) by Sabaa Tahir.

Tahir has crafted a rich and immersive world with excellent POV characters. It’s a bit violent and some crazy, sick things is happening, but keep reading, the story is totally worth it!

A BOOK THAT SURPRISED YOU IN A GREAT WAY, REVEALS TO BE MORE THAN IT IS.

This Is How It Happened by Paula Stokes.

I got this book for my sister’s birthday and I don’t regret it one second! It was a really great surprise. You think it’s about drunk driving, but the story goes way beyond that. It tackles though subjects like online shaming. It’s incredibly thought-provoking and beautifully told. Go get it!

Did you enjoy this tag? What did you think of my answers? Anything in common?

What’s your take on Harry Potter? Love it or hate it? Who’s your favorite character?

Let’s chat in comments 💬