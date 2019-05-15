Am I addicted to books? (Probably)

Happy Wednesday, friends! I hope your week has been good to you so far. I kind of wanted to talk about lighter topics today and what’s lighter than books?

I know, when they’re like 1000 pages and fall on your head, they’re not that light, but that’s not the point.

My lovely friends Malka and Chana wanted me to talk about my bookish addictions and… well, I couldn’t resist, so here I am, ready to rant away, I hope you’ll enjoy me talking about

1) What is the longest amount of time you can comfortably go without picking up a book?

I think this really depends on what’s currently happening in my life. When I’m travelling, I can go a couple of days without picking up a book, at all, and feel completely comfortable about it. When I’m particularily busy, I guess this can happen, too, but I’d say like, 3 days tops.

2) How many books do you carry on your person (or kindle) at any one time?

I’m the kind of person that almost always has a book on them. When I have my e-reader with me, I have well, all of my ebooks with me at a time, so I’m guessing around 30 books? (I have no idea how many e-books I actually own). When I am currently reading a physical copy, I only carry one book at a time.

3) Do you keep every book you buy/receive or are you happy to pass them on to make space for more?

I’m kind of a book-hoarder and I’m keeping 99% of my books, which means I’m definitely running out of space. I would love to do some sort of spring cleaning though, so if you have any tips….

4) How long would you spend in a bookshop on a standard visit?

I do have bookshops where I live, but they’re not filled with the kind of books I’m reading (the struggles of being an international reader and blogger…). Whenever I’m lucky enough to travel a little bit and get to visit incredible bookshops with all the books I want, I can easily spend at least half an hour in there, making piles of books and then screaming and crying because I don’t have enough luggage space and money to buy everything.

5) How much time per day do you actually spend reading?

On an usual working week day, I spend between 1 hour and a half and 2 hours reading. On weekends, I sometimes spend 1 hour reading or less, or more, it depends.

6) Where does the task ‘picking up a book’ appear on your daily to-do list?

It’s not really a ‘task’, because when it is, that’s when it starts being just a thing on your to-do-list and you’re not enjoying it just as much, at least I see it this way? Usually, though, I kind of have a routine. Since I have a long commute to and from work, I read there in the mornings and evenings, as well as during my lunch break. Otherwise during other days, it’s just when I feel like reading.

7) How many books do you reckon you own in total (including e-books)?

I…. I don’t know, most likely over 100 though. I do have a lot of French books too, from when I was a baby reading in my own language.

8) Approximately how often do you bring up books in conversation?

Hmm… tough question. If you’re talking about conversations in real life, it depends who I’m chatting with. If I’m talking with my sister, it’s, well, really often, while if I’m chatting with literaly anyone else, it’s not that much, really.

If we’re talking about online conversations, all the time would be the right answer.

9) What is the biggest book (page count) you have finished reading?

I think that prize goes to Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix. I mean, that was a massive book.

10) Is there a book you had to get your hands on against all odds (i.e searching bookshops, online digging, etc.)?

I wanted so, so, so badly to get my hands on Lauren Oliver’s most recent release, Broken Things. I am such a huge fan of everything the author writes and the concept of the book sounded absolutely incredible and like something I would adore. Somehow, I still don’t know how and I’m still crying about it, I got lucky enough thanks to the #bookishwish initiative on twitter to receive an ARC of this book.

I’m still crying everytime I see the book on my shelves.

11) A book you struggled to finish but refused to DNF?

Oh this is a hard question… I feel lucky enough not to have DNF-ed a whole lot of books in a while now so… nothing comes to mind right now?!

12) What are 3 of your main book goals for 2019?

I’m not really setting myself a whole lot of book goals, because I’m scared not to meet my own expectations, so… let’s mention these goals:

Read 60 books : this is my goodreads reading challenge and I kind of know I can meet it, since I’m already ahead, so yay!

: this is my goodreads reading challenge and I kind of know I can meet it, since I’m already ahead, so yay! Read books by Asian authors for #YARC2019

Do better with series: I have A LOT of series I need to finish or continue on reading and I am the worst at that. I’d love to do better.

13) Have you ever had the privilege of converting someone into a reader (maybe via inspiration or incessant nagging)?

My sister told me herself that she’s read more and more because of me, so… I think that counts?

14) Describe what books mean to you in five words.

Uhhhhhhh. A whole damn f*** lot ?

