10+ YA books by Asian Authors – an unofficial #YARC2019 TBR

If you’re a regular reader of the blog (I love you SO much, really, thank you for being here❤️), or if you know me a little bit, you might know that I am not a reading challenge kind of person. Being a mood reader, not really handling strict reading schedules and most likely prefering to mood read whenever I want to, I have never joined a reading challenge, expect for the goodreads one, because it’s just so, flexible and un-strict, somehow. For me.

Yet today, I’m making an exception and, yes, I am joining a reading challenge.

I am very, very excited about it. This is definitely a challenge for me, too, because it goes on all year long, it is not that strict and therefore will allow me to participate without stressing out about it too much, either.

So let’s do this and officially announce that I’m participating in the Year of Asian Reading Challenge!

This challenge has been created by four of my favorite bloggers of all times, CW, Lily, Vicky and Shealea and the goal is to read as many books written by Asian authors as we can. I am VERY excited, because I realized that there are just SO many books I’ve been wanting to read written by incredible Asian authors and I’m hoping to get through some of them this year.

Since I don’t want to pressure myself too much, I am aiming to reach the very first goal, which is the ADORABLE Philippine tarsier goal and aiming to hopefully read 10 books within the year. Fingers crossed!

Now, I guess it’s time to talk about THE TBR and the books I’m hoping to be reading the most with this challenge.

I want to give a shout out to the amazing LitCelebrAsian blog, which is an incredible resource that helped me make my TBR.

You can click on the covers to go to goodreads, if you want to make your TBR grow.

The Speaker & The Storyteller, Traci Chee

Why I want to read it 🔎 I am cheating already by mentioning two books, but well… #sorrynotsorry. I recently, like, this week, finished reading The Reader and I loved it SO much. I can’t WAIT to read the sequels to this AMAZING story. Also, you should be reading this. DO IT.

Darius The Great Is Not Okay, Adib Khorram

Why I want to read it 🔎 I have been wanting to read this book for quite a while now, and some fellow bloggers’ reviews made me even more eager to read this book. It has family and friendship and is character-focused and deals with depression too and I NEED IT.

Want, Cindy Pon

Why I want to read it 🔎 This is one of these books I’ve been hearing some praise about from a couple trusted bloggers (CW comes off the top of my mind right now) and I’m SO excited about it. I haven’t read a lot of dystopian books lately and I feel like, with that one, I’m ready to get back into it, especially with a diverse, environmental and thoughtful book like that one.

Blood Heir, Amélie Wen Zhao

Why I want to read it 🔎This book has been pitched as a dark Anastasia retelling and I love Anastasia and this is about a fugitive princess and I don’t know this sounds incredibly awesome. I can’t wait to read it.



A Very Large Expanse of Sea, Tahereh Mafi

Why I want to read it 🔎 I really enjoy the Shatter Me series (I need the next book, like, right now?) and I’ve been looking forward to seeing what the author can do in the contemporary genre, my favorite! In addition to that, my favorite Kat has really enjoyed this book, so I’m even more impatient to read it.

Spin The Dawn, Elizabeth Lim

Why I want to read it 🔎I already mentioned that one in my most anticipated reads for 2019, because it sounds incredibly AMAZING and I can’t wait.

A Crown of Wishes, Roshani Chokshi

Why I want to read it 🔎 I have now read two books by this author, Star-Touched Queen and The Gilded Wolves and I really enjoyed both, so I definitely want to read more from her. I’ve been curious about A Crown of Wishes, as it’s been said that it’s even better tha Star-Touched Queen, so I am very excited.

Picture Us In The Light, Kelly Loy Gilbert

Why I want to read it 🔎 Now this sounds like my kind of contemporary book, with a big focus on family and characters, struggling feelings and complex emotions and that’s definitely the kind of book I’m always craving, so I can’t wait.



Wildcard, Marie Lu (Or maybe The Rose Society)

Why I want to read it 🔎 So apparently I’ve been known to start every Marie Lu series known to earth and…. not go on with them and I have no idea why, because I genuinely enjoyed all of these first books in the series?! I’d say I’m a little more excited to get to The Rose Society than Wildcard because of the mixed reviews, though.

Girls of Paper and Fire, Natasha Ngan

Why I want to read it 🔎 Everyone, EVERYONE loves this book around me on the blogosphere and, aerm, I haven’t read it just yet. It sounds incredible though and powerful and from what I’ve seen, beautifully written. Just a little nervous about it because of some triggers, but definitely reading it when I’m ready!



I can’t really stop at 10 books… Did you really think that I could? Here are a couple more books on my radar that I really want to read soon!



A Reaper At The Gates , Sabaa Tahir: I need to read this book, because I need to go on with this series as a whole. I am terrified, friends.

, Sabaa Tahir: I need to read this book, because I need to as a whole. I am terrified, friends. For A Muse of Fire , Heidi Heilig: I have read the author’s debut and enjoyed it and, that one sounds particularily amazing with a bipolar main character and a vivid setting inspired by Asian cultures and French colonialism. Sounds interesting!

, Heidi Heilig: I have read the author’s debut and enjoyed it and, that one sounds with a bipolar main character and a vivid setting inspired by Asian cultures and French colonialism. Sounds interesting! Kingdom of the Blazing Phoenix , Julie C. Dao: I enjoyed Forest of a Thousand Lanterns and I am so, very curious about this second book. I’ve heard it’s better than the first one , so I’m eager to get to it!

, Julie C. Dao: I enjoyed Forest of a Thousand Lanterns and I am so, very curious about this second book. I’ve heard it’s , so I’m eager to get to it! Not Your Sidekick , C.B. Lee: This sounds like such a fun, quick and endearing read and I’ve heard so many great things about it!

, C.B. Lee: This sounds like such a read and I’ve heard so many great things about it! We Hunt The Flame , Hafsah Faizal: I’ve been anticipating this one for a little while now and, from the snippets I’ve seen every now and then, even just one sentence on twitter or something.. in addition to being completely awesome, this will be gorgeously written . I can’t wait!

, Hafsah Faizal: I’ve been anticipating this one for a little while now and, from the snippets I’ve seen every now and then, even just one sentence on twitter or something.. in addition to being completely awesome, this will be . I can’t wait! The Kiss Quotient , Helen Hoang: Honestly, this sounds like the kind of contemporary I could love, with fake dating and adorableness and I’m already SO into this.

Did you read any of these books? Do you have any recommendations for me for this challenge?



Are you participating in #YARC2019? What are some books on your TBR? Any advice to participate in reading challenges? Let me know all of your recommendations in comments!



