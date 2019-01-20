10+ YA books by Asian Authors – an unofficial #YARC2019 TBR

If you’re a regular reader of the blog (I love you SO much, really, thank you for being here❤️), or if you know me a little bit, you might know that I am not a reading challenge kind of person. Being a mood reader, not really handling strict reading schedules and most likely prefering to mood read whenever I want to, I have never joined a reading challenge, expect for the goodreads one, because it’s just so, flexible and un-strict, somehow. For me.
Yet today, I’m making an exception and, yes, I am joining a reading challenge.
I am very, very excited about it. This is definitely a challenge for me, too, because it goes on all year long, it is not that strict and therefore will allow me to participate without stressing out about it too much, either.
So let’s do this and officially announce that I’m participating in the Year of Asian Reading Challenge!
This challenge has been created by four of my favorite bloggers of all times, CW, Lily, Vicky and Shealea and the goal is to read as many books written by Asian authors as we can. I am VERY excited, because I realized that there are just SO many books I’ve been wanting to read written by incredible Asian authors and I’m hoping to get through some of them this year.
Since I don’t want to pressure myself too much, I am aiming to reach the very first goal, which is the ADORABLE Philippine tarsier goal and aiming to hopefully read 10 books within the year. Fingers crossed!
Now, I guess it’s time to talk about THE TBR and the books I’m hoping to be reading the most with this challenge.
I want to give a shout out to the amazing LitCelebrAsian blog, which is an incredible resource that helped me make my TBR.
You can click on the covers to go to goodreads, if you want to make your TBR grow.
The Speaker & The Storyteller, Traci Chee
Why I want to read it 🔎 I am cheating already by mentioning two books, but well… #sorrynotsorry. I recently, like, this week, finished reading The Reader and I loved it SO much. I can’t WAIT to read the sequels to this AMAZING story. Also, you should be reading this. DO IT.
Darius The Great Is Not Okay, Adib Khorram
Why I want to read it 🔎 I have been wanting to read this book for quite a while now, and some fellow bloggers’ reviews made me even more eager to read this book. It has family and friendship and is character-focused and deals with depression too and I NEED IT.
Want, Cindy Pon
Why I want to read it 🔎 This is one of these books I’ve been hearing some praise about from a couple trusted bloggers (CW comes off the top of my mind right now) and I’m SO excited about it. I haven’t read a lot of dystopian books lately and I feel like, with that one, I’m ready to get back into it, especially with a diverse, environmental and thoughtful book like that one.
Blood Heir, Amélie Wen Zhao
Why I want to read it 🔎This book has been pitched as a dark Anastasia retelling and I love Anastasia and this is about a fugitive princess and I don’t know this sounds incredibly awesome. I can’t wait to read it.
A Very Large Expanse of Sea, Tahereh Mafi
Why I want to read it 🔎 I really enjoy the Shatter Me series (I need the next book, like, right now?) and I’ve been looking forward to seeing what the author can do in the contemporary genre, my favorite! In addition to that, my favorite Kat has really enjoyed this book, so I’m even more impatient to read it.
Spin The Dawn, Elizabeth Lim
Why I want to read it 🔎I already mentioned that one in my most anticipated reads for 2019, because it sounds incredibly AMAZING and I can’t wait.
A Crown of Wishes, Roshani Chokshi
Why I want to read it 🔎 I have now read two books by this author, Star-Touched Queen and The Gilded Wolves and I really enjoyed both, so I definitely want to read more from her. I’ve been curious about A Crown of Wishes, as it’s been said that it’s even better tha Star-Touched Queen, so I am very excited.
Picture Us In The Light, Kelly Loy Gilbert
Why I want to read it 🔎 Now this sounds like my kind of contemporary book, with a big focus on family and characters, struggling feelings and complex emotions and that’s definitely the kind of book I’m always craving, so I can’t wait.
Wildcard, Marie Lu (Or maybe The Rose Society)
Why I want to read it 🔎 So apparently I’ve been known to start every Marie Lu series known to earth and…. not go on with them and I have no idea why, because I genuinely enjoyed all of these first books in the series?! I’d say I’m a little more excited to get to The Rose Society than Wildcard because of the mixed reviews, though.
Girls of Paper and Fire, Natasha Ngan
Why I want to read it 🔎 Everyone, EVERYONE loves this book around me on the blogosphere and, aerm, I haven’t read it just yet. It sounds incredible though and powerful and from what I’ve seen, beautifully written. Just a little nervous about it because of some triggers, but definitely reading it when I’m ready!
I can’t really stop at 10 books… Did you really think that I could? Here are a couple more books on my radar that I really want to read soon!
- A Reaper At The Gates, Sabaa Tahir: I need to read this book, because I need to go on with this series as a whole. I am terrified, friends.
- For A Muse of Fire, Heidi Heilig: I have read the author’s debut and enjoyed it and, that one sounds particularily amazing with a bipolar main character and a vivid setting inspired by Asian cultures and French colonialism. Sounds interesting!
- Kingdom of the Blazing Phoenix, Julie C. Dao: I enjoyed Forest of a Thousand Lanterns and I am so, very curious about this second book. I’ve heard it’s better than the first one, so I’m eager to get to it!
- Not Your Sidekick, C.B. Lee: This sounds like such a fun, quick and endearing read and I’ve heard so many great things about it!
- We Hunt The Flame, Hafsah Faizal: I’ve been anticipating this one for a little while now and, from the snippets I’ve seen every now and then, even just one sentence on twitter or something.. in addition to being completely awesome, this will be gorgeously written. I can’t wait!
- The Kiss Quotient, Helen Hoang: Honestly, this sounds like the kind of contemporary I could love, with fake dating and adorableness and I’m already SO into this.
Did you read any of these books? Do you have any recommendations for me for this challenge?
Are you participating in #YARC2019? What are some books on your TBR? Any advice to participate in reading challenges? Let me know all of your recommendations in comments!
26 thoughts on “10+ YA books by Asian Authors – an unofficial #YARC2019 TBR”
Marie 😍😍 I’m so incredibly excited that you’re joining, and I’m also so very honored, because I know you’re not usually one for reading challenges??
I can’t wait to chat about all these amazing Asian books with you, and I hope you discover some new favorites! ❤️❤️
This is the first reading challenge I’m ever participating in, actually, with the exception of the goodreads challenge every year. I might be a little nervous about it 😂
I hope so, I can’t wait to read all of these books 😀 thank you so much, Lily and thank you again for organizing this! ❤
I loved some of these – For a Muse of Fire is a fun fantasy book with really good worldbuilding and the most interesting portrayal of necromancy I’ve ever seen, A Crown of Wishes is beautifully written (…I still haven’t read The Gilded Wolves, I hope to get to it soon!) and I thought Girls of Paper and Fire was a really important book.
Good luck with the challenge! (And you’re right, tarsiers are adorable. Those eyes!)
Oh that’s SO good to hear, you make me want to get For A Muse of Fire right this second, thank you very much 😂 honestly thank you though, I haven’t read a lot of reviews about it so I’m glad you enjoyed it 🙂
I can’t wait for you to read The Gilded Wolves, hope you’ll love it as much as I did 🙂
Thank you so much! ❤ ❤
Hahaha I love that I am your favourite Kat! But I genuinely hope you’ll enjoy A Very Large Expanse of Sea. It’s bittersweet but in a good way! 😀
ALWAYS my favorite Kat, always ❤ (also I might have found out the book was, like, really cheap as an ebook and bought it two hours ago…… 😂)
LikeLike
Great list 💗
Thank you so much! 🙂
Oooh, I’ve read Want. It’s great – I think you’ll really like it. It’s one of the only YA dystopians I’ve read that actually felt relevant to the world that we are living in. I had shied away from dystopia for a long at the point that I read it because it had just disappointed me too much, but I was totally blown away by Want. It brought back my enthusiasm for the genre! Like, it’s more than just a set up for a traumatic romance – the storyline actually matters!
Oooh, I really want to read Darius The Great Is Not Okay too. I’ve read so many great things about it lately and it sounds like exactly my sort of story.
That’s so, so, SO good to hear, really – you make me want to buy a copy right this moment haha, I wish I could. I can’t wait to read it! ❤
I'm with you about Darius,it sounds exactly like the kind of story I would love. I hope we'll both enjoy it! ❤
Thank you so much ❤
omg, YES GIRLS OF PAPER AND FIRE WAS SO GOOD!!! ❤️ YOURE GOING TO FREAKING LOVE IT, MARIE. I wish you the best reading yearrr 💕
I am SO excited (and very nervous😂) to read it, can’t wait! 😀 Thank you so much! ❤
Good luck for the challenge! You have some great books on here – Want by Cindy Pon is fantastic and I’ve really been meaning to pick up a Roshani Chokshi book!
Thank you so much! I can’t wait to read Want, it sounds amazing. I hope you’ll love whatever you read by Roshani Chokshi, I read and loved both the star touched queen and the guilded wolves 😀
I’m going to be participating too! You’ve got some absolutely brilliant books on your TBR! 🙂
Yay that’s great! Best of luck for the challenge 😀
ooo, so happy to see that you’re participating! i’m probably going to join this challenge by writing about it on my 2019 reading challenge page/as a blog post, but we shall see. i really liked a reaper at the gates, and hope you enjoy it too! i actually found kingdom of the blazing phoenix disappointing, but i didn’t hate my time reading it! not to be that person, i just made a post about asian books, but off the top of my head, my favourites (and therefore my top recs) are crazy rich asians, american panda, girls of paper and fire, to all the boys i’ve loved before, an ember in the ashes and warcross! happy reading, marie!
I’m excited and nervous about it haha but glad to be participating, it is such a great challenge 🙂
I can’t wait to read a reaper, but I think I’ll keep my expectations low then for kingdom haha 🙂
I just read your post earlier, SO MANY RECOMMENDATIONS, thank you for this ❤
I really want to read the Star-Touched Queen series, it’s been on my TBR forever and after loving The Gilded Wolves, it definitely needs to be a priority! Girls of Paper and Fire, Want, and Blood Heir are also on my list. Good luck with the challenge! ❤️
LikeLiked by 1 person
I only read The Star-Touched Queen, but really enjoyed it, I hope you will too 🙂
Yay! Thank you so much, happy reading to you too ❤
OMG MARIE THERE ARE SO MANY AWESOME BOOKS ON YOUR TBR AHHHHH
I really hope you love reading all of these! I feel so honored you decided to participate, I can’t wait to see how it all turns out!!! good luck + thanks again for joining!! <333
I just love the all caps and enthusiasm here haha, I am SO EXCITED about all of these books, they all sound amazing 😀 Thank you for doing this great challenge! ❤ ❤
I liked Warcross and Wildcard a lot but am yet to read any other Marie Lu books! And ALSO: I need to add Blood Heir to my TBR asap!! I love retellings…and Anastasia! That’s so cool!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m glad you liked Wildcard as well, I can’t wait to read it 😀
Blood Heir sounds AMAZING, right? I can’t wait to read it 😀
Thank you so much for your comment ❤
Best of luck with your challenge and so many great books are your list. I need to get to them as well!!
I think ‘Darius the great is not okay’ is one that I really want to get to.
Happy reading 💕
Thank you so much! ❤ Darius sounds like such a good book, I can't wait to read it! Happy reading to you too 😀
