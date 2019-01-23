Am I not critical enough while reading books?

It’s funny how the way I read books has changed ever since I started reviewing what I read and, well, ever since I started book blogging just as well.
I think about what I read more.
Before, I used to read a book without thinking too much about it. I went through the book, read the words, enjoyed them or not and then… well, I moved on.
Now, I’m reading a book and I think about it a lot. I think about the world-building, the writing, the characters and their depth, the pacing, I think about it twice more than before, or even three times if it’s a review copy.
I think about the books more because I want to review them properly and do them justice, too.
Related blog post: Sharing my 4 points method to how I rate my books (ft. very approximative stats)
It has come to my attention that some book bloggers, when they become book bloggers, have noticed they become more and more critical with their reading. It seems to be the logical step to take. Book blogging = hearing about so many books = reading a little more than before sometimes = well, having more books to play the comparison game and, sometimes = becoming a little more critical.
Somehow in that equation, I seemed to have stopped at the moment where I become more critical. I know, deep down, I might be a little more critical than before. I know, because I’m reviewing books, I’m paying more attention to so many details that would have just flown past me, when I was just a reader, not a book reviewer. Yet, I also feel like I haven’t become more critical, somehow.
If you are a regular reader of my blog (I honestly can’t thank you enough and I love you, thank you for reading this), you might notice that I have a whole lot of reviews for 4 stars books, every now and then 3, 3,5, 4,5 stars and 5 stars. Well, to be fair, I’m using drops of rain and hurricane to stay on brand with my book ratings, but you get it. Ratings have a different intepretation for everyone, but for me, 3 is a fairly good rating. It means that I overall enjoyed it, despite having some issues with it.
Does this mean I know myself well and know what I will love really well, too???
Short answer is yes. Long answer is, it’s taken me a while but, after so many years of reading, I feel like I have mastered the fact of reaching out to books I’m almost certain I will love and, therefore, that results in me enjoying my books, rating them well and praising them and, yes. Maybe fear, every now and then, that people think I might be not critical enough, or not even critical enough to be a book blogger.
Related blog post: How to find and read only books you love
Some book bloggers are mastering the art of book reviewing and it always astonishes me, in a good way, how they are able to analyse everything in a story and write stunning reviews, perfectly encompassing every aspect of the book. Characters, world-building, pacing, plot holes and issues, everything is there. Sometimes, I feel like because I am not getting too into depth with it all, whether it’s in my book reviews or just when I am talking about books, that I’m not being critical enough. That I might be missing on a lot of things. That I’m just not doing enough somehow.
Then, my anxious little mind starts thinking that people might not trust me, because I review and praise books like, 99% of the time. Maybe they’re looking for some tea, some unpopular opinion and for some heavy, very critical post about books I couldn’t stand.
I’m not saying that will never happen, maybe someday it will, but as of now, despite my love to drink real tea a whole lot, I have no need, want or even enough books in my recently-read list to spill some tea on.
Then I remember that, it’s not because I’m a book blogger and book reviewer that I have to read everything like I’m having an assignment afterwards. It’s not high school and this is not required reading, at least not for me, even when it comes to ARCs I get lucky enough to get approved for. This is my hobby and, even if you might not find a whole lot of 2 or 1 star reviews on this blog, it’s okay, too. I’m book blogging and I’m reading books I like 99% of the time and maybe I don’t criticize enough, but maybe I’m a marshmallow and that’s just the way things are.
Other interesting discussions on critical reading you should check out:
- May @ Forever & Everly wrote : Do Book Ratings Have Anything To Do With Critical Reading?
- Ilsa @ A Whisper of Ink wrote: Do people think I am genuine in my reviews?
Do you feel like you are a critical reader, or not? Do you feel like book bloggers have to be really critical in their reviews or not?
Do you pay attention to the reviewers and book bloggers you follow and whether or not they rate their reads generously or not? I’d love to hear from you, so let me know your thoughts in comments!
8 thoughts on “Am I not critical enough while reading books?”
I like to think that it isn’t a matter of being critical enough. I prefer to think it is about being honmest enough.
In today’s hostile enviornment where everyone wants to be a critic, the world has become mean spirited and
even callous about criticism. A book critic shouldn’t fall into this habit.
An honest review of a book, citing its good and bad qualities is what a book reviewer should be striving for.
That is my humble opinion.
Interesting post, a pleasure to read. Have a great day
LikeLiked by 1 person
I agree that talking about all the good and bad aspects of a book and being honest about it all is what we should be striving for 🙂
Thank you so much for your comment, happy you enjoyed the post! 🙂
LikeLike
I understand how it’s possible for people to “not trust a review” if most of a blogger’s reviews are around 3 or 4 stars (like me, I do that), but I just don’t think it’s a big deal compared to other things you could be rating.
Because everyone has their own style of reviewing, and their own way of reading a book, they might end up feeling differently about a book than other reviewers. They might give it 2 stars, while others give it 4, but they all like it the same. At least, reading someone’s review is not as critical as reading, say, a TV review, since I might end up buying a terrible TV with 4 stars and I will be stuck with it forever.
It’s okay if a reviewer feels differently than me about a book – I’m not going to blame them! What matters the most is someone’s enthusiasm, and if you want to show enthusiasm, I think that’s more exciting to read!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I agree with you! Everyone has their own style of reading and reviewing books and, whether they rate a book a certain way doesn’t necessarily mean they hated it or adored it. It all depends on what we judge is good or bad in a book and we all have different criteria, too 🙂
I 200% agree, what matters and always, always stand out to me, is a blogger’s enthusiasm when reviewing books 🙂
Thank you so much for your comment, Xandra! 😀
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think I’m the opposite. I feel like I’m too critical. My most-common rating is 3 stars. To me, 3 means average. I liked it, but it didn’t blow my mind. Honestly, on book blogs, I rarely look at the star rating. I know that stars are subjective. I read the review and synopsis. If the book sounds good, I add it to my TBR list.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh well I hope that you still find books that blow your mind every now and then 🙂
I’m with you – well, I like to look at star ratings sometimes, especially on goodreads from my friends, to get an idea of whether or not they liked the book or not (3 stars means it was okay for me). When it comes to reading reviews, I agree that when I’m browsing through book blogs and reading reviews, I focus on the review’s content more than the actual rating and that’s what makes me want to read the book or not 🙂
thank you so much for sharing your thoughts 🙂
LikeLike
I don’t think that book bloggers have to be really critical in their reviews. I think sometimes maybe some are over critical. I guess it just depends on your own preference as a book blogger and how you want to write your reviews or which reviews you like to read. I like to write simple reviews and get my points across quickly. Sometimes I have a lot to say about a book and other times I don’t really have that much to say. If you know what you like and you gravitate toward books that you know you’ll love or really like, then that’s awesome! That just means you get to read so many books that you really love! It’s better than having to suffer through a book you don’t really like. Great post, Marie! 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
I agree! some people would rather write long reviews and really get into the details and very analytical and that’s great if they like that way of reviewing! I personally like to write short and medium reviews, too 🙂
Thank you so, so much for sharing your thoughts, Ashley! ❤
LikeLike