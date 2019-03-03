Monthly wrap-up – February 2019

I’m three days late for this wrap-up, but happy March, friends!

Thankfully, February went by way quicker than January, maybe because days got longer, a little warmer and my overall mood had been a little better, too. I’m not a winter person and I’m just happy spring is right around the corner… hopefully.

Not much worth telling has happened this past February. I took a couple needed days off work and went away a little bit, which was both well-needed and refreshing, too, but as always way too short. Otherwise, it’s been the usual working-blogging-reading-routine and not much else to tell.

I’m excited for March to be here, as I have an exciting weekend away coming with my sister and hopefully, exciting books and blogging things, too.

I feel like 2019 is a good, well strike that, kind of awesome reading year so far. I keep on flying through books and finding new gems and this makes me so, SO happy. Let’s take a look at what I’ve read!

📖 Books I read

If I loved the deaf rep and diversity of this lovely contemporary, I didn’t fall in love with the main character. Still an entertaining read overall, though.



Lauren James always, always surprises me with her books and that one was no exception. Original, unique and thrilling to read.

Exactly the kind of soft and sweet, yet deep and sometimes emotional, too, contemporary I love. Definitely a book to look out for!!

I was curious to read Tahereh Mafi’s work in the contemporary genre and I wasn’t disappointed. Poignant, important and really, really good.



I had such a fun time reading this book! Adorable romance, family vibes and FRIENDSHIPS, Emma Mills is the queen of great friendships.



My second Jenn Bennett book didn’t disappoint, I loved the characters, the romance, the emotions, everything. Such a good book.

Am I still screaming about reading this? YES. It unfortunately didn’t end up being a 5-stars read, but still a solid 4 with great characters, a great concept and endearing read overall.

All of these reviews are pending… aerm. Can you tell I’m so procrastinating on reviews? Someone help.

Goodreads Challenge: 13/60 books : on track! (and kind of on 🔥 🔥 ???)

13/60 books : on track! (and kind of on 🔥 🔥 ???) Year of The Asian Reading Challenge : 2/10 books: on track!

I’m still very determined to finish my current WIP soon and… I think I just might this March, hopefully. I don’t have much more to go through, but wrapping things up in stories aren’t my forte at all, so… well it takes me even more time than usual to get through just 200 words. Let’s hope I can do this.

I just might overcome my fear of sharing my work and seek out some beta readers once I’m done. Opened to people shouting at me, in case you’d be interested… it’s a YA contemporary/mystery with childhood friends, boarding schools, academic pressure, hopefully squad goals, muffins and heartbreak. You know, the usual and if you’re curious, you can scroll down my writing category on the blog!

Also, you know what, why not. Here’s a small snippet I hope is not too bad.

“Her hair cascaded around her shoulder in a mess, on her wrist she always had that infinity symbol, that anchor. Their names. His home.”

I’m kind of proud, for once, that I managed to take time to write a little more this month, yay!! Fingers crossed this continues this March.

Words written: 5118.



It’s been a pretty good blogging year so far, just as well and… I’ve been excited about some projects, too that I’m keeping on the down low for now.

I’ve been a little burned out, at times, but keeping things slow and having my sister remind me that it’s okay to take my time for some things, too, really helped. I wrote about book blogging positivity this month, actually, because I kind of needed it, too! By the way, friends, I always love writing about blogging topics, so if there is anything you’d like me to talk about, feel free to let me know!

📖 Book reviews

Click on the book covers to be redirected to my reviews.

💻 Book blogging

📚 Book discussions

📝 Book Tags & Awards

💬 Author Features

I’m still going on with my author features for the next month and I’m very excited to have so many great authors planned out for you, I hope you’ll love the posts as much as I do! Other than that, still on the usual schedule, maybe some upcoming changes and, hopefully, some more I-should-really-relax mood from my part, too. (Or maybe not. Ha.Ha. Someone help me relax).

Once again, I have A LOT of blog posts to share this month and I hope you’ll love them all as much as I did!

📚 Books & Reading

💻 Book Blogging

📝Writing

Is there a blog post you are particularily proud of this month? Feel free to send it along with your comment!



How was February for you? Did you have a nice month overall? Are you also waiting for spring… or for winter, for those of you in the Southern Hemisphere?



What were your latest favorite books this month? Tell me everything in comments!



Twitter ✨ Goodreads ✨ Bloglovin’ ✨ Support Me on Ko-Fi