The Wonderstruck Book Tag

Hi friends! I hope you’re all doing well and that March is off to a great start for you all.

Today, I thought I’d take part in this wonderful tag, created by my amazing friend Olivia @ Purely Olivia. You might not know this, since I’m not talking about music a whole lot on this blog (this is a book blog after all and I tend to keep focusing on books-books-books), but I’m a Taylor Swift fan. If I have a soft spot for Taylor Swift’s oldest songs and albums, my favorite song of all times being All Too Well, I really, really like all of her songs for the most part. But All Too Well just breaks my heart okay?!

This is such a fun tag, I thought I’d share the fun with my occasional co-blogger and sister Nyx! We’re both going to answer these very fun questions and hope that you all will enjoy it as much as we did doing this yay!

Link back to the creator

Answer as many or as few of the questions as you’d like.

Feel free to use any of the graphics in this post.

Tag however many people you’d like at the end!

Thank you for tagging us, Olivia!

Marie: I read A LOT of books that make me cry, honestly, I do. Not sure why I love these kind of books so much? I think I’m going to answer this one with a book I loved that deserves more hype, The Beauty That Remains. Such a beautiful, heartbreaking book.

Nyx: I think I’m going to go with 180 seconds. It’s such an amazing story, the characters feel so real and are well-depicted. There are some though moments that, if you have any heart at all, will make you choke up. If you’re looking for something emotional, this book is for you!

Marie: I’m going to talk about another kind of underrated book, More Than This. I’ve read that one a couple of years ago, not expecting much from it and…. well I was surprised and shocked and really really enjoyed it. Definitely recommending it and get into it without knowing much!

Nyx: I actually helped my sister with that answer but shh… For this one, I’ll say All of This Is True. It was such an addictive read, intense and with an original format, the story stayed with me long after I read the last pages. You should absolutely give it a try!

Marie: Oh, oh, oh Warcross would make a really cool movie, wouldn’t it?!

Nyx: UGLIES! Oh my god…Uglies! Okay, I need to calm down… If you’ve been reading my posts for quite a while now, you know that this series is one of my all-time favorites and the one that got me into dystopia. I would LOVE to see it on the big screen but…to be honest I’m pretty scared they would mess it all up.

Marie: There are so many books with absolutely STUNNING book covers, it’s so, so hard to pick just one. I think I’m going to have to scream about Always Never Yours again. I’m sorry, that cover is just too pretty okay… and the inside of this book is just as amazing.

Nyx: Wow…that’s a though one! I’m going to go with a recent read and pick You’de Be Mine. It’s a candid photo, I ADORE THOSE, and I don’t know… it just makes you feel. It screams : freedom, summer and letting go. Plus the story is as amazing as the cover just FYI…

Marie: I have seen a couple of mixed reviews about Emergency Contact out there and, if I get where people come from, I personally absolutely ADORED and connected with this book so, so much. One of my favorites of ALL times.

Nyx: So many people didn’t enjoy The Thousandth Floor because it was problematic in so many ways. I’m not saying I disagree, I TOTALLY agree, but in my opinion it was still a enjoyable read. I liked the drama, the intrigue and the world-building. A real guilty pleasure!

Marie: I kind of have to go with the His Dark Materials series. I adored these books when I was an early teenager and still do, to this very day. I am SO excited about its upcoming BBC adaptation!!!!!!!

Nyx: Harry Potter…obviously. I never do re-reads but if I ever do it’s those books I’m re-reading no questions asked. This series is AMAZING, there are no other words. The writing, the world-buidling, the characters, I’m loving it all! And seriously there is no age limit to read Harry Potter so if you haven’t yet, please do!

Marie: There is something about Alice Oseman’s books that make me… well, instantly click, exactly. I could mention her latest book, I Was Born For This, that really gave me that spark, and that story about being in love with a boys band, being part of a fandom and so on that I’ve always dreamed of.

Nyx: That’s such a great question because most of the time, I don’t know… it’s not love at first sight, you need to really get into the story and it can take some pages. It wasn’t the case for Just for Clicks. I knew from page one that I was falling in love with that story. The family dynamics, the blogging aspect, the slow-burning romance…I was all in from the very start!

Marie: I don’t read a ton of classics, so I might go with Alice in Wonderland, because I think this is such a good story.

Nyx: Uh…can I use my joker on this one? The Notebook? Is it a classic? What IS a classic really?

Marie: Now this is such a cruel question, because I’m a marshmallow, I love a very good romance and therefore asking me to pick ONE just makes me have an existential crisis okay. I’m going to go with a recent read of mine and a book you should definitely keep an eye on, Small Town Hearts! SUCH a good book and an adorable romance.

Nyx: Yeah…this question is just cruel for us marshmallows! I’m going to go with Megan and Owen from Always Never Yours. I was such a cute and realistic romance from strangers to friends to more than that. It was slow-burned…I adore those kinds! I also liked the fact that the boy didn’t “save” the girl from herself, from her trust isssues. She doesn’t need saving! Girls “save” themselves for god’s sake!

Marie: I asked my sister for help and she told me: THE BIRD. Okay. I might have been a teeny, tinsy bit obsessed about getting The Astonishing Color of After for a couple of months. SO worth it though, this was such a beautiful book.

Nyx: I actually haven’t read it yet so I can’t tell you if I enjoyed it but I’ve been obsessing over getting Vox for quite some time. And you know what? I FINALLY got it and I’m really pumped to start reading it. A dystopia with a side of feminism, it sounds promising. I hope I won’t be disappointed! Have you read it yet? No spoilers please!



Marie: I think I could talk about the Firebird series, which started off with a really, really promising first book and then it became a little disappointing.

Nyx: I think I’m going to steal my sister’s answer on that one. The first book of the Firebird series was really really good. I mean traveling between worlds?! I’m all in! The next two just weren’t as great. It wasn’t bad (I never read bad books seriously… haha!), it was just a bit disappointing.

What do you think of our answers? Do you spot any books you really enjoyed just as well?

What was the latest book you got obsessed with? Let us know in comments!

Twitter ✨ Goodreads ✨ Bloglovin’✨ Support Me on Ko-Fi