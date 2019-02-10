How to stay positive while book blogging

This feels like a strange post to write, but what the hell, I’m doing it anyway because it feels necessary to put it out there, too.

I know that, if you’re unhappy while book blogging, if you’re feeling down, if you resent it and everything else, sometimes there are no reasons to go on with it and I agree with that. If you’re not feeling things anymore, it’s okay. It’s okay to take a break and it’s okay to give up on it, too. Life is too short to do things you’re unhappy about.

Yet. Yet, friends, I also know we’re all humans here.

Unless some of you reading this are robots…. this is a bit strange, but well I’m not shutting off that possibility, the world is a strange place after all. Because we’re all humans, we go through ups and downs, we feel happy, sad and go through an incredibly colorful and sometimes annoying panel of moods, moments in life and everything else. That affects book blogging and, sometimes, just makes us feel negative, upset and down about it all.

We, but the book blogging world as well, goes through ups and downs and through passageways and times we don’t really understand, either. Page views, comments, interaction, what seems to make our blog burst alive and with colors sometimes goes down, up and down again. There are moments when nothing seems to happen and we can’t quite figure out why. We haven’t been working less on our blog, sometimes even working more, putting hours and hours on end drafting blog posts, finding the perfect layout, updating book covers and fretting with formatting for hours and hours until the day, night, weekend is over and all we wrote is one blog post.

📝Related blog post: How much time do I spend blogging?

We’re proud of ourselves and that’s the most important thing, but we are also human and, as humans, we’re always going to seek validation. I know I always do, bothering my sister all the time to proof-read my blog posts and tell me if it seems okay (hi hello, sister, I love you thank you). I know I get giddy and excited when I see that I received comments, that a post was shared on twitter, that I got more views than before on that particular day. It feels like I did something GOOD and it feels good, too.

Yet sometimes life happens. Sometimes book blogging envy happens because we realize we could be getting more page views, more comments, we could chat with more bloggers, put ourselves out there more, overall, do more. Sometimes it feels so disheartening when we’ve been working hard and hard and loving it, but feel like we’re not getting that validation we’re craving for.

📝 Related blog post: Validation as a book blogger and why it matters.

Honesty alert, friends. I’ve been blogging for over 4 years and sometimes I feel kind of proud of everything I do, did and keep on doing. (Kind of). Yet, yet, yet, almost every single day,

I feel like I’m not doing enough and like I’m not enough.

I know reasonably that I can’t do more. I know I’m already putting myself out there as much as I can, spending way too many hours sometimes on everything. Even if, logically, that would make me grow, get bigger reach and logically, more pageviews, I know I couldn’t post every day. I just don’t have the time. I know I could start bookstagram, because it sounds like such a must and I should do it. I also know that would make my health really go down the drain because I would do too much and, as hard as it is for me to admit, I can’t do more.

I also know that, as a creative, it’s hard to come to terms with the fact that I can’t do more. When I feel down and worthless and like things are not moving enough, I’m doing this. So here’s some advice, for you and for me, too.

Advice to use whenever you’re feeling a little down and tired and need some blogging positivity…

📚 I look at my bookshelves, goodreads TBR, the books I want to read….

because it is filled with recommendations from book bloggers and books I added because, well, thanks to, this community. This makes me happy and we always need more books, so this makes me want to go on, too.

💻 I blog-hop….

because supporting other book bloggers always makes me warm and happy and somehow, reading and seeing how hard other bloggers are working just inspires me a lot, too. I adore chatting with you all, too.

📝 Related blog post: Why and how I blog hop & why you should do it, too.

✏️ I look at my blog and go through old blog posts….

because as cringe-worthy as this might sound, it reminds me of all the work I’ve put into this blog since it started, I am reminded of old posts I was, and am still proud of and it makes me want to go on, do better, grow more.

🎊 I remind myself of small and big accomplishments…

because no matter where you’re in, in your book blogging journey, there are accomplishments to look at proudly. Whether it’s numbers -because yes, no matter what we tell ourselves and want to believe, numbers feel important- your first, 100th, 1000th follower, pageviews, comments…. or whether it’s small, unquantifiable things. Like hitting publish on that blog post you were nervous to write. Like putting yourself out there and trying to chat with bloggers that you were a little nervous to approach. Like putting out a tweet in that scary, fierce twitter bookish community (me). Like, yes, receiving that first digital or physical ARC. Like hearing, well, reading, a compliment about your blog.

Or, simply, like creating that little corner of the internet to scream about books on and to be yourself. That’s something to be proud of.

Keep every small and big thing in your mind and heart.

🏝 I take a break…

because no matter how small or big, whenever I’m away from this community, it feels good and refreshing to come back to it. I’m reminded of how I miss it after a while (after half a day sometimes, too) and how important it is to me and, most importantly, how much I love it.

I know that it feels strange to have to remind ourselves of why we’re doing this and some people might disagree, but if you ask me, we are human. It’s okay to feel down and get back up again, this happens. Just like a reading slump.

Be proud of yourselves friends. Take breaks if you need to. Keep on going because you love it. That’s what matters the most and despite what I said before, it’s not statistics and numbers that make your blog burst with colors and feel alive at the tip of your fingers. It’s your passion and it shows.

I can tell.

📝 In case you would like a peek into book bloggers’ hard work, I would definitely recommend reading CW’s fantastic feature on her blog. You might find me and my experience…. there!

If you’re interested in supporting book bloggers, please consider reading these two blog posts as well:

📝 Support Book Bloggers

📝 Support International Book Bloggers.

The inspiration from this post has started from a small question from my friend Michelle. It’s funny how even a small snippet of conversation can start up a whole rant, isn’t it. Shout out to her and her incredible blog!

What do you do to stay positive when you’re feeling a little down about blogging? Do you have any tips and tricks?

What is the thing that never fails at making you happy when you blog? Share some positivity in comments, I’d love to hear from you!

Twitter ✨ Goodreads ✨ Bloglovin’ ✨ Support Me on Ko-Fi