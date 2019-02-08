Review: Just For Clicks, Kara McDowell

There are no spoilers in this review.

If there are two things that make me want to read a book, it’s sisters and social media / blogging of some kind, so when I found out about Just For Clicks, I immediately had to add it to my endless TBR, because it sounded exactly like the kind of book I’d adore. Spoiler alert: I really did.

A million thanks to Kara McDowell, Amberjack Publishing & NetGalley for the e-ARC of this book. This did not, in any way, influence my thoughts and rating.

A STORY ABOUT BLOGGING, IDENTITY AND FIGURING OUT WHO YOU ARE



Just For Clicks tells the story of Claire and her twin sister Poppy, social media stars and vloggers thrown into that online-fame world ever since they were babies, thanks to their mother, a mommy blogger.

Something I absolutely loved in this book was the blogging/vlogging and social media aspect of it all, a topic I’ve always been fascinated about (and not only because I myself am blogging, too. Okay, maybe a little). I found it so interesting to see how overwhelming being a social media influencer and having such a massive part of your life dedicated to that can be.

Told from Claire, one of the twin’s point of view, Just For Clicks managed to tell a story about taking control of your own life when you’ve been under the spotlight for so long, without even having a say in it. I really appreciated Claire’s story and how she wanted to gain control of her own narrative thorough the story when her mother had been controlling it all for so long. What’s real and what’s not, who Claire is and who she is supposed to be, all of these questions of identity in front and behind the camera were so interesting to tackle and seeing Claire’s own struggles about it was very interesting to read about, too.

Claire was a great main character to follow and I immediately rooted for her. I found it also very cool that she was into web design and basically in charge of all the coding of the blog and everything else, because we need more characters like these.

GREAT FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS & ROMANCE



Surrounded by her mother and her twin sister, Claire has an interesting support system around her and the relationships between her and her family were some of my favorites to read about. You know me, I love strong and complex family vibes and it really delivered here.

One thing I adored was her relationship with her twin sister, Poppy. I really enjoyed seeing how close they were, how complex their relationship could be, rocky at times, filled with misunderstandings at other times, protective and also how, well, sometimes the closest people to you can also hurt you the most.

I also appreciated the mother-daughter relationship a whole lot: if it was far from perfect, filled with fights, misunderstandings and secrets, I also, ultimately, rooted for them to be okay.

If I appreciated the family vibes and social media, I had such a fantastic time with the romance incorporated in this book just as well, my absolute favorite kind of romance: it’s slow-burned, it’s growing slowly from meeting to friendship to feelings growing and developing and it’s not without its ups and downs, but I absolutely adored reading it.

OVERALL



Honestly, I had such a great time with this book, I don’t even know what more to add. It was a fun, quick, endearing read yet it somehow managed to tackle heavier themes of family and belonging and identity, too and I loved that very, very much. The romance was too adorable and if you’re looking for a great contemporary to add to your TBR, I can only very, very heavily recommend that one.

Final rating: I loved it, it’s a 4,5 drops!



Trigger warnings: needles (one scene of blood-drawing), PTSD*

Trigger warnings: needles (one scene of blood-drawing), PTSD*

*from now on, I will be doing my very best to include a diversity category in my reviews as well as the trigger warnings one, to highlight diverse characters in the books I read.

Kara McDowell, Just For Clicks, Published by Amberjack Publishing, February 19th, 2019.

Mommy blogs are great . . . unless the blog happens to belong to your mom. Twin sisters Claire & Poppy are accidental social media stars thanks to Mom going viral when they were babies. Now, as teens, they’re expected to contribute by building their own brand. Attending a NY fashion week and receiving fan mail is a blast. Fending off internet trolls and would-be kidnappers? Not so much. Poppy embraces it. Claire hates it. Will anybody accept her as “just Claire”? And what should Claire do about Mom’s old journals? The handwritten entries definitely don’t sound like Mom’s perfect blog persona. Worse, one of them divulges a secret that leaves Claire wondering what else in her life might be nothing but a sham . . .

