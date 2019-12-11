28 most anticipated YA contemporary reads for 2020

I love that time of the year. Okay, to be completely honest with you, I actually hate that time of the year, with that very exception right here below and for the upcoming months:
It’s time for all the most anticipated and best lists!
These kind of blog posts are some of my favorite to write, ever and today I am FILLED WITH EXCITMENT about 2020 and all of the incredible reads that will come with this new year, too, I can barely wait.
Every year ever since I started book blogging (so… well, it’s been five years now), I have come to realize that I became more and more aware of new releases and…. more and more excited about them all, too. I don’t know if it’s because I now realize ARCs are a thing and people get excited about them, or because I’m just not that blind anymore to upcoming reads, but… every year, I come to the same conclusion:
There are way too many books I am anticipating and oops. My 2020 releases shelf is, as of right now, filled with 74 books and, for me, that is quite a lot.
Worst of it all….MOST of these books are young adult contemporaries, because you know me, I’m a marshmallow.
So beware. This list will be LONG (and… I already kind of didn’t talk about ALL the books either, because there are too many.) This list is filled with so many exciting reads so I hope you’ll bear with me and get excited about these with me, too!
✨ My Most Anticipated YA Reads for 2020
Time of Our Lives, Emily Wibberley & Austin Siegemund-Broka
Publishing April 21st, 2020 by Penguin Books.
Why I want it 🔎 Hello, my name is Marie and I am a teensy tiny bit obsessed with Austin & Emily’s books. Okay thanks bye. Time of Our Lives is easily my most anticipated read of the entire year and the book I’m just obsessing about already okay. I mean: it explores life at college, it’s going to be emotional and powerful and wonderful and with Emily & Austin’s incredible characters… I’m here for it.
When You Were Everything, Ashley Woodfolk
Publishing March 10th, 2020 by Delacorte.
Why I want it 🔎 I loved Ashley Woodfolk’s debut, The Beauty That Remains, so much that I sobbed in the FIRST PAGE. Her upcoming book is about friendship breakups and let me tell you, we need more of these kind of reads. I can’t wait to read that one.
Reconnected, Catherine Tinker
Publishing June 1st, 2020 by Swoon Reads.
Why I want it 🔎 Virtual friendship falling apart, turns into awkward meet years later? HELLO. This is a book I was meant to read okay.
What I Like About You, Marissa Kanter
Publishing on April 7th, 2020 by Simon Schuster Books for Young Readers
Why I want it 🔎 Internet friendships, IRL crushes, a main character owning a young adult book blog ? I think I might be deceased here because I need this. What I Like About You sounds adorable and awkward and everything I need.
More Than Maybe, Erin Hahn
Publishing May 12th 2020 by Wednesday Books.
Why I want it 🔎 Erin Hahn’s debut, You’d Be Mine, was one of my favorite reads this year. A wonderful contemporary that made me happy and swoon and I just can’t wait to read this one now. It has a music blogger and a love song going viral and most likely tons of swoon and incredible characters and I can’t wait.
Today Tonight Tomorrow, Rachel Lynn Solomon
Publishing June 16th, 2020 by Simon Pulse.
Why I want it 🔎 I fell in love with Rachel Lynn Solomon’s stories with Our Year Of Maybe and am now determined to read everything she will write. I mean, her upcoming book Today Tonight Tomorrow is about rivals OVERACHIEVERS (hello, me) and takes place over the span of 24 hours and here for it ahhhhhhhhhhh.
📖 find it on goodreads
It Sounded Better in my Head, Nina Kenwood
Publishing April 7th, 2020 by Flatiron Books.
Why I want it 🔎 Okay so first, this title just makes me feel like this book was made for me. Second, this is all the awkwardness of teenage romances and I’m here for it, too okay.
Tweet Cute, Emma Lord
Publishing January 21th, 2020 by Wednesday Books.
Why I want it 🔎 A perfectionist and a class clown, a twitter war and apparently a whole lot of cheese (both metaphorically, and really) and here I come running because this book sounds like the absolute cutest ever and here I am running ah heello I need you.
Only Mostly Devastated, Sophie Gonzales
Publishing March 3rd, 2020 by Wednesday Books.
Why I want it 🔎 So apparently this is like Simon vs. and Grease and I’m just like, here for the romance and soft for these boys already okay.
Loveless, Alice Oseman
Publishing April 30th, 2020 by Harper Collins Children’s Books
Why I want it 🔎 I want it because I’m trash for everything Alice Oseman writes, is that a good enough reason??? Apparently, this is an #ownvoices book with an aro-ace main character and we need more of these stories, too, so I really can’t wait.
📖 find it on goodreads
We Used To Be Friends, Amy Spalding
Publishing on January 7th, by Amulet.
Why I want it 🔎 This is about two best friends growing up and growing apart and why don’t we have more friendship break-up stories in YA BOOKS WE NEED THEM???????? I’m so happy we’re getting this one and I really can’t wait to read it.
Keep My Heart in San Francisco, Amelia Diane Coombs
Publishing on June 23rd, 2020 by Simon Pulse.
Why I want it 🔎 Two ex best friends teaming up to save a family’s business, set in the heart of San Francisco? Now this sounds like the kind of romantic contemporary I need, I’m already soft for this okay.
A Love Hate Thing, Whitney D. Grandison
Publishing on January 7th, 2020 by Inkyard Press.
Why I want it 🔎 Okay so I love this cover A LOT, I have to say this. Then, this is a angsty hate to love kind of story and trouble boy and golden girl and helloooooooo this sounds quite awesome, doesn’t it?
The Best Laid Plans, Cameron Lund
Publishing on April 7th, 2020 by RazorBill
Why I want it 🔎 This is a story about an 18-years-old determined to lose her virginity before heading off to college and I have a feeling this will turn out to be funny and a little messed up and adorable and hello here for this.
📖 find it on goodreads
The Upside of Falling, Alex Light
Publishing on February 8th, 2020 by Harper Teen
Why I want it 🔎 FAKE dating turns into a mess of complicated feelings??? HELLO this is one of my favorite tropes I am really really reaaaaaaaaaaally here for it.
Clique Bait, Ann Valett
Publishing on April 28th, 2020, by Harper Teen.
Why I want it 🔎 This is a story of revenge and it sounds thrilling, to be honest. Uncovering a clique’s darkest secrets and, most likely messing a whole lot of things up and falling for the wrong people in the meantime ? This sounds really good.
Chasing Lucky, Jenn Bennett
Publishing on May 5th, 2020 by Simon Pulse
Why I want it 🔎 I love everything Jenn Bennett writes so I’m here for her new upcoming read. New England and bookshop setting and swoon and this is me running towards this book hello.
Look, Zan Romanoff
Publishing on March 31, 2020 by Razorbill
Why I want it 🔎 I’m already obsessed with this book. It’s about a social media influencer accidentally going viral, it’s about who you are vs. who you seem to be online and it’s all themes and things I WANT to read about and I can’t wait.
📖 find it on goodreads
I Kissed Alice, Anna Birch
Publishing on May 26th, 2020 by Macmillan
Why I want it 🔎 So they hate each other in real life, but are actually collaborating on an online graphic novel (without knowing it). HOW great does that sound???
Little Universes, Heather Demetrios
Publishing on April 7th, 2020 by Henry Holt and Co.
Why I want it 🔎 I’m such a big fan of Heather Demetrios’s book I’ll Meet You There and Little Universes has SISTERS at its heart and… I just need it. It sounds a little sad and emotional, exploring the complex bonds between sisters after a tragedy and I’m going to cry okay.
📖 find it on goodreads
Now that I’ve Found You, Kristina Forest
Publishing on June 2nd, 2020 by Roaring Brook Press
Why I want it 🔎 I just loved Kristina Forest’s debut, I Wanna Be Where You Are, so much and her next book has the most stunning cover again and sounds so, so lovely. A wanna-be-movie star, a cute musician and a wild weekend in New York City, this sounds SO GOOD.
You Don’t Live Here, Robyn Schneider
Publishing on June 2nd, 2020 by Katherine Tegen Books
Why I want it 🔎 I really enjoyed Robyn Schneider’s previous books and this one sounds SO good. It’s about Sasha, trying to find herself outside of her grandparents’ expectations, trying to deal with grief and her growing attraction for a girl. This sounds like such a wonderful coming of age story and I can’t wait.
📖 find it on goodreads
You Say It First, Katie Cotugno
Publishing on June 16th, 2020 by Balzer + Bray
Why I want it 🔎 Okay so this is about a long distance friendship unlikely growing into something more and this sounds like everything I’ve ever needed in a contemporary and did you see that cover I’m a big big fan already okay I NEED.
Anna K. : A Love Story, Jenny Lee
Publishing on March 3rd, 2020 by Flatiron Books
Why I want it 🔎 I’m sort of getting Gossip Girl vibes from that one, with a main character at the top of Manhattan society, a complex, forbidden romance and this sounds like all the drama and fun and I’m really already loving this.
📖 find it on goodreads
✨ More Anticipated YA Reads for 2020 : covers to be announced
When it’s over…. MORE BOOKS ARE COMING! Here are some more incredible books I’m looking forward to reading.
- One Way Or Another, Kara McDowell : I LOVED Just For Clicks and this upcoming book has a MC dealing with anxiety and no idea how to make a decision and this sounds lovely and I’m just so pumped!!!
- A Cuban Girl’s Guide To Sweaters and Stars, Laura Taylor Namey : I fell in love with the author’s debut, the library of lost things and WILL read everything the author writes. A summer falling in love with England, hello yes.
- Darius The Great Deserves Better, Adib Khorram : We know nothing about this book except that it exists and, friends, that it already enough for me.
- Recommended For You, Laura Silverman : One of my favorite authors of all times releasing a ya romcom with a teen bookseller??? HELLO I need this more than air.
Do you want to read any of these books?
What are some of your most anticipated contemporary releases for 2020? I’d love to know your recommendations in comments!
