28 most anticipated YA contemporary reads for 2020

I love that time of the year. Okay, to be completely honest with you, I actually hate that time of the year, with that very exception right here below and for the upcoming months:

It’s time for all the most anticipated and best lists!

These kind of blog posts are some of my favorite to write, ever and today I am FILLED WITH EXCITMENT about 2020 and all of the incredible reads that will come with this new year, too, I can barely wait.

Every year ever since I started book blogging (so… well, it’s been five years now), I have come to realize that I became more and more aware of new releases and…. more and more excited about them all, too. I don’t know if it’s because I now realize ARCs are a thing and people get excited about them, or because I’m just not that blind anymore to upcoming reads, but… every year, I come to the same conclusion:

There are way too many books I am anticipating and oops. My 2020 releases shelf is, as of right now, filled with 74 books and, for me, that is quite a lot.

Worst of it all….MOST of these books are young adult contemporaries, because you know me, I’m a marshmallow.

So beware. This list will be LONG (and… I already kind of didn’t talk about ALL the books either, because there are too many.) This list is filled with so many exciting reads so I hope you’ll bear with me and get excited about these with me, too!

✨ My Most Anticipated YA Reads for 2020

Time of Our Lives, Emily Wibberley & Austin Siegemund-Broka

Publishing April 21st, 2020 by Penguin Books.

Why I want it 🔎 Hello, my name is Marie and I am a teensy tiny bit obsessed with Austin & Emily’s books. Okay thanks bye. Time of Our Lives is easily my most anticipated read of the entire year and the book I’m just obsessing about already okay. I mean: it explores life at college, it’s going to be emotional and powerful and wonderful and with Emily & Austin’s incredible characters… I’m here for it.

📖 find it on goodreads

When You Were Everything, Ashley Woodfolk

Publishing March 10th, 2020 by Delacorte.

Why I want it 🔎 I loved Ashley Woodfolk’s debut, The Beauty That Remains, so much that I sobbed in the FIRST PAGE. Her upcoming book is about friendship breakups and let me tell you, we need more of these kind of reads. I can’t wait to read that one.

📖 find it on goodreads

Reconnected, Catherine Tinker

Publishing June 1st, 2020 by Swoon Reads.

Why I want it 🔎 Virtual friendship falling apart, turns into awkward meet years later? HELLO. This is a book I was meant to read okay.

📖 find it on goodreads

What I Like About You, Marissa Kanter

Publishing on April 7th, 2020 by Simon Schuster Books for Young Readers

Why I want it 🔎 Internet friendships, IRL crushes, a main character owning a young adult book blog ? I think I might be deceased here because I need this. What I Like About You sounds adorable and awkward and everything I need.



📖 find it on goodreads

More Than Maybe, Erin Hahn

Publishing May 12th 2020 by Wednesday Books.

Why I want it 🔎 Erin Hahn’s debut, You’d Be Mine, was one of my favorite reads this year. A wonderful contemporary that made me happy and swoon and I just can’t wait to read this one now. It has a music blogger and a love song going viral and most likely tons of swoon and incredible characters and I can’t wait.

📖 find it on goodreads

Today Tonight Tomorrow, Rachel Lynn Solomon

Publishing June 16th, 2020 by Simon Pulse.

Why I want it 🔎 I fell in love with Rachel Lynn Solomon’s stories with Our Year Of Maybe and am now determined to read everything she will write. I mean, her upcoming book Today Tonight Tomorrow is about rivals OVERACHIEVERS (hello, me) and takes place over the span of 24 hours and here for it ahhhhhhhhhhh.



📖 find it on goodreads

It Sounded Better in my Head, Nina Kenwood

Publishing April 7th, 2020 by Flatiron Books.

Why I want it 🔎 Okay so first, this title just makes me feel like this book was made for me. Second, this is all the awkwardness of teenage romances and I’m here for it, too okay.

📖 find it on goodreads

Tweet Cute, Emma Lord

Publishing January 21th, 2020 by Wednesday Books.

Why I want it 🔎 A perfectionist and a class clown, a twitter war and apparently a whole lot of cheese (both metaphorically, and really) and here I come running because this book sounds like the absolute cutest ever and here I am running ah heello I need you.

📖 find it on goodreads

Only Mostly Devastated, Sophie Gonzales

Publishing March 3rd, 2020 by Wednesday Books.

Why I want it 🔎 So apparently this is like Simon vs. and Grease and I’m just like, here for the romance and soft for these boys already okay.

📖 find it on goodreads

Loveless, Alice Oseman

Publishing April 30th, 2020 by Harper Collins Children’s Books

Why I want it 🔎 I want it because I’m trash for everything Alice Oseman writes, is that a good enough reason??? Apparently, this is an #ownvoices book with an aro-ace main character and we need more of these stories, too, so I really can’t wait.

📖 find it on goodreads

We Used To Be Friends, Amy Spalding

Publishing on January 7th, by Amulet.

Why I want it 🔎 This is about two best friends growing up and growing apart and why don’t we have more friendship break-up stories in YA BOOKS WE NEED THEM???????? I’m so happy we’re getting this one and I really can’t wait to read it.

📖 find it on goodreads

Keep My Heart in San Francisco, Amelia Diane Coombs

Publishing on June 23rd, 2020 by Simon Pulse.

Why I want it 🔎 Two ex best friends teaming up to save a family’s business, set in the heart of San Francisco? Now this sounds like the kind of romantic contemporary I need, I’m already soft for this okay.

📖 find it on goodreads

A Love Hate Thing, Whitney D. Grandison

Publishing on January 7th, 2020 by Inkyard Press.

Why I want it 🔎 Okay so I love this cover A LOT, I have to say this. Then, this is a angsty hate to love kind of story and trouble boy and golden girl and helloooooooo this sounds quite awesome, doesn’t it?

📖 find it on goodreads

The Best Laid Plans, Cameron Lund

Publishing on April 7th, 2020 by RazorBill



Why I want it 🔎 This is a story about an 18-years-old determined to lose her virginity before heading off to college and I have a feeling this will turn out to be funny and a little messed up and adorable and hello here for this.

📖 find it on goodreads

The Upside of Falling, Alex Light

Publishing on February 8th, 2020 by Harper Teen



Why I want it 🔎 FAKE dating turns into a mess of complicated feelings??? HELLO this is one of my favorite tropes I am really really reaaaaaaaaaaally here for it.

📖 add to goodreads

Clique Bait, Ann Valett

Publishing on April 28th, 2020, by Harper Teen.



Why I want it 🔎 This is a story of revenge and it sounds thrilling, to be honest. Uncovering a clique’s darkest secrets and, most likely messing a whole lot of things up and falling for the wrong people in the meantime ? This sounds really good.

📖 find it on goodreads

Chasing Lucky, Jenn Bennett

Publishing on May 5th, 2020 by Simon Pulse



Why I want it 🔎 I love everything Jenn Bennett writes so I’m here for her new upcoming read. New England and bookshop setting and swoon and this is me running towards this book hello.

📖 add to goodreads

Look, Zan Romanoff

Publishing on March 31, 2020 by Razorbill



Why I want it 🔎 I’m already obsessed with this book. It’s about a social media influencer accidentally going viral, it’s about who you are vs. who you seem to be online and it’s all themes and things I WANT to read about and I can’t wait.

📖 find it on goodreads

I Kissed Alice, Anna Birch

Publishing on May 26th, 2020 by Macmillan



Why I want it 🔎 So they hate each other in real life, but are actually collaborating on an online graphic novel (without knowing it). HOW great does that sound???

📖 add to goodreads

Little Universes, Heather Demetrios

Publishing on April 7th, 2020 by Henry Holt and Co.



Why I want it 🔎 I’m such a big fan of Heather Demetrios’s book I’ll Meet You There and Little Universes has SISTERS at its heart and… I just need it. It sounds a little sad and emotional, exploring the complex bonds between sisters after a tragedy and I’m going to cry okay.

📖 find it on goodreads

Now that I’ve Found You, Kristina Forest

Publishing on June 2nd, 2020 by Roaring Brook Press



Why I want it 🔎 I just loved Kristina Forest’s debut, I Wanna Be Where You Are, so much and her next book has the most stunning cover again and sounds so, so lovely. A wanna-be-movie star, a cute musician and a wild weekend in New York City, this sounds SO GOOD.

📖 add to goodreads

You Don’t Live Here, Robyn Schneider

Publishing on June 2nd, 2020 by Katherine Tegen Books



Why I want it 🔎 I really enjoyed Robyn Schneider’s previous books and this one sounds SO good. It’s about Sasha, trying to find herself outside of her grandparents’ expectations, trying to deal with grief and her growing attraction for a girl. This sounds like such a wonderful coming of age story and I can’t wait.

📖 find it on goodreads

You Say It First, Katie Cotugno

Publishing on June 16th, 2020 by Balzer + Bray



Why I want it 🔎 Okay so this is about a long distance friendship unlikely growing into something more and this sounds like everything I’ve ever needed in a contemporary and did you see that cover I’m a big big fan already okay I NEED.

📖 add to goodreads

Anna K. : A Love Story, Jenny Lee

Publishing on March 3rd, 2020 by Flatiron Books



Why I want it 🔎 I’m sort of getting Gossip Girl vibes from that one, with a main character at the top of Manhattan society, a complex, forbidden romance and this sounds like all the drama and fun and I’m really already loving this.

📖 find it on goodreads

✨ More Anticipated YA Reads for 2020 : covers to be announced

When it’s over…. MORE BOOKS ARE COMING! Here are some more incredible books I’m looking forward to reading.

Do you want to read any of these books?



What are some of your most anticipated contemporary releases for 2020? I’d love to know your recommendations in comments!

