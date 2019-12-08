Printed books vs. ebooks : game on !

Hello guys! Happy December! How are you? Are you excited for Christmas? Are you celebrating? What are some of your traditions??! I’m SO curious, tell me in the comments section!

In my little small town located in the east side of France, we do Christmas big. There are lights everywhere in the streets plus massive decorations and…oh god, the food. Like you must know by now, I do not like that time of the year… but if I stop being a grinch for one little second, there are 3 things I do like about that time (two being about food obviously…).

The first one is the Advent calendar. Every day of December, we open a little “window” in our large rectangular paper calendar and boom, here’s a yummy chocolate (or anything really). I love that! Second is the “mannalas“. Those are brioches in the shape of little men (why not women? Is that too hard to bake??!) that we eat during the Saint Nicholas celebration, on the 6th of December. So yummy! And the last one is just being with my family and enjoying our time together. Nothing beats that.

Anyway, sorry for rambling and let’s get started with the real topic of the day! I’m going to talk about printed books versus ebooks. It seems like an endless battle so I decided to account a winner once and for all… But really, there is no winner because even if I do have a preference (like anyone I think), those two formats are complementary and both are totally awesome.

🌪 When, I’m buying a book

📖 The printed book

Since I live in France, I do not have access to a lot of libraries with English books on the shelves. So, most of the time I order them online and go to pick them up at a collect point. When I’m traveling, I LOVE to spend ages in bookshops. Browsing through the stacks, picking them up and leave happily with a bunch of them. In both scenarios, it’s a whole experience and I LOVE it!

📱 The ebook

It’s much less exciting… I go online, browse through the titles, see that some of them are as expensive as the printed version (and cry…), give my credit card number and there you go, I’ve got new books! Sure, you have access to THOUSANDS of books and they are instantly available, but in a world where you do not wait anymore and get everything right there right now, I think I really enjoy the wait, the picking up and the unwrapping parts.

➡️ 1 point for the printed book

🌪 When I’m reading a book

📖 The printed book

The feel of paper, the smell of it…I think I’m in love with books. They are pretty objects to hold on to. I like to read them and hug them. I like to see where I’m at in the story and I like the sound of the pages turning. And there is no need for electricity, that book won’t die down ever! It’s also easier to lend than an ebook, I love that I can share my books with my loved ones.

📱 The ebook

It’s light (how many times a 700-pages book ended up in my face while reading in bed…damn it, it hurts!), it’s confortable for the eyes (I thought I would have headaches like when you stay too long staring at a computer screen but not at all!!). The build-in dictionary is SO convenient (even more since I’m not reading in my first language). And it can be read in the dark, how awesome is that?

➡️ It’s a tie I guess

🌪 When I’m bringing a book with me

📖 The printed book

It can be heavy… and I’m always scared of damaging my precious book.

📱 The ebook

Let’s be honest, it’s more portable than print and it’s perfect for when you’re commuting or traveling.

➡️ A win for the ebook

🌪 When I’m reviewing a book

📖 The printed book

It’s really not my case but it can be easily scribbled in and marked up. Plus, it’s easier to get to a specific quote in the book.

📱 The ebook

You can highlight and mark pages… but yeah I just don’t do it so I forget everything I read, haha!

➡️ The printed book is the winner on this one

🌪 When I’m shelving a book

📖 The printed book

Oh god, the pretty libraries! I put it proudly on my shelves, I can arrange them as I please like by colors. I can have an actual record of what I’ve read and people can check it out. It’s about collecting and decorating my home. How sad it would be… a home without books in it?

📱 The ebook

Yeah, I admit it… it takes up much less space. With us bookworms, it can get crowded very fast! But…the pretty librairies…

➡️ The printed book, no doubt about it

🏆 And the winner of it all is… the printed book!

What about you? Which one do you enjoy the most, the printed book or the ebook? Why?

What do you think about this endless battle between those two formats? Do you feel like the people reading ebooks are being unfairly judged for not picking up the paper version?

Let’s chat in comments 💬

Twitter ☂️ Goodreads ☂️Instagram ☂️Bloglovin’☂️ Support the blog