Review: Renegades, Marissa Meyer

Renegades, Marissa Meyer



Publishing on November 7th, 2017 by Feiwel & Friends.



Secret Identities. Extraordinary Powers. She wants vengeance. He wants justice.

The Renegades are a syndicate of prodigies — humans with extraordinary abilities — who emerged from the ruins of a crumbled society and established peace and order where chaos reigned. As champions of justice, they remain a symbol of hope and courage to everyone… except the villains they once overthrew.

Nova has a reason to hate the Renegades, and she is on a mission for vengeance. As she gets closer to her target, she meets Adrian, a Renegade boy who believes in justice — and in Nova. But Nova’s allegiance is to a villain who has the power to end them both.

I ENJOYED…



Marissa Meyer’s The Lunar Chronicles series is one of my favorites of all times and I was looking forward to reading more from the author and wondered, for a while, if I’d enjoy her other stories just as much and… well, I really did .

and wondered, for a while, if I’d enjoy her other stories just as much and… well, . I think the main thing that impresses me, always, with Marissa Meyer, is her incredible ability to create worlds and, once again in Renegades, I was wowed away by the details of it all . These superheroes, this messed up world with villains that aren’t quite villains and superheroes that aren’t flawless, either, was so well built and the backstory behind it all was fantastic, too.

and, once again in Renegades, I was wowed away by the . These superheroes, this messed up world with villains that aren’t quite villains and superheroes that aren’t flawless, either, was so well built and the was fantastic, too. Told from two point of views, we get to hear Nova, a “villain” and Adrian, a “superhero” sides of the story. I’m putting these terms in ” ” because, in this story, nothing is really black and white and I adored that about these superheroes, being in all shades of gray and complexities, influenced by their own backstories, their past, their goals and their futures. Nova was such a complex character to root for. Sometimes I wanted to shake her, she was so obstinated and set in her ways . Sometimes I adored her, for her strength and determination and intelligence. She was such a great character . Adrian, on the other side, oh I just want to protect him and for him to be okay please, he’s an adorable nerd with a secret and he’s just wonderful ahhhh.

and I adored that about these superheroes, being in and complexities, influenced by their own backstories, their past, their goals and their futures. I loved the dynamics between all of the characters, even the secondary ones felt fleshed out, the almost romance and banter between Oscar and Ruby, the slowly building up friendship between Nova and Adrian -even if Nova will not admit that… I loved that there wasn’t too much romance in the story, either!

between all of the characters, even the secondary ones felt fleshed out, the between Oscar and Ruby, the slowly building up friendship between Nova and Adrian -even if Nova will not admit that… I loved that there in the story, either! The tension! The action scenes! The plot twists and reveals! Everything about the way the story was set up felt brilliant and I was SO hooked.

I HAD A HARD TIME WITH…



The one tiny thing that bothered me with Renegades, is the time it took for the story to really kick off … because when I read, I eagerly expected for something big to happen and it didn’t, not really. That being said, looking back, I’m not too mad about it either, I understand it, actually. It really allowed for the story and the world, the characters and their goals to grow, too.

OVERALL



As I’m writing this a little while after reading Renegades, I realize just how badly I need to read the sequel. I am now very much convinced that I need to read more and more by Marissa Meyer, to fall in love with her writing abilities and the world and characters she creates. If you’re looking for a book you won’t be able to put down, I’d recommend this one. I can’t wait to read more and more.



Final rating: 4 drops!





Trigger warnings: murder of parents and infant, physical violence and fights (described), blood, attempted murder and death. Diversity: POC main character (Adrian), Italian-Filipino main character (Nova), m/m side-relationship, disabled side character.

