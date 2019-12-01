Monthly wrap-up – November 2019

Hi friends! ☀️ Can you believe it’s already DECEMBER? I can’t.

November was kind of a month of very high ups and very low downs. On the low side, my mood hasn’t improved since my last wrap up, seasonal depression hitting harder than ever and making me feel low and really depressed about 99% of the time.

On the high side, I still don’t know how I won the lottery to get the best sister ever and spent 4 incredible days, some of the best days of the month and of the year in my favorite place in the world, with my favorite person in the world. Oh and visiting the Harry Potter Studios for my birthday gift. I mean. I’m still crying about it.

I’m not eager for December to be here, because see above and seasonal stuff and because, unlike a lot of people, I’m not a fan of Christmas AT ALL. My town, the entire region, is crowded with the Christmas Market (they are some of the prettiest in the world, I’ll let you have that, but still), so. I’ll be waiting for it all to pass and hoping for a good December.

It’s been an average month, reading-wise, I’d say. I haven’t found any new ultimate favorite reads, but still had a fun time, the two really reaaaally great books standing out being Starry Eyes and The Towering Sky.

📖 Books I read

MAYBE IN ANOTHER LIFE ☂️ I wanted to read more of Taylor Jenkins Reid’s books ever since loving Daisy Jones and Evelyn Hugo. I felt like Maybe In Another Life wasn’t as outstanding as these ones, but still a fairly good read!

STARRY EYES ☂️ I just love everything Jenn Bennett writes and Starry Eyes was no exception. 200% recommend it. 📖 read my full review

BEHIND THE SCENES ☂️ I loved the Hollywood setting of this one and had fun reading it overall, but felt like… I don’t know, it lacked a little something for me to fall in love with it entirely.

THE TOWERING SKY ☂️ Dear Katharine McGee, I am obsessed with your books. All the drama and these books are just way too bingeable. This ending to the Thousandth Floor series surprised me and I loved it!

THE CRUEL PRINCE ☂️ This wasn’t quite what I was expecting, if I’m being completely honest. I was surprised, I was a little lost, it took me a while to get into it but… well, what a unique book.

LOVEBOAT, TAIPEI ☂️ I’m currently reading this as I’m drafting this post and so far, having a lot of fun with it!



Goodreads Challenge: 70/60 books 🔥I won my reaching challenge this October and I’m still hoping to reach 73 books this year,… this should happen, hopefully, maybe??

70/60 books 🔥I this October and I’m still hoping to reach 73 books this year,… this should happen, hopefully, maybe?? Year of The Asian Reading Challenge : 9/10 books ! ALMOST THERE!

Like I expected to, I’ve been really slow at writing and it’s a good thing that I haven’t officially joined NaNoWriMo, because I royally failed.

I’m just SO DAMN slow, I feel like one of these sloths on Zootopia. For real.

I’ve been working on editing one of my WIPs and… it’s been tough, but whenever I manage to get to it, I feel like I’m working towards something that might be better and it gives me hope. I think I might finish editing this thing in the year 3000, but whatever. I guess as long as I’m working a little bit, it’s okay. Maybe. Someone needs to kick my ass to be faster, but on the other hand…. I shouldn’t feel like it’s a race. I have no deadline after all but the one set by my own killer expectations.

Words written: 5 168.



Chapters left to edit: 33,5.

I feel like apologizing every single month, lately, because I haven’t been blog-hopping as much and I certainly feel like I lost my touch with it all. I’m anxious and terrified and hope that none of you think I do not love you and your wonderful blogs if I haven’t come visit for a while. The month and my mood and everything just makes me put content creation, writing and sometimes, you know, just lying down after working 39 hours a week at my job and having been annoyed and stressed out all day long. I’m sorry, friends.

Blogging wise, I’ve been okay, I’d say, even if I skipped a couple of usual posting times and feel weird about it…. I kind of can’t handle it all, sometimes. November has been my blog’s birthday and I celebrated its 5 YEARS, which feels somehow both so long and so short, at the same time. Here’s to hoping this will last another 5 years!

📖 Book reviews

Click on the book covers to be redirected to my reviews.

💻 Book blogging

📚 Book discussions & tags

💬 Author Interviews

💕 Travel

I might hate December in real life, but I LOVE it when it comes to blog content, because some of my favorite blog posts to write are all the favorites, most anticipated reads, bookish and blogging resolutions for the new year and more, so… looking forward to ALL OF THIS for sure!

I’m so sorry that I don’t have a whole lot of posts to share this month. I’ve been slacking on blog hopping, like I mentioned previously. Here’s to hoping I can do better this December! Still, here’s a small selection of blog posts I enjoyed!

📚 Books & Reading

💻 Book Blogging

📝 Writing, Lifestyle & Other Posts I Loved

Is there a blog post you are particularily proud of this month? Feel free to send it along with your comment!



How was your November? Did you have a great month? Anything exciting happening or anything you’re looking forward to? Share something positive that happened to you this November?



What were your favorite books this month? Did you participate in NaNoWriMo? Are you ready to finish your reading challenges? Tell me everything in comments!



