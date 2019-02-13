Kiss, Marry, Kill: where we decide the fate of book characters

Hi friends! It’s not Valentine’s Day just yet and, to be honest, I don’t particularily care for this day, either, but today, one day early since I’ve already got something planned out for the 14th, I thought I’d do something fun and chill and celebrate some love, anyway.

By kissing, marrying and killing some book characters.

Okay. I admit that it sounds terrible, but just you wait. I invited my co-blogger and amazing sister to participate with me, so…. this will be even more complicated.

How does it work? I’m going to be picking three book characters from three different books at random, and my sister is going to have to decide between kissing, killing or marrying said character. Then, she’s going to do the same for me. This will be really, really complicated, I can feel it.

We are participating in this fun Kiss, Marry, Kill book tag that we saw on Kat’s blog!

📖 Round 1

Marie:For this round, I’m going to pick April (An Absolutely Remarkable Thing), Charlie (Heartstopper) and Séverin (The Gilded Wolves).

Nyx: I’m definitely marrying Charlie, he’s so sweet he would make a great husband I think. I would kiss Severin, he’s got that kind of bad boy vibe am I right?! I would kill April…she annoyed me more than once, sorry!

📖 Round 2

Nyx: I’m going to start with Ali (Pretty Little Liars), Blair (Gossip Girl) and Bella (Twilight).

Marie: This is already tricky… hm…I’m definitely marrying Blair, because she’s a queen and I love her. I guess I’ll go with kissing Ali and killing Bella, because between these two, Bella gets on my nerves the most at the moment?

📖Round 3

Marie: Next up are…. Avery (The Thousandth Floor), Helene (An Ember In The Ashes) and Levana (The Lunar Chronicles). That’s a terrible one, oops.

Nyx: Hum…though one, thank you sister! I’m marrying Avery, she’s not really strong, I mean I think I could walk all over her…gosh that was mean haha! I would kiss Helene, she seems like a driven character. And I would kill Levana without a doubt.

📖 Round 4

Nyx: Okay I’m being really nasty for this round, sorry! I’m picking Peeta (The Hunger Games), Zane (Pretties) and Ron (Harry Potter).

Marie: Well thank you… this is a TERRIBLE round why are you doing this to me?! I spent like, ten minutes staring at this and I still don’t know. Okay let’s do this quickly and painfully, eyes closed… I’m marrying Ron (can’t help that, sorry), kissing Peeta and killing Zane.

I feel terrible I TAKE THAT BACK CAN I LOVE THEM ALL.

📖 Round 5

Marie: Ronan (The Raven Boys), AIDAN (Illuminae), Archer (The Reader)

Nyx: I would marry Archer…he’s so sweet, protective and strong! Perfect husband material I think. I would kiss Ronan, he’s flawed and human and that’s really attractive! I would kill AIDAN…I mean yeah, I think anyone would, no?

📖 Round 6

Nyx: Lara Jean (To All The Boys I’ve Loved), Miles (Looking For Alaska) and Hideo (Warcross).

Marie: Hmm… I think I’m going with marrying Lara Jean, because out of the three I LOVE HER the most. I think I’ll pick Miles to kiss and Hideo to kill because… I can’t understand Hideo right now and I AM FRUSTRATED. Sorry.

📖 Round 7

Marie: Khalid (The Wrath and The Dawn), Simon (Simon vs. The Homo Sapiens Agenda), Adam (Shatter Me)

Nyx: Hum…I’m marrying Simon (yeah I know he’s gay…but maybe he can meet someone and I can meet someone and we can still be happy together?!). I’m kissing Khalid for the thrills it would give haha! I’m killing Adam, ughh he really gets on my nerves.

📖 Round 8:

Nyx: Let’s go with Kenji (Shatter Me), Marguerite (A Thousand Pieces of You) and Cress (The Lunar Chronicles).

Marie: I kind of want to marry Cress, because she’s just so like me and I can relate to her so much and, I don’t know we’d be on the same page, I think? Also, I just can’t marry Kenji because I can’t imagine him being that kind of person. I’d definitely kiss him though… that leaves Marguerite to be killed. Sorry, but… by the end you kind of bothered me, too.

📖 Round 9:

Marie: Jimmy (I Was Born For This), Mara (The Unbecoming of Mara Dyer), Kaz (Six of Crows)

Nyx: I would marry Jimmy, I get him in so many ways. I would kiss Kaz, I adore him but he’s not really husband material is he?! Of course, I would kill Mara. I really don’t care for her.

📖 Round 10:

Nyx: And for the last one…Tim (The Boy Most Likely To), Col (Impostors) and Brooks (Nothing Left To Burn).

Marie: NOTHING LEFT TO BURN AHHHHH. Sorry. I love this book so, so much. Okay so…. I’m going to kill Brooks first, because no no no no no no go away. Between these last two.. I think I have a soft spot for both, but I might go with marrying Tim and kissing Col, because you know, if Tim is a mess, Col is too important to marry. I’d be terrified ha.

I hope you had as much fun reading this as we had doing it! If you feel like participating in this tag, feel free to, we’d love to see your answers!

What do you think of our choices? Anything you would have made differently?

Are you spotting any of your favorite characters? Let us know in comments!

Twitter ✨ Goodreads ✨ Bloglovin’✨ Support Me on Ko-Fi