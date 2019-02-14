A Talk With: Miranda Asebedo, on The Deepest Roots

Hi friends! I’m back today with another lovely chat I had with a great, promising debut author releasing her sophomore novel this year. Welcome back to “A Talk With”!

In case you missed it, “A Talk With” is a brand new feature here on Drizzle & Hurricane Books, where I will invite young adult book authors to chat with me about their upcoming books, share their writing tips and tricks and more!

Today on the blog, I had the great honor to chat with the lovely Miranda Asebedo! This author debuted in 2018 with an intriguing book, The Deepest Roots. Keep on reading to find out more about Miranda, her debut, magical realism, favorite books and more!

1. You debuted with The Deepest Roots last year. What was your path to publication like? Were there other stories you queried before signing for The Deepest Roots? Any chance we can hear about some of them? 🙂

My path to publication was interesting! I got a Bachelor’s and Masters degree in English, with an emphasis in Creative Writing and Literature, and then I taught English as a Second Language to international students studying in the US for nine years. During that time, I wrote two YA fantasy novels before The Deepest Roots. Both had fierce female lead characters that I loved writing about. Even though they didn’t get published, they did both teach me a lot about writing. First of all, that I could write and finish an entire novel, but also a lot about the importance of pacing and world building.

2. The Deepest Roots manages to combine a contemporary setting and familiar elements with a twist of magic: how did this particular universe came to be this way? Did you always wanted to write in the magical realism genre, or did it somehow came to you as you started drafting this particular story?

I grew up in rural Kansas, and so when I set out to write a more contemporary story, I decided that I wanted it to be set in a town that looked like where I grew up. The interesting thing about small, rural towns is that they all have their own legends. Everyone knows the story about the spooky old house at the end of the road, or the tragic accident on the bridge, or the runaway train. Those kinds of stories get passed down from generation to generation, and I knew that was something that I wanted to be present in this story. I didn’t originally set out to write a story with magic in it, but the more I sort of dug into the world of Cottonwood Hollow, and of the girls who lived there, I decided to infuse the town legend itself with magic.

3. Can you share with us one random thing you did while drafting, or editing your book? Did you have one particular song or playlist on a loop? Did you have one particular snack you always loved to eat to get you to write, or a place to find inspiration?

Of course! I had a lot of Birdy, Carrie Underwood, Cam, Taylor Swift, and Miranda Lambert on my playlist. Later I found RaeLynn’s “Queen’s Don’t,” and I felt like this song would have been on repeat anytime Rome and her two best friends, Lux and Mercy were driving somewhere. It’s definitely their power ballad! When I get stuck writing or editing, I like to take long drives, so I’m always thinking about what my characters would listen to if they were in the car.

4. Your upcoming book, A Constellation Of Roses, also promises to be set in a contemporary world with magical elements. Is this your favorite genre to write? Do you have any other works or ideas and desire to try out another genre next? 🙂

I am having so much fun writing in this genre. It’s really a great exercise to try to fit magical elements in the real world and figure out how they would be organic and not contrived. I would love to write some fantasy in the future, so I don’t rule that out!

1. Can you share with us one book you recently loved? (this may be a little cruel… so maybe you can mention two or three 🙂 )

I recently read several books that have been in my TBR pile for a while. I’m kind of notorious in my family for buying books and then taking forever to get around to reading them. Two of my most recent reads included Julie Buxbaum’s Tell Me Three Things which is so lovely! I loved the sense of humor in the book, even when they were dealing with some pretty dark topics. I also read Ruta Septys’ Between Shades of Gray, which is about the genocide of Baltic people after the Soviet occupation in 1941. It was such a powerful and moving story, and so important to read. One of the things I love about historical fiction is how much we can learn from it.

2. If you could have any talent like the ones your characters have in The Deepest Roots… what would you pick?

If I could pick any talent, I would be a Fixer. Like Rome, I love old muscle cars, so I would definitely find a Mustang and restore it in my garage.

3. If you could spend 24 hours with one of your book characters from The Deepest Roots, which one would it be?

If I could spend 24 hours with one of my book characters from The Deepest Roots, it would be Steven, the dog. He would love my bulldogs and they’d have a great time just hanging out and doing dog things.

4. Can you share with us one line of The Deepest Roots, or one of your previous or upcoming works you’re particularly proud of?

“We are bound to each other, perhaps not by our brightest moments, but by our darkest.”

This is a line from The Deepest Roots that rang particularly true for me when I was writing the story. I think our closest relationships are with the people who stand with us during our hardest and most difficult times. It’s easy to stay with someone when everything is happy and sunny, but it’s hard to stay with someone when things are dark.

Thank you so, so much Miranda, for taking the time to chat with me about The Deepest Roots, I had such a great time! Friends, keep on reading to check out more information about Miranda’s debut and keep an eye on her work in the next upcoming months!

📖 More about The Deepest Roots



Cottonwood Hollow, Kansas, is a strange place. For the past century, every girl has been born with a special talent, like the ability to Fix any object, Heal any wound, or Find what is missing. To best friends Rome, Lux, and Mercy, their abilities often feel more like a curse. Rome may be able to Fix anything she touches, but that won’t help her mom pay rent. Lux’s ability to attract any man with a smile has always meant danger. And although Mercy can make Enough of whatever is needed, even that won’t help when her friendship with Rome and Lux is tested. Follow three best friends in this enchanting debut novel as they discover that friendship is stronger than curses, that trust is worth the risk, and sometimes, what you’ve been looking for has been under your feet the whole time.

📖 More about the author, Miranda Asebedo

Miranda Asebedo was born and raised in rural Kansas with a love of fast cars, open skies, and books. She carried that love of books to college, where she got her B.A. and M.A. in English, with an emphasis in Creative Writing and Literature. A Seaton Fellowship recipient, her short fiction has appeared in Kansas Voices, Touchstone, and Midway Journal. Miranda still lives on the prairie today with her husband, two kids, and two majestic bulldogs named Princess Jellybean and Captain Jack Wobbles. If Miranda’s not writing or reading, she’s most likely convinced everyone to load up in the family muscle car and hit the road. Find her online at www.mirandaasebedo.com

Do you want to read The Deepest Roots? Did you read it already? Do you like the magical realism genre? Do you have any favorite authors or book recommendations for me? Let me know in comments!

