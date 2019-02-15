Bullet Point-Review: The Reader, Traci Chee

Hi friends! Today I’m very excited to be reviewing a book I’ve been wanting to read for, well, AGES. Shout out to my sister for gifting me this book, probably very tired from all the screaming I did about wanting to read it. I was right to, though, I really loved it!

Also shout out to Laura, her love for the book and the series made me want to read it all the more!

There are no spoilers in this review.

📚 The book

Traci Chee, The Reader, Published by Speak, September 13th, 2016.

Sefia knows what it means to survive. After her father is brutally murdered, she flees into the wilderness with her aunt Nin, who teaches her to hunt, track, and steal. But when Nin is kidnapped, leaving Sefia completely alone, none of her survival skills can help her discover where Nin’s been taken, or if she’s even alive. The only clue to both her aunt’s disappearance and her father’s murder is the odd rectangular object her father left behind, an object she comes to realize is a book–a marvelous item unheard of in her otherwise illiterate society. With the help of this book, and the aid of a mysterious stranger with dark secrets of his own, Sefia sets out to rescue her aunt and find out what really happened the day her father was killed–and punish the people responsible.

The Reader was such a fascinating read, it honestly captivated me from page one . The world was so interesting to read about: it has pirates, assassins, libraries and apprentice librarians, fights and quests and secret messages and I just found it all SO. VERY. GREAT.

The writing is absolutely stunning, making me feel the emotions and transporting me, too.

, making me feel the emotions and transporting me, too. Sefia was such a great main character , definitely strong but also deeply flawed and weak and human at times, too, having to face such harsh situations and terrible, life-threatening moments and so on. I rooted for her all the more because she was strong, sure, but she was most of it all human and her feelings and reactions towards everything just felt so real.

Sefia was such a great main character, definitely strong but also deeply flawed and weak and human at times, too, having to face such harsh situations and terrible, life-threatening moments and so on. I rooted for her all the more because she was strong, sure, but she was most of it all human and her feelings and reactions towards everything just felt so real. This fantasy book has such an interesting, large cast of diverse characters. Honestly I had a great time getting to know them all and everyone felt unique and with their own backstory, something I appreciated so much.

. Honestly I had a great time getting to know them all and everyone felt unique and with their own backstory, something I appreciated so much. Archer and Sefia and I want to sob for a second because I ADORE their relationship SO much and I’m crying okay.

There were a lot of characters and, at times, I couldn’t quite replace who they were and that frustrated me a little bit while I read, especially at first.

I am a marshmallow and, well, it's not an easy book to read at times. But it's 200% worth it.

The Reader definitely is a book worth way more hype than it’s getting. With such an incredible, intriguing and complex world-building and magic system, a storytelling that is so wonderful, gorgeous writing and hello, amazing characters you can’t help but root for, I’d 200% recommend it to anyone looking for a great fantasy. I’m going to be reading the rest of this series soon, that’s for sure.

Final rating: 4 drops!



Trigger warnings: Blood, murder, death of a parent, death of a loved one, PTSD, panic attacks. Diversity: the entire book has a racially diverse cast of characters with POC and Sefia, the main character, has East Asian features.



Do you want to read The Reader? Did you read it?

Do you have any recommendations of books featuring great friendships? I’d love to hear them! Let me know in comments!



