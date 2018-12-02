Monthly wrap-up – November 2018

Apparently there’s only one month left in 2018. I don’t know how I feel about that?!
If you’ve been following my blog, have chatted with me recently, or read my latest monthly wrap-up, you’ll know that I broke my feet at the very beginning of October. My right foot hasn’t touched the ground for 7,5 weeks (yes, that’s almost TWO MONTHS), but I’m happy to say that, as I’m writing this, it finally is touching the ground.
I know I’m a dreamer and I’d love to fly but, you know, walking feels good, too.
As I’m writing this, I’m walking again, little by little (because yes, once you’re in a cast for a long time, you’re kind of a little bit of a mess when you’re suddenly trying to stand on your own two feet again). My mental health has been terrible for the past two months and I’m not going to ramble on about it because I don’t like to do so, I’m just trying to feel better, step by step, literally and I’m guessing that’s something already.
Not much has happened this past November, since I haven’t been able to go to work all month either. I’m going back to work on Monday though and things are going to be hectic and tiring and I might be a little overwhelmed with everything. I just hope it goes well because I’m feeling very anxious about it, but well. Oh and the Christmas season is coming and…. confidence time, I absolutely DESPISE this time of the year. WITH PASSION. Really. I might sound like the Grinch right now. Sorry about that. I can’t wait for spring to come. Let’s talk books, shall we.
I have read a bit less than last month, but I’m blaming The Dark Vault for this – mean, that book was over 600 pages and that takes me time. Also, I’m not really blaming BLAMING The Dark Vault because it was incredible and I regret nothing.
I’m 15 books ahead of schedule on my goodreads challenge and read 69 books (out of 60, which was my intial challenge this year) and I’m really happy about that! Last year was my best reading year so far with 73 books. I’m not certain I’ll do better this year and I’m not pressuring myself to do so in any way, but it would be nice? I can’t believe how much I read now??
Books I read
I started my month with a short and fluffy read. I was a bit sad that it didn’t have more depth to the characters, but overall I had a fun time reading that one!
Schwab never, ever, ever disappoints me with her books. That one was brilliant, incredible world-building, great characters, just, I love everything she writes. Full review here!
This is my second Sara Barnard book and… I’m going to need to read EVERYTHING she writes. A great book about friendship and with adorable relationships, realistic and raw and GREAT. Full review soon!
I love everything Alice Oseman does and she is so, so so, so very talented. Heartstopper made my marshmallow heart so happy. Full review here!
If you’re a mess after reading this book, raise your hand. *raising my hand REALLY HIGH*. That book was a rollercoaster and emotions and Elias I’m crying and ugh. Feelings everywhere. And Laia is the best.Full review soon!
I’ve been eager to read that one for a while and I am finally reading it, YAY! So far so good, a bit confused with all the characters but THE DRAMA, I love the drama okay.
I ended up doing #NaNoWriMo this month. I wasn’t sure until November 1st when I decided to take on my rewriting-editing and to track it all with NaNoWriMo. It’s all so very satisfying to see the chart graphic rise and rise as you write, honestly, it really is.
I didn’t get up on October 31st telling myself I would do NaNoWriMo. I actually decided on November 1st, just thinking about writing every day and well, look what actually happened on November 29th.
So…. I guess I kind of won NaNo a day early or something????
(I know. My WIP is called To Be Determined. It’s not the real title, in case you were wondering. How do you pick out a title for your WIP? I have NO idea. Someone help me.)
After not writing for so long, it feels GREAT to be able to make progress on this story again! As I’m writing this I am about 60K in and I am hoping to keep on a good rhythm to finish this draft by the end of the year. I’m deducting that I have about 30K to get through and that would be about 967 words per day. I’m going back to work and won’t write every day so I’m definitely going to fail, but well, I can try.
Who knows, if I end up finishing this draft I might be sending it to some beta readers and chew my nails off in anxiety while waiting for some feedback. Who knows.
I celebrated my 4th blogoversary this month! I can’t believe it has been 4 YEARS since I started book blogging. It’s been a rollercoaster of emotions and love and I feel so grateful every day. I also feel like I’m sort of a dinosaur now??
Also, apparently I was sort of very very inspired with discussions and lists this month?? Let’s hope this continues, because I’m having tons of fun.
📖 Book reviews
Click on the book covers to be redirected to my reviews.
💻 Book blogging
📚 Book discussions
📝 Writing
Here’s my selection of the month – I probably missed tons of posts and ugh, who else needs more time every day to read wonderful blogs? I do.
Books & Reading
- Marta @ The Cursed Books talked about Why We Need More Fictional Bookworms
- Vicky @ Vicky Who Reads gave us a great resource with book recommendations for Teens of Any Age!
- Laura @ Green Tea & Paperbacks talked about Being a Moodreader and how it Can Be Quite Annoying
- Trang @ Bookidote shared How The Environment Affects My Reading Experience
- Kat @ Novels and Waffles wrote a wonderful post about Why I Still Read YA Fiction in My Mid-20s: A Call To Action Regarding New Adult Books
Book Blogging
- Elizabeth @ Redgal Musings talked about the blogs she follows and how she chooses them
- Vicky @ Vicky Who Reads wrote a very important port about The Many Ways YA Books & The Community Isolates Teens
- Fadwa @ Word Woonders shared her experience Navigating the Book Community as a Person of Color
- Sam @ We Live and Breathe Books discusses about Why she Comments on blogs
- Sim @ Flipping Through The Pages talks about Blog Graphics and shares Must Have Graphics for Your Blog’s Branding
- Pam @ Reverie Society wrote a wonderful, insightful post about book blogging and being an introvert.
Is there a blog post you are particularily proud of this month? Feel free to send it along with your comment!
How was November for you? Are you a fan of the end of the year / Christmas season (if you celebrate) or not at all?
What was your favorite book this month? Are you on track to finish your yearly challenges? HOW WAS NaNoWriMo? Tell me everything in comments!
16 thoughts on “Monthly wrap-up – November 2018”
I am so proud of you for getting through the past months. I know it wasn’t easy and it was hard on you, but it would have been hard on anyone. Just keep looking forward and taking it one step at a time. You’ll get better and you’ll get used to it again. I believe in you!
Also, I am super proud of you for winning NANO! You had trouble with editing in the beginning but I feel like you made such great progress and I am so happy for you!
Thank you so, so, so much Kat, I really hope so one step at a time ❤
I feel like I’ve made progress and I’m happy about it, but I know it’s all going to get very slow as I go back to work and everything else. I need to establish a routine again in order not to give up haha.
thank you so much ❤❤❤
Ah, i dunno how i missed that you hurt your foot 😦 I’m glad to hear it’s better now and is back in action! ❤
Well done on the writing! 🙂
Thank you so much Norrie!! ❤❤
Yay for already completing your yearly reads! You’ll have to increase it for 2019 x
Thank you so much!! I might not even raise it haha, not a fan of the pressure🙈
thank you! 🙂
wonderful post, Marie! it really sucks that November wasn’t a great mental health month for you (same though) but I’m so happy your foot has gotten better! I’m wishing you all the best for both of these, best of luck!
congratulations on winning NaNoWriMo, and a day early, too! I cannot understand how people manage to do that, I know I’d die for sure. I really believe you can finish your draft by the end of the year! sending all the support x also, once again, happy 4th blogversary!
I’m so happy you enjoyed/are enjoying A Torch Against the Night and Crazy Rich Asians! A Torch Against the Night made me scream for 1 and a half years, haha but it was SO GOOD. my drama-loving soul really loved Crazy Rich Asians and found it so entertaining.
to be honest, I’m not in the Christmas spirit at all. literally, everyone is in the Christmas spirit and then there’s just me like …
have a wonderful december and rest of 2018, marie! happy reading and blogging xx
Thank you so, so much Taasia, let’s hope that December will be better for both of us❤️
You’re so sweet thank you so much! I have to say that I had quite some time given my on sick-leave situation, I would never have written that much with work 😂 but it feels good to write again. No idea if I’ll be able to finish my draft for the end of the year, but I am just hoping not to give up! thank you!! ❤️
I get why you screamed. I’m still screaming about it. I will never be ready for A Reaper At The Gates haha. And I am really finding Crazy Rich Asians SO entertaining so far! 🙂
I am SO glad to hear you say that, I haven’t been in the christmas spirit at all either. we’re two haha 🙂
I hope you’ll have a wonderful December as well! thank you so, so much for your sweet words ❤️❤️
how DARE the year go by so fast??? im still so shocked, when did this happen??
im so happy your foot is healing 😭😭 i cant imagine what those 7 and a half months must have been like. sending you lots of happy thoughts and lots of loveee, i hope your mental health gets better! ❤ ❤ ❤
you ARE DOING SO WELL on your reading challenge and for NaNoWriMo, honey you slayed itttt! im so PROUD of youu!!! goodbye perfect sounds amazing and im so glad to hear you loved torch against the night bc WOW that series is something else.
i hope december is amazing for you ❤
I know right?? I don’t get it, it’s still 2016 in my head hahaha.
Thank you so, so much, this means so much ❤️❤️
I agree that wow, the ember in the ashes series has been fantastic so far. I’m terrified to read a reaper at the gates ahhhh.
thank you so much ❤️❤️
LikeLike
I’m glad your feet are healing. Good luck with going back to work. Congrats on winning NaNo! I don’t know how people do that. I’d be completely stressed out and end up writing nothing. Happy December!
Thank you so much!! ❤️
Ahah I get how that can be stressful – personally, it motivates me to get things done haha 🙂
LikeLike
I looooove you and I am so glad you can walk again! I’m with you every step of the way ❤
I love you even more my sweechie, thank you so much for being such a constant support and listening ear whenever I need it ❤ you’re the best! ❤❤❤
LikeLike
I hope going back to work is a smooth transition for you! And I’m not the biggest fan of this time of year either. I would just like to observe it from a distance if I could haha.
Thank you so, so much, I hope so too! ❤
Aww I'm glad I'm not the only one haha, I would LOVE to… well, get some distance from all of this holiday-end of the year-christmas frenzy hahaha 🙂
