Monthly wrap-up – November 2018

Apparently there’s only one month left in 2018. I don’t know how I feel about that?!

If you’ve been following my blog, have chatted with me recently, or read my latest monthly wrap-up, you’ll know that I broke my feet at the very beginning of October. My right foot hasn’t touched the ground for 7,5 weeks (yes, that’s almost TWO MONTHS), but I’m happy to say that, as I’m writing this, it finally is touching the ground.

I know I’m a dreamer and I’d love to fly but, you know, walking feels good, too.

As I’m writing this, I’m walking again, little by little (because yes, once you’re in a cast for a long time, you’re kind of a little bit of a mess when you’re suddenly trying to stand on your own two feet again). My mental health has been terrible for the past two months and I’m not going to ramble on about it because I don’t like to do so, I’m just trying to feel better, step by step, literally and I’m guessing that’s something already.

Not much has happened this past November, since I haven’t been able to go to work all month either. I’m going back to work on Monday though and things are going to be hectic and tiring and I might be a little overwhelmed with everything. I just hope it goes well because I’m feeling very anxious about it, but well. Oh and the Christmas season is coming and…. confidence time, I absolutely DESPISE this time of the year. WITH PASSION. Really. I might sound like the Grinch right now. Sorry about that. I can’t wait for spring to come. Let’s talk books, shall we.

I have read a bit less than last month, but I’m blaming The Dark Vault for this – mean, that book was over 600 pages and that takes me time. Also, I’m not really blaming BLAMING The Dark Vault because it was incredible and I regret nothing.

I’m 15 books ahead of schedule on my goodreads challenge and read 69 books (out of 60, which was my intial challenge this year) and I’m really happy about that! Last year was my best reading year so far with 73 books. I’m not certain I’ll do better this year and I’m not pressuring myself to do so in any way, but it would be nice? I can’t believe how much I read now??

Books I read

I started my month with a short and fluffy read. I was a bit sad that it didn’t have more depth to the characters, but overall I had a fun time reading that one!



Schwab never, ever, ever disappoints me with her books. That one was brilliant, incredible world-building, great characters, just, I love everything she writes. Full review here!



This is my second Sara Barnard book and… I’m going to need to read EVERYTHING she writes. A great book about friendship and with adorable relationships, realistic and raw and GREAT. Full review soon!



I love everything Alice Oseman does and she is so, so so, so very talented. Heartstopper made my marshmallow heart so happy. Full review here!

If you’re a mess after reading this book, raise your hand. *raising my hand REALLY HIGH*. That book was a rollercoaster and emotions and Elias I’m crying and ugh. Feelings everywhere. And Laia is the best.Full review soon!



I’ve been eager to read that one for a while and I am finally reading it, YAY! So far so good, a bit confused with all the characters but THE DRAMA, I love the drama okay.

I ended up doing #NaNoWriMo this month. I wasn’t sure until November 1st when I decided to take on my rewriting-editing and to track it all with NaNoWriMo. It’s all so very satisfying to see the chart graphic rise and rise as you write, honestly, it really is.

I didn’t get up on October 31st telling myself I would do NaNoWriMo. I actually decided on November 1st, just thinking about writing every day and well, look what actually happened on November 29th.

So…. I guess I kind of won NaNo a day early or something????

(I know. My WIP is called To Be Determined. It’s not the real title, in case you were wondering. How do you pick out a title for your WIP? I have NO idea. Someone help me.)



After not writing for so long, it feels GREAT to be able to make progress on this story again! As I’m writing this I am about 60K in and I am hoping to keep on a good rhythm to finish this draft by the end of the year. I’m deducting that I have about 30K to get through and that would be about 967 words per day. I’m going back to work and won’t write every day so I’m definitely going to fail, but well, I can try.

Who knows, if I end up finishing this draft I might be sending it to some beta readers and chew my nails off in anxiety while waiting for some feedback. Who knows.

I celebrated my 4th blogoversary this month! I can’t believe it has been 4 YEARS since I started book blogging. It’s been a rollercoaster of emotions and love and I feel so grateful every day. I also feel like I’m sort of a dinosaur now??

🎁 I’m hosting an INTERNATIONAL giveaway for the occasion, head out to my blogoversary post to check it out!

Also, apparently I was sort of very very inspired with discussions and lists this month?? Let’s hope this continues, because I’m having tons of fun.

Book reviews

Click on the book covers to be redirected to my reviews.

Book blogging

Book discussions

Writing

Here’s my selection of the month – I probably missed tons of posts and ugh, who else needs more time every day to read wonderful blogs? I do.

Books & Reading

Book Blogging

Is there a blog post you are particularily proud of this month? Feel free to send it along with your comment!



How was November for you? Are you a fan of the end of the year / Christmas season (if you celebrate) or not at all?

What was your favorite book this month? Are you on track to finish your yearly challenges? HOW WAS NaNoWriMo? Tell me everything in comments!



