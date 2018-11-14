NaNoWriMo update: writing, editing, screaming

Earlier this month, I checked my blog’s archive and realized I haven’t talked about writing, or written a blog post dedicated to my writing since August. It’s not a surprise, really, given that I’ve really been struggling with my writing projects in the past year.

See, I started writing my current WIP back in 2015. I worked on a new draft of it from September 2016 to September 2017, alongside entering the real adulting life, my first job etc. etc. For over a year, I didn’t do much. I played around with Word documents, refined my story’s timeline, but I hadn’t written for so long.

Since my foot incident this October, I actually started writing again and…. now I’m doing NaNoWriMo. I kind of decided to participate on a whim and I’m not really following the 50K goal. I’m just, trying to write regularly again.

I’m particularily nervous to do #NaNoWriMo again, since I have tried it out only twice in my life: in 2014 (first failed attempt) and in 2015 (first winning attempt, with the first draft of this very WIP I am working on!). But let’s see if I can do this!

Today, to talk a bit more about my writing, I thought I’d take part in this very fun tag I’ve been tagged to do, well…. back in February (oops) by the incredibly amazing May, The Rising Author Tag! Feel free to check out their blog and give them some love, they’re one of the most awesome blogger out there. Really.

What is your current WIP about, and what’s its status? (ie. plotting, writing, editing, etc.)

I’m working on my current WIP since 2015, as I mentioned before. I am currently doing NaNoWriMo and using it to edit my story. I have basically no idea what I’m doing, but whatever, I’m doing it.

Here’s the small description I usually show around of my story…

After the disappearance of her best friend, Keely chooses to follow their dream-path and gets into the very selective boarding school they both wanted to attend. Grieving Gaulthier, making new friends and trying to make her dreams come true turns out to be more of a challenge than she thinks, especially when this new competitive world is paved with something that clearly seems like bad intentions.

This is an awesome aesthetic, perfectly fitting for my WIP and done by my incredible friend Michelle.

Do you plot things out and/or outline, or just figure it out as you write?

I’m a mix of a plotter / panster…. I think? I don’t really know. When I first write, I like to have some sort of outline, to know where things start, where they end, some main plot points and important things happening. Yet, I tend to have a very, very flexible outline at first. I add things on my outline as I write on, change things, etc etc. Basically I just have a skeleton, but add ribs here and there and everywhere. Wow, sorry for that imagery. To sum it up, that’s me when drafting with my ideas:

As I’m currently editing, I have a strict outline because I should NOT let things go everywhere, that damn skeleton needs to be, well… human or something.

What are some book ideas you want to write in the future?

I have so, so many book ideas and themes I’d absolutely love to write about, unfortunately I have such a strange relationship with writing, for now I just really hope to get around to finishing my current WIP. If I ever do and if I ever get a regular writing flow, I’d love to write about….

broken friendships and toxic friendships

long distance relationships

sisters, sisters, sisters and road trips and discovery and SISTERS. I also kind of want to co-write this with my sister. You know. That seems fitting. I’m working on bribing her to it.

I mostly have contemporary ideas, which is kind of obvious given my love for these contemporaries. Yet, to be honest, I also have some dystopian ideas with forests and buildings everywhere and disappearing people and technologies in your arms and you know, creepy stuff like that.

Out of the characters you’ve written so far, who are your favorites?

Well…. I know you’ll see this coming, but I absolutely love all of my characters so, very, very much. As I’m currently editing, I have to say I have a soft spot for Lyna, who is a major side character. She’s a badass with a soft heart, a Fallon Carrington, determined and ugh I just love her.

What’s your writing routine, if any? (ie. snacks, music, time of day, location, etc.)

I kind of need a routine to be able to write. If I get started writing a little bit every day, like NaNoWriMo forces me to, I feel good and even more enthusiastic about getting back to it. If I stop for a couple days, there’s no telling when I’ll start up again.

I’ve been writing in the mornings lately, but sometimes in the evenings just as well, on my couch and sometimes with my headphones on if my family’s around or watching tv or something. I don’t mind having people around, as long as I can open my documents and immerse myself into them, I’ll forget everything else.

Here’s a small playlist of my current WIP -a.k.a what I’m listening to to get the feelings!

🎶 Red – Pieces

🎶Andrew Belle – In My Veins

🎶James Bay – Let It Go

🎶 Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – Shallow

🎶Sia – Helium

🎶Marina Kaye – Homeless

🎶You Me At Six – Fireworks

🎶Damian Rice – 9 crimes

🎶 Hurts – Stay

Show your WIP’s aesthetic in images or words (or both)!

I already shared a lot of aesthetics for my story – you know, when you’re not writing, do aesthetics, and it seems like I’ve been using this procrastination method a whole lot…. So I’m going to share my latest aesthetic, which I made my twitter header, too, to motivate me to get off scrolling endlessly and go write.

What (or who) motivates you to write?

I might be a tiny bit motivated by the fact that writing this project has been such a long, long, long road and I feel like I can see the end of it all. Or maybe not, we all know a book isn’t quite finished until it’s gone to publication and on shelves and I know that will likely never happen. But I’ll consider a good part of it is done when I’m finishing these edits and most likely will try to send this to…. well, people. Yes. I will.

Honestly, what motivates me the most is my sister, because she screams at me ARE YOU WRITING YET every now and then and… well, peer pressure works.

What do you find is the easiest part about writing? The hardest?

That’s such a complicated question…. I don’t know. Honestly, I would have said that editing is the hardest part, but with me having a specific outline of things I need to correct, I’ve been doing kind of okay with it lately. I’m not into line edits or anything so who knows, that might be a nightmare.

For me, the easiest part and the best part of it all, is imagining it all. The story and the puzzle pieces getting together, the characters coming alive on the page. Just letting the words flow when they do, is the best feeling ever.

The hardest part is, well, maybe editing, most likely sharing my writing because I am absolutely terrified of this, or sometimes just making this story work. You know, holding two puzzle pieces that don’t quite go together, but being unable to find the right one. THE FRUSTRATION.

What genre will you never try, and why?

I haven’t written a lot of different stories, but I can safely say I’m not interested in writing erotica (not my kind of books or writing at all) and horror (I can’t read it and couldn’t write it, I’d scare myself).

Share a tiny (or large) snippet/excerpt of your writing, if you’re comfortable!

So…. I’m not that comfortable, but also I want to try this out so…. please don’t be too harsh with it all? I hope you’ll enjoy these! and I apologize for the mistakes I might have made, too. Still a work in progress.

✨

✨

If you’re writing or/and doing NaNo: how’s the writing going? Do you have any writing or editing advice? What about sharing your writing, do you do it often, do you enjoy to or are you petrified?

If you’re not writing: would you like to try someday, or not? Why, or why not? Also, aerm…. do you like it when I try some writing posts every now and then and would you read more? Let me know!