Get to know us with… books! (obviously)

My sister is my best friend in the entire world. I know she’s going to blush when reading this and I don’t even care, you know me, I’m a marshmallow, so… I’m owning it.

A little while ago, we started doing collaborative blog posts on the blog and we’re happy to be back for another round today! I know I (Marie), as the creator of this blog, take a whole lot of place here. But if you’re curious and interested to hear my sister’s voice a little bit, feel free to check out her category and her posts on the blog, too! She has some fantastic posts and recommendations that will make your TBR even more murderous. You’ve been warned.

If there’s something I don’t talk about much on the blog, it’s, well… myself. As you might have noticed it – or not, if you’re new reading this, hello and thank you for stopping by, I already love you -, I am not too fond of talking about myself. If I and my occasionally very awesome co-blogger and sister Nyx have been sharing more personal posts every now and then…. well, today, we decided to do one together with this fun “get to know us” kind of post….

By talking about books.

You’re not going to know our blood type or random quirks today and honestly… do you care? I mean, we all know we’re here for THE BOOKS. I know I am, at least for today. So let’s do this and LET’S TALK BOOKS.

Thank you so much to the lovely Consu for tagging us in the Get To Know Ya Book Tag. You’re a sweetheart and if you’re reading this, check out her awesome blog!

Favorite Book of All Time



Marie: If I say Looking For Alaska, well… don’t say you didn’t see this coming. Always my favorite book.

Nyx: Oh my…getting right into it huh? I think I’ll go with I’ll Give You The Sun. It gave me FEELINGS. But seriously I could choose at least 10 favorite books…

Favorite Book Five Years Ago

Marie: Five years ago, I discovered the Mara Dyer series and became obsessed with it all. Like, really. The writing, the compelling story, the creepiness ahhh, I lived for this series so much.

Nyx: I was really into the Pretty Little Liars series. All the drama and the twists… I was hooked! I remember that I devoured all those books on summer vacation.

Favorite Duology/Trilogy/Series

Marie: You can’t be asking me to pick a favorite series. I think I know what my sister’s going to pick, so I’m going to do differently and talk about The Wrath and The Dawn. I fell in love with this series, the gorgeous writing and the incredible characters.

Nyx: Why are you so cruel??! I’m going to pick Uglies (I’m pretty sure my lovely sister knew that, I’m so predictable I need to do something about it haha…). It’s my all time favorite and it’s this series that got me into dystopia. Can I at least mention all my other loved ones? Harry Potter, The Hunger Games and The Lunar Chronicles, I ADORE you!

Last book You Read

Marie: The last book I finished reading was Little Black Dresses, Little White Lies. While I had a really fun time reading it and it was overall entertaining, it is just a 3 stars because it was missing depth and emotions for me.

Nyx: An Absolutely Remarkable Thing! It was a great mix of contemporary and science fiction, I really enjoyed it. It was well-written, the characters were complex, the issues like fame and social media were well-depicted…and damn it… all the twists!!

Last Book of Poetry I’ve Read

Marie: I ….. I honestly can’t recall. I don’t read poetry a whole lot. Any recommendations?

Nyx: Like my sister, I’m not really a poetry person.

What Book most influenced your life

Marie: I’m not too sure of which book to pick out, there, there are so many books, and so many books have had a significant influence in different ways. I’m going to pick Eliza and Her Monsters for that one. I’m not going to talk about my personal thoughts on mental health (did so here), but Eliza just made me feel seen and it hurted, but it was also beautiful.

Nyx: I’m going to say Starfish. This book is a pure gem! It deals with anxiety and it just felt good to have a great mental health representation. I felt connected to the character, it made me feel less alone in my struggle with anxiety. It was a really empowering story.

Book That Made You Ugly Cry

Marie: There are LOTS of books that make me cry and, honestly, I am kind of seeking them out, too, because I love books that make me emotional for some reason. For the last book that made me cry, I’m going to go with The Astonishing Color of After, since… well, by the time I finished reading it, I just wanted to sob. Like, really, ugly sob or something.

Nyx: The Serpent King. It was such a heartbreaking story with a powerful and hopeful message about taking control of your own life. If you have a heart, it WILL make you cry.

Book That Made You Laugh

Marie: I don’t remember if there’s a book that really made me laugh, out loud, but I’m reminded of Down and Across right now so I’m going to go with that one. This is such a fun, underrated read and a fantastic coming of age and debut that I’d definitely recommend. I know it made me happy.

Nyx: American Panda? It didn’t actually make me laugh…but I don’t know if any of the books I’ve ever read was really that funny? Do I need to read more funny books?! Anyway, American Panda made me giddy, it made me smile, it put me a good mood, does that count?

Character You’d Like to Be For A Day

Marie: I’m going to mention Everything Leads To You, because it’s such an underrated and adorable book that everyone should read. Also I’d totally take Emi’s place for a little while to see what it’s like to work on movie sets.

Nyx: Katniss so I can be with Peeta? But I’ll have to compete in the games and face Snow…hum…I think I’m going to with Hermione from Harry Potter (DUH…). I would LOVE to wander the halls of Hogwarts and be that smart, brave and loyal girl. I would love to be best friends with Harry and Ron. I would love fly on a broom and make potions.

Book So Good You Dreamt About It

Marie: So I can’t recall if I ever dreamed of a book one day…. but I’m currently reading The Dark Vault, it’s a special edition of the Archived series by V.E. Schwab and that world, that imagination. I could dream of that for sure. It’s so good.

Nyx: We Were Liars. It was a freaking roller coaster and I loved it! I just left my mind running wild so yeah…not surprised that it made it into my dreams. Go read it people!

Book You DNFed

Marie: I actually can’t recall the last time I DNFed a book.

Nyx: I’ve never DNFed a book. Yeah… you read that right. Thanks to my sister’s amazing taste and your awesome recommendations, all the books I read are great and totally match my tastes.

Marie: Awwwwwwww. That was a very marshmallow-y moment.

What Book are You Excited to Read

Marie: There are SO many books I’m REALLY excited to read, it’s torture to pick only one. But I will try and mention Laura Silverman’s incredible looking book, You Asked For Perfect, releasing next year. I’ve been SO impatient to read that one and I really can’t wait. Perfectionism and academic pressure and this is so a me book.

Nyx: We Set The Dark On Fire! The plot is original and refreshing. I bet it’s going to be action-packed with awesome character development. I just can’t wait to get my hands on it!

