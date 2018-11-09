Bullet Point-Review: This Is What It Feels Like, Rebecca Barrow

Hi friends! I am thrilled today to talk about a book I’ve been anticipating for a little while now and… really happy to be able to hype this up, too, because it really deserves ALL the hype.

📚 The book

Rebecca Barrow, This Is What It Feels Like, Published by Harper Teen, November 6th, 2018.

It doesn’t matter what the prize for the Sun City Originals contest is this year. Who cares that’s it’s fifteen grand? Who cares about a gig opening for one of the greatest bands to ever play this town? Not Dia, that’s for sure. Because Dia knows that without a band, she hasn’t got a shot at winning Sun City. Because ever since Hanna’s drinking took over her life, Dia and Jules haven’t been in it. And ever since Hanna left — well, there hasn’t been a band. It used to be the three of them, Dia, Jules, and Hanna, messing around and making music and planning for the future. But that was then, and this is now — and now means a baby, a failed relationship, a stint in rehab, all kinds of off beats that have interrupted the rhythm of their friendship. No contest can change that. Right? But like the lyrics of a song you used to play on repeat, there’s no forgetting a best friend. And for Dia, Jules, and Hanna, this impossible challenge — to ignore the past, in order to jumpstart the future — will only become possible if they finally make peace with the girls they once were, and the girls they are finally letting themselves be.

Before getting into this, the biggest thank you and shout out to my incredible bookish fairy Laura @ Green Tea & Paperbacks for sending me her ARC of this book. You’re the sweetest and I am so, so very thankful.

I ENJOYED… ❤️



💭

Okay I know this is not an argument, but DID YOU SEE THIS COVER? I am so in love with it.

with it. I loved that friendship was at the heart of this book. It’s all about a beautiful, broken friendship between three amazing girls and I absolutely loved seeing them reconnecting, little by little. I loved them so much.

between three amazing girls and I absolutely loved seeing them reconnecting, little by little. I loved them so much. This book has three different POV and I liked how distinct their voices felt. I also liked ALL of the characters equally, something that rarely happens.

and I liked how distinct their voices felt. I also liked ALL of the characters equally, something that rarely happens. YES the characters. They’re all wonderfully diverse : two out of three MCs are POC (Jules and Dia), though I am not certain of their specific ethnicities. We also have one sapphic MC (Jules). AND the softest, most adorable f/f romance .

: two out of three MCs are POC (Jules and Dia), though I am not certain of their specific ethnicities. We also have one sapphic MC (Jules). AND the softest, most . All three girls dealt with issues, some more intense than others. From being a young mother, to acoholism to heartbreak to insecurities , they all had their own issues and their own, beautiful character arc and growth. I loved following this so much.

, they all had their own issues and their own, beautiful character arc and growth. I loved following this so much. The music parts of this book were really great, too – we could see the passion driving these three girls, the alive feeling when they played together and I loved seeing characters so passionate.

driving these three girls, the alive feeling when they played together and I loved seeing characters so passionate. Also the family vibes and parents vibes. GREAT, supportive parents on Dia’s side and a soft and sweet and really good sister relationship between Hanna and her sister Molly.

I HAD A HARD TIME WITH…💔



💭

I’m… honestly I feel bad for leaving this category here. I am having that frustrating feeling when something was missing for it to be a 5-star read, but I can’t quite put my finger on it, so… let’s leave it at that and forgive me?

OVERALL



Great character developement, tackling realistic, harsh issues at times, beautiful friendship focus and badass girls band. That’s what you’ll get when reading This Is What It Feels Like and, honestly, I will be recommending this book multiple times, because it was GREAT.

Final rating: 4,5 drops!



Trigger warnings: one of the main characters deals with alcohol addiction. There is also mention of a death (car accident), but it is not narrated in details.



Do you want to read This Is What It Feels Like? Why, or why not?

Do you have any recommendations of books featuring great friendships? I’d love to hear them! Let me know in comments!

