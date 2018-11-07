Why I don’t binge-read (like, ever)

Us book bloggers barely have time to do it all. The thousand of books we want to read, the hundred of blog posts ideas swimming in our minds, the tweets we want to put out, the conversations we want to have, the endless bookish pictures we want to take…. Needless to say that being a book blogger and, most importantly, being a book blogger takes time. And a whole lot of love for what we’re doing, too.
But let’s get back on the “reading thousand of books” problem, because we can all relate to that, right? I mean – I currently have almost 400 books on my goodreads TBR and, if that’s not much for some people, or a lot for others, I know I am constantly wondering when the heck I’ll ever read all of these books.
Yet, I keep on adding them to my TBR constantly, because I can’t help it. #bookwormproblems.
To get through more books and therefore tackling that endless TBR, many people might resort to
the binge-reading solution. Much like binge-watching a TV show you’re suddenly obsessed about, binge-reading consists, from my understanding, in reading books, loads of them, just like you’re devouring an entire season of your latest favorite TV show in a day, ignoring life, responsibilities and people screaming at you to get off the TV or your computer or whatever device you’re watching it on.
I’m not here to criticize people binge-reading, not at all, on the contrary: I admire people able to stay through an entire book without blinking, engrossed in the story for so long. I admire people tackling on these 24, 48 hours-long readathons where you have a list of books you want to get through and just do it.
Read, read, read, the entire day, on and on, turning pages, fueling with tea, coffee or energy drinks and read until you fall asleep, book on your face.
I also completely get the amazing advantages of binge-reading and of these kind of readathons. Tackling your TBR, tackling the unread books sitting on your shelves, dedicating an entire day to just reading. Getting to this series and reading the three, four, five books back to back, getting stuck in one universe for so long you have no idea what the outside world is like anymore.
It’s beautiful, really. Yet, I just like I never binge-watch TV shows (my record has to be, maybe 4 episodes in a row of a 40 minute show or something), I never binge-read books. Okay, I know, never say never, so let’s just say I’ve never done it, yet.
I never binge-read books, because I need breaks. I don’t know if that makes me a bad reader, being unable to read for one entire day, but I just, don’t. I actually enjoy taking breaks, taking my time to read a book even if I am slowly, but certainly getting obsessed with it and loving it so, very much. I like having divided reading time, whether it’s because of work, other things to do, blogging and so on. It feels even better when I get back to it after this break.
I never binge-read books either, because I rarely ever have enough unread books at hand to do so. Like, series, for instance. I never buy series in a pack or a box set, because no matter how incredible the synopsis is, I am not investing in an entire series without knowing I really loved the first book. Therefore, I never binge-read series…. well okay, there is an exception to that and I wouldn’t really call it “binge”, since it took me, with life and work and everything, two weeks to get through them, but I kind of read the Six of Crows duology in a row. That’s the only exception so far.
It’s not that I am a slow reader. I’m fairly fast, or… let’s say, average compared to the book blogging community in general. I can read one medium book a week, almost two at the moment since I am not able to go to work. I know I could read more. I know I could get through my TBR faster, get new books quicker and tackle that TBR quicker, too.
But…. I actually don’t want to read all day long.
I sometimes can’t, when I go to work obviously and have to do other things, but… on weekends, I don’t want to either. I like spending a couple hours with my book. But I also like breaks and that delicious feeling when I open my book again after twenty minutes, an hour, half a day, two days, even more when I’m on holidays, without reading at all. It feels good, it feels like stepping back into a familiar world you love.
So I’m not a binge reader, at all. I think that’s okay. I think some people are able and love to get through one day, entirely immersed into a book, or a weekend into their latest favorite TV show. I’m not one of these people and, if I might not make that dent on my TBR during that awesome readathon weekend or give myself a goal to get through a book in the next day, I’m okay with it. I still love reading my books, no matter how slow or quick I might be at reading them and that’s what matters.
Are you a binge-reader? Why, or why not? Do you do 24, 48 hours readathons? Do you like spending an entire day, just reading? (and…am I weird?) Do you buy series in box sets, even if you haven’t tried the first book yet?
What’s one book or one series you binge-read, or just couldn’t stop reading, couldn’t stop thinking of? Let me know in comments!
20 thoughts on “Why I don’t binge-read (like, ever)”
Oh, this is such a great post, Marie! ❤️
I could never do a 24 or even 48 (??) hour readathon, and I generally don’t like to binge-read, because I feel like I’d be forcing myself to read, after a certain amount time?
I definitely prefer taking breaks, and I don’t like to do nothing else but read all day long, either—it feels much more special, in a way, when I snuggle up in bed with a book after a long day. :’)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh thank you Lily, I’m so happy you enjoyed it! ❤️
I’m with you on that, I feel like it would be forced and I wouldn’t enjoy it so much – I would rather take my time with books. And yes, agree! There’s this special feeling when you can finally have some time with your book again, I love it ahah ❤️❤️
Thank you so much, you’re too sweet always!
LikeLike
I relate to every word of this!! The only times i read books in one sitting is when they’re novellas and even then i might take breaks during the day! Great post 💜
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh yes, I did not think about novellas at all – I read them rarely, so maybe that’s why ahah, but I think I’d read novellas quickly, too! Thank you so much Fadwa, I’m glad you enjoyed it! ❤️
LikeLike
The only book I’ve binge-read so far was The Fault in our Stars. I read it in one day, because I couldn’t put it down, but looking back I wish I spent more time in the world… Or divided the time over more days.
I can’t really binge-read, but I don’t want to either. I read on my commute and I like the anticipation during the work day. Around 2, I get excited to go home so I can read again (it’s a long time between 2 and 5 at work haha!).
Great post! But then again, they all are 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ohhhh I get that. I couldn’t put The Fault in Our Stars down either, I really loved it. I cried a lot, too, hahaha 🙂
YES! I so agree with you on that one, I really like the anticipation, too. Nothing like knowing, after a hard day, you can finally get back to your book ❤️
Thank you so, so much!! Aw, you’re way too sweet, thank you!! ❤️
LikeLike
I’m very much like this too. As much as I love reading, I need my breaks from it too. I can’t say I’ve NEVER binge read, though. When I read The Hunger Games trilogy, I definitely sat on my butt and just read (as much as I could) for like a week straight. I was in university at the time, though, so I couldn’t dedicate all my time to it. But definitely every spare minute went to reading those books, so I think maybe that would kind of count as binge reading that trilogy?? But in general, I do need to take breaks from reading. I’m not totally sure why, because honestly sometimes I just want to sit down and finish a book in one sitting, but I’m just not able to do it. My brain needs a break and something else to focus on. Not that I have time to do such things these days anyway (with a toddler) – haha!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh I can 100% understand that, I loved the hunger games trilogy SO much and couldn’t stop thinking about it when I read it, too. It was just SO good.
I’m with you on that! Oh I’m so glad you get that feeling, too. Sometimes I feel like devouring a book all day long, but I just… can’t haha, I guess I don’t have it in me or something haha 🙂
Thank you so, so much for sharing your thoughts!! ❤
LikeLike
The only time I binge-read is during Dewey’s Readathon. I’m such a slow reader that I rarely finish a whole book during Dewey’s. On a normal day, 2 hours is about my limit for a reading session. I try to read for 2 hours after work and 2 hours before bed. If the book is good, I can do that pretty easily.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I have to admit that I googled that readathon and wow, well you’re already doing SO great to just do this kind of readathon haha. Just the idea scares me for some reason haha 🙂
I think I’m the same way as you are – when I’m at work I tend to read, total, 2 hours per day (break and commute) and when I’m home I can maybe read a bit more when I’m really into it, but I don’t read all day long haha 🙂
Thank you for sharing your thoughts!! ❤
LikeLike
This is a great post!! I completely understand your want to take breaks and savor the reading experience. Even though I’ve been known to read whole books in a single sitting, I usually can’t do this, simply because I can’t focus on a single task for that long! Also there’s work and school and other life things, I guess. This was a very well written post – thanks for sharing it!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh thank you so much, I’m so happy you liked it! ❤️
I agree, there are just so many things to do, sometimes we can’t sit down and read all day and, even when I can, I like to take breaks and really savour the book 😀
LikeLike
This was such an interesting discussion, Marie! I can read for most of the day, but I agree with you in the sense that I cannot do 24-hour readathons. With everyone being so busy now, it’s hard to dedicate that time anyway. Lovely post!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh thank you so, so much, I’m so happy you liked it! ❤️❤️
24 hours readathon always feel so cool, and so strange as well… I mean, I couldn’t read for that long hahaha, even with breaks, I think I’d get bothered hahaha.
LikeLike
I don’t think it’s bad that you don’t binge read. I think everyone needs to read what they love when they’re feeling it. That’s what reading is all about. I binge, but it’s not that I’m trying to binge — unless you count series binges because I do like to read an entire series if I have the time and all of the books are out. That’s basically so I can remember what’s going on in the series, though. Too much time in between and I’m lost. LOL
Great topic!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh I 200% get that haha – I sometimes get a bit sad that I can’t binge read series. I like breaks in between, but sometimes when I get back to it all, I am completely lost and… I don’t feel that good hahahaha.
Thank you so much!! ❤️
LikeLike
I’ve seen booktubers talking about doing reading marathons but I’ve not watched any of those actual videos or joined in with their marathon read-along events. They look… insane. Interesting but insane. I’m all for sitting and finishing a book in one go, with the emphasis on it being **A** book, as in, just the one, but doing the same for multiple books in one go? Nope.
I used to be able to binge read so easily as a child and as a teenager, but those days are gone. Now, I tend to need a break between each one. I need to sit and think about what I’ve read, or talk to someone, or go move about, or get something to eat and/or drink, or go watch something. Even a short break of one hour would do.
Also, my TBR consists of the majority of the books on my shelves, which is almost 300, so I’d much rather take my time and make my way through them at a comfortable pace. Less temptation to go book-shopping yet again.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I understand what you mean, I am the same way: I really like to take a little break between each read, even if it’s just an hour, and not to jump into the next read right away. I like to think about what I’ve read and get over it, in a way, before jumping into something new 🙂
Oh wow, that is a lot of books! Well you won’t run out of books to read anytime soon, so that’s great 😀
Thank you so much for sharing your thoughts on the topic! ❤️
LikeLike
I cant do a readathon or binge read either. It’s just not for me I guess. I find it so difficult to continue.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m glad I’m not the only one! 🙂
Thank you so much for your comment! ❤️
LikeLike