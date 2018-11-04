5 must-read books on the big screen

Hi guys! Hello November… It’s getting cold here and I’m already missing my cute little dresses and damn the sun, my dear sun where are you?! I got a little bit of time off work so that was quite good. What about you? How is everything at school or work? Is everything good with your loved ones? Are you ready for the craziness that is the end-of-the-year celebrations and the SNOW ? Because I’m clearly not…
Since it’s freezing outside and it’s the perfect time to cuddle up under a blanket with a nice cup of tea, I’ve decided to talk to you about some awesome books that’s been coming to the big screen….or on Netflix for that matter. It’s always a scary experience seeing a story becoming alive like that but well…
Click on the book cover to read the synopsis and on the movie gif to see the trailer.
1. SIMON VS. THE HOMO SAPIENS AGENDA
I only put 3 out of 5 stars on Goodreads for this book but it’s still a great story with such an important message! In France, it made it to the big screen MONTHS after the USA release… gotta love my country right? For those who don’t know, it is under the name “Love, Simon” (I guess the original title was way too long for a movie title). And damn that movie! I don’t know about you but I really really enjoyed it. I loved how it was filmed, I loved the characters, I loved the dialogues. I think they did an awesome job! Plus, it stars Nick Robinson which I adore. Just read and see that story already!
2. TO ALL THE BOYS I’VE LOVED BEFORE
I don’t know why I always refer to this book as “Lara Jean”, maybe because I love this character SO much! She’s just so relatable. Anyway, this book is such a cute read and the movie got me smiling from begining to end. No joke. It’s a feel-good movie. I think the actors did a fantastic job and the set was amazing. I didn’t mind at all that it was only on Netflix because it’s just perfect for a girls night in. So if you’re looking for a light hearted and fun movie to watch, I can only recommend it.
3. CRAZY RICH ASIANS
This book is on my ever-growing TBR and I can’t wait to start reading it. I mean it’s about the gossip and scheming that occurs when the heir to one of the most massive fortunes in Asia brings home his American-born Chinese girlfriend to the wedding of the season. I’m hooked already! When I saw they were turning it into a movie, I was even more excited. Did you see that trailer already? There’s going to be drama and I’m all for it! And can I say it’s nice to finally see some diversity! Rom coms in New York…we’ve all seen them, am I right?
4. THE DARKEST MINDS
Another book I’m eager ro read! Many bloggers recommended me this one and as a dystopia fan it does sound really promising. A story that keeps you on your toes with hopefully awesome and bad ass characters. I watched the trailer a while ago and I’m really looking forward to see it when I have the time. I have heard it’s a bit different from the book and maybe more fast-paced but as it should be I think. Have you seen it? What did you think? Should I read the book first?
5. THE HATE U GIVE
If you haven’t read this book yet, you’re clearly missing out! So go out and buy it right now, I’ll be there waiting… This is a book that will stay with you a long time with great characters and such an important story to tell. I’m really scared to watch it come alive on the big screen but also really excited. Amandla Stenberg is playing Starr and I think she can do an amazing job. Just saw that it’s coming out in February in France so I’ll just go wait in a corner or something…
Have you seen any of those movies? What did you think? I KNOW they can’t be better than the book (obviously), but was it a great adaptation?
Which other book adaptations are you looking forward to see? And please tell me, I’m curious….do you prefer when the book is making it to the big screen or a Netflix adaptation suits you better?
Let’s chat in comments 💬
I’ve seen Love, Simon and To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before and really enjoyed them (although I much preferred the TATBILB film to the book – it was super cute). I’m so excited for The Darkest Minds and The Hate U Give movies. I loved The Hate U Give book and thought it was such an incredibly powerful story. I’m not sure whether I prefer the big screen or a Netflix adaptation. I really love the big budget and the effects that go into making a movie for the big screen, but, at the same time, I adore just how much love is given to a Netflix adaptation, it really shines through in everything from the writing to the acting, which is one of the reasons I liked TATBILB so much.
Great post!
I must say I agree with you about TATBILB! The film was SO cute, I couldn’t stop smiling 😊 Yeah, you’re right. I think the big screen is maybe better for an action-packed movie and Netflix is awesome for some cute rom-coms! 😁 Thanks for stopping by 😘
I still need to see Simon and THUG. I liked both of those books. I haven’t read or seen the other ones.
Yeees, those books are SO awesome! I really loved the movie for Simon, hope you’ll enjoy it too 😊 And can’t wait for THUG!
I haven’t seen any of the movies, but I plan to read, or re-read the books and then at least watch 3 of the movies above!!
Yaaaay, that seems like a great plan 😁😁
I recently read Crazy Rich Asians and it was such a fun book, now I want to see the movie!
I can’t wait to read and see that story! I’m so excited 😁😁
Ahhh this list makes me so, so happy, because I absolutely adore Crazy Rich Asians, TATBILB, and Love, Simon, and I can’t wait to see THUG. Being intl as well, of course I’ll have to wait until I can go watch it in a movie theatre. :’)
I’m not sure if I’ve read The Darkest Minds, but chances are, I either decided it’s not for me, or I found it bland/forgettable, because it does look very familiar. 🙈
Lovely post! (And the GIF is so precious, Joey was so cute in that episode) ❤
Yaaay 😁😁 Hahaha, well…maybe it wasn’t that good! Thank you so much 😊 Haha yeeees, gotta love Joey 😍
I’m sad to report that I still haven’t watched one of these movies!! How horrible is that?
But that is not to say that I love this post and definitely a great reference for the upcoming winter.
Hope you have a great week ahead. 💋 xoxo
It’s not horrible at all! You now have a great list of the next movies you need to watch 😉 Thank you so much, talk to you soon 😘😘
I’ve seen four out of the five on this list so far, and the other one (The Darkest Minds) I really want to see because I enjoyed the book! These are all truly INCREDIBLE movies – great picks! ❤️
Can’t wait to see them all 😁 Thank you so much 😘😘
I’ve read all of them except for Crazy Rich Asians, which I actually took a physical copy to Berlin of though – so I will read it for sure! And I have watched everything except Crazy Rich Asians and THUG (the latter for obvious reasons, cause it won’t be released here until next year). I actually really enjoyed the Darkest Minds movie, but I didn’t understand the background of everything, so reading the book was a nice addition, although I believe I liked the movie better? I have become that weird person who likes screen adaptations better a lot of the time now. It’s becoming a problem haha
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yaay, can’t wait to see how you liked it! 😊 Yeah I feel your pain…gotta love being international 😅 Okay thanks for your input, I can’t wait to read and see that story! Hahaha, that’s so weird! It’s pretty much always the other way around 😂 But you know what? I think screen adaptations are getting WAY better than they used to be!
