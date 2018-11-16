Bullet Point Reviews : The Wicked Deep, The Night Circus

Hi friends!. I’m back today with a couple reviews of some of my latest reads and today, it’s all about magic. Two magical kind of reads I’ve been anticipating reading for a little while now… and they did not disappoint.

There are no spoilers in these reviews.

The Wicked Deep, Shea Ernshaw

Published by Simon Pulse, March 6th, 2018.

The Wicked Deep had been on my radar ever since I heard about this book, before it was released, even. I know I read lots of contemporaries, but there was one time when I was obsessed with witches stories and… I’ve been looking forward to reading more again.

One of things I loved the most about The Wicked Deep, was the atmosphere . The writing was beautiful, so immersive and sensory. Right from the first page, I was thrown into this world. It was compelling and I couldn’t stop reading, really needing to find out what would happen next.

. The writing was beautiful, so immersive and sensory. Right from the first page, I was thrown into this world. It was compelling and I couldn’t stop reading, really needing to find out what would happen next. The narration switches between past and present as we find out the past of the city of Sparrow, the curse, the mystery. I loved the rhythm and dimension it gave to the story.

as we find out the past of the city of Sparrow, the curse, the mystery. I loved the rhythm and dimension it gave to the story. The characters were interesting to follow and I really liked following Penny, from beginning to end. She was painted as such a, normal teenager , somehow I could find myself relating to her a whole lot at the start of the book and that’s obviously a great point.

, somehow I could find myself relating to her a whole lot at the start of the book and that’s obviously a great point. I also appreciated how her relationship with Bo started, grew and changed and her conflicted feelings, from beginning to end that gave this story a great dimension, too. Some people found it insta-lovey and, if I found it a bit fast, I still really liked following their interactions, especially as the book went on.

Sadly, the one thing that bothered me while reading this book, is that I felt that it was a bit predictable and I kind of saw the big twist coming around, something that unfortunately made me a bit sad.

The Wicked Deep is definitely a book I’d recommend if you’re a fan of magical, compelling mysteries and small-town settings, with gorgeous writing and atmosphere, too.



Final rating: 4 drops!



Trigger warnings: murder, death, drowning, loss of a loved one, grief and abduction. Dubious conscent (due to possession)

The Night Circus, Erin Morgenstern

Published by DoubleDay, September 13th, 2011.

Everyone has been screaming at me to read The Night Circus for AGES. (Yes Kat I’m looking at you) I am so, so, so happy I finally did and understood what all that hype was about. The Night Circus certainly was one kind of magical read.

Well, you’ll forgive me, but I need to mention the atmosphere here first, just as well, because The Night Circus deserves all of the praise for that. With the compelling, gorgeous prose and storytelling, it’s easy to see why so many people love it. It was just stunning to read and I really loved that.

here first, just as well, because The Night Circus deserves all of the praise for that. With the compelling, and storytelling, it’s easy to see why so many people love it. It was just stunning to read and I really loved that. This is a story that completely immerse you into the characters’ lives , from their childhood to their adult days, as the circus grows and changes, as the world takes on new dimensions for these characters, too. SO. compelling, really.

, from their childhood to their adult days, as the circus grows and changes, as the world takes on new dimensions for these characters, too. SO. compelling, really. There were many characters to follow in this story, yet all had a unique voice and added a unique dimension to the story, too, helping it come alive.

to follow in this story, yet all had a unique voice and added a unique dimension to the story, too, helping it come alive. The romance was mesmerizing, really. I thought I wouldn’t enjoy it, because sometimes it made me feel a bit confused, yet there were these stolen moments in time, these first encounters and kiss, this undeniable chemistry and tension, well… I couldn’t help but fall for it, completely.

Despite the incredible storytelling, I sometimes had some issues with the pacing of the book, it felt a bit slow and… very disorienting, at times. The plot is confusing for a good part of the book and, if that did not stop me from reading or enjoying the writing, the characters and wanting to know more, I also sometimes just wondered, why. That’s the beauty of magical realism and the frustration of it, too.

The Night Circus was as beautiful as everyone told me it would be. If there were some slow, some confusing moments, too, I couldn’t help but be captivated by it all from beginning to end. A beautiful story, a classic, really, I’d recommend for anyone wanting to get away.



Final rating: 4 drops!



Trigger warnings: murder.



Did you read any of these books? Did you enjoy them? If you didn’t read them, are you planning to?

Do you have any recommendations of magical, very atmospheric reads, or witchy reads? I’d love to read more! Let me know in comments!

