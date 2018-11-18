14 backlist YA books I’m supposed to read…. (but well… #bookblogger problems)

There are so many books I want to read, some days I just don’t know where it starts, or where it ends. Maybe that’s it. Maybe it just never ends, and it’s the book blogger malediction to just have books and books and books piling up on our goodreads TBR, books we want to scream about, books we don’t have time to get to, books we think of at night because they’re definitely coming to scream at us “why don’t you read me?”

Okay, maybe I’m overreacting here, but you get my point.

Today, I thought I’d take a look at my Goodreads TBR, filled with books I recently added, books I added ages ago but completely forgot about, books I added on a whim but forgot I was excited for. And today, I thought I’d take a look at some of them I’m still really, really excited to read.

I was when I added them and I still am now and fingers crossed I’ll get to these soon. YES. I WILL.

Today’s topic is inspired by one of the latest topics for Top Ten Tuesdays, hosted by That Artsy Reader Girl.

You can click on the covers to go to goodreads, if you want to make your TBR grow. Also yes, I know some of these are still pretty recent, even if they’re not from this year. Book blogging influences me, what can I do.



Something Real, Heather Demetrios

Why I want to read it 🔎 I am a huge fan of I’ll Meet You There by the author and am absolutely LOVING books dealing with reality shows/ TV in any way, so Something Real sounds AMAZING. I’m 200% certain I will love it.

Why I haven’t read it yet 🔎 When I looked it up, only the hardcover was available and 1) I’m not a fan of hardcovers (I know, moment to gasp here in shock) and 2) Well, it was too expensive.

A Monster Calls, Patrick Ness

Why I want to read it 🔎 I enjoyed Ness’ previous works (More Than This: adored it, The Rest Of Us: enjoyed it, The Knife of Never Letting Go: didn’t quite love that one) and am curious to read that one. Also, let’s face it, I’m all for emotional reads.

Why I haven’t read it yet 🔎 Well… it’s going to make me cry and I’m not emotionally ready.

Made You Up, Francesca Zappia

Why I want to read it 🔎 You all know how much I ADORED Eliza & Her Monsters… obviously I want to read more from the author and I’ve heard incredible things about that one, too. That cover looks amazing, too.



Why I haven’t read it yet 🔎 For some reason I keep on forgetting about that one, because it’s buried in my Goodreads TBR. Everytime I see it, I’m like, I NEED THIS. Then I promptly forget about it. #why

Liars, Inc., Paula Stokes

Why I want to read it 🔎 I added that one on my TBR ages ago – then I discovered Paula Stokes through two other books, This Is How It Happened and Girl Against The Universe and…. I adored them both. I’m reminded now of that intriguing backlist title of hers and definitely WANT to read it as soon as possible.



Why I haven’t read it yet 🔎 I forgot. A book blogger’s mind is filled with book-shaped holes.

Ink & Bone, Rachel Caine

Why I want to read it 🔎 I’ve been hearing so many incredible things about this series and a great great Library and awesome characters and well I am all in.

Why I haven’t read it yet 🔎 It’s a series…. and I kind of have commitment issues?

The Weight of Feathers, Anna-Marie Mc Lemore

Why I want to read it 🔎 To be honest, I could have mentioned all of McLemore’s books here. I feel like I’d adore all of her books so, very much and I am very, very excited to read them. They sound unique and gorgeously written and totally my thing.

Why I haven’t read it yet 🔎 I… have no idea. Too many books, too little time.

The Love That Split The World, Emily Henry

Why I want to read it 🔎 I had this book on my TBR for so long – really. It sounded incredible and I’m really enjoying magical realism, too. It sounds exactly in my alley despite the mixed reviews I’ve heard.

Why I haven’t read it yet 🔎 I wanted to get to it… but, well, the mixed reviews had influence, too, so now I’m still waiting.

The Lost & Found, Katrina Leno

Why I want to read it 🔎 Same as McLemore’s books, Katrina Leno’s books have been on my TBR for ages – they sound all incredibly beautiful and exactly like the kind of book I’d adore. I’m definitely looking forward to reading this one… and all of the others, too!

Why I haven’t read it yet 🔎 Well… I don’t know either – other books just came ahead and… oops.

The Reader, Traci Chee

Why I want to read it 🔎 It’s been a while since I talked about The Reader… here. I constantly mention that I NEED to read this book and I really need to. It sounds absolutely incredible and I am so in love with this cover, too.

Why I haven’t read it yet 🔎 I DO NOT KNOW and yes, I’m mad. It’s a series and the series commitment-fear is there….

The Secret of a Heart Note, Stacey Lee

Why I want to read it 🔎 I have had this book on my TBR for a long time now – it sounds incredibly beautiful and original and I’m definitely eager to discover it.

Why I haven’t read it yet 🔎 This book was only available in hardcover for such a long time and I mentioned how I prefer paperbacks, so.. I turned to other books and… well, I’m sad now.

Autoboyography, Christina Lauren

Why I want to read it 🔎 So… you all know I’m all for soft contemporaries and Autoboyography sounds so good, I’ve heard how incredible the characters and romance is and it sounds sad and I like emotional reads and… that cover’s really pretty, I need it on my shelves too okay.

Why I haven’t read it yet 🔎 It sounds sad. I’m nervous okay.

Dear Martin, Nic Stone

Why I want to read it 🔎 I’ve heard amazing things about this book all around and I know I want to read more from Nic Stone after discovering her with Odd One Out.

Why I haven’t read it yet 🔎 Hardcover-only-problem. Then, well, time passed and… aerm.

Want, Cindy Pon

Why I want to read it 🔎 I used to be quite fond of dystopias, but I now tend to read them only every now and then – I guess I got a little bored of it? Yet, Want sounds like an incredibly original, unique and amazing book, with a diverse cast and Taipei setting and I am all for it!

Why I haven’t read it yet 🔎 I haven’t had a chance to get it just yet, but I know I will soon, I NEED to.

You’re Welcome, Universe, Whitney Gardner

Why I want to read it 🔎 This book sounds SO good. I’ve heard amazing things about it from a couple fellow bloggers and it has deaf rep, too. I’m so curious to discover this amazing contemporary! And that cover, YES PLEASE.

Why I haven’t read it yet 🔎 Time, money, I forget about it every now and then and I’m saaad.

Okay so…. now’s your time to scream at me. Is there any of these books you’ve read and enjoyed and that I have to read RIGHT NOW?



Do you have some of these books on your TBR as well? Do you also have series-commitment-fear somehow? Let me know everything in comments!

