3 reasons to read Alice Oseman’s Heartstopper (just.do.it)

Hi friends! Today I’m going to be reviewing something a bit different…. Alice Oseman’s Heartstopper, an adorable webcomic you WANT to be reading, just trust me.

📚 The book

Alice Oseman, Heartstopper : Volume One, Self-Published, October, 2018.

Charlie Spring is in Year 10 at Truham Grammar School for Boys. The past year hasn’t been too great, but at least he’s not being bullied anymore, and he’s sort of got a boyfriend, even if he’s kind of mean and only wants to meet up in secret. Nick Nelson is in Year 11 and on the school rugby team. He’s heard a little about Charlie – the kid who was outed last year and bullied for a few months – but he’s never had the opportunity to talk to him. That is, until the start of January, in which Nick and Charlie are placed in the same form group and made to sit together. They quickly become friends, and soon Charlie is falling hard for Nick, even though he doesn’t think he has a chance. But love works in surprising ways, and sometimes good things are waiting just around the corner…

Please note that this is a review for the physical copy of Heartstopper, volume one only, that contains the first two chapters of the story.

💭

It’s not a secret : I’ve been loving everything Alice Oseman does and all of her books are on my favorites’ shelf, from her really, really good debut, Solitaire, to her sophomore novel Radio Silence that just spoke to my heart, to her latest book, I Was Born For This, which I ADORE with all of my heart.

A little while ago, Alice Oseman launched a kickstarter campaign to self-publish her Heartstopper webcomic as a graphic novel, a story with two secondary characters of her first novel, Solitaire, as the leads. I couldn’t support the project at the time, so when the author sold more copies of it earlier this month, I jumped on the opportunity. I REGRET NOTHING.

Heartstopper may be the softest, sweetest graphic novel you’ll ever read

Heartstopper tells the story of Charlie, openly gay, anxious and adorable little bean and Nick, soft, adorable enthusiastic rugby player as they meet each other and slowly fall in love. The start of their relationship is one of the best romantic starts, ever. From strangers to friends to slowly crushes and feelings growing, it’s the perfect friends-to-lovers trope, that evolution from friends to something more and it made my heart melt.

Heartstopper also deals with less fluffy topics, such as figuring out your sexuality, questioning and bullying.

At the beginning of the graphic novel, Nick is said to be straight and, as the story goes on and he spends more time with Charlie, he begins to question his sexuality, trying to understand his bisexuality and so on, something that was slow and well-done in the first chapters of the comic along the growth of their relationship.

The graphic novel also tackles on bullying, as Charlie had to deal with a lot of bullying before the story starts – you can see its consequences in other people’s looks and remarks every now and then, not always that great and heartbreaking for little Charlie, at times. Yet, that sweet adorable little bean is strong and needs hugs okay.

Heartstopper is beautifully drawn and written

The graphic novel volume one has over 200 pages, yet, just like any graphic novel, it reads itself fairly quickly. Alice’s drawing is so good, her characters coming alive on the page, conveying all of the right emotions and dynamics and I loved it.

Also there is Nellie the most adorable dog of all times.

Heartstopper is the perfect comfort read, one that will make you smile and make you care for these characters so, very very much. It’s soft and adorable and heartwarming and I’ll always be recommending it.

Final rating: It’s a HURRICANE!



Trigger warnings: homophobia, sexual assault and bullying.

📖 You can read Heartstopper for FREE on the Heartstopper tumblr page.

📖 All of Heartstopper‘s updates can be found directly on Alice Oseman’s twitter account.



Do you want to read Heartstopper? Why, or why not?

Do you read webcomics or graphic novels? Any recommendations? Let me know in comments!



Twitter ✨ Goodreads ✨ Bloglovin’