A love letter to book blogging to celebrate 4 years of blogging (+ INTL giveaway)

Four years ago, sitting down on my bed, in my student’s appartment, I created a blog called Drizzle & Hurricane Books, giddy to have this fun new thing to work on and to talk about books, but with absolutely no idea what would happen and how, really, blogging would change me and my life a little bit, too.

Writing this, half of me can’t believe it’s been 4 years already that this happened. So much has changed from the moment I created this blog to today. I went from a Master’s degree student to getting my first job, I visited countries and countries, questioned myself about everything, fell in love all over again, felt sad, grateful and so on. Life has been a rollercoaster, as always, and it will keep on being one, and yet, all this time, blogging has been a constant.

From something that seemed simple, easy and fun, blogging has grown into kind of an obsession, seeping into fibers of my being, changing who I am online and in real life, too. A healthy obsession, don’t get me wrong.

Somehow, blogging has allowed me to grow, to confirm my passion for books, books and books, a passion I had since I was too little to get out of the crib and couldn’t even read (truth. My mom will confirm this). Now everyone hates me and I have way too many books in my room and in my brain.

Blogging has taught me that, no matter how shy I’ve always been feeling, how socially awkward I might be at times, how unsure of myself, my own confidence and everything else… that I have a voice here and that it matters, too. That some people actually want to hear me scream about books, but not only that. About everything else, too. I’m not going to quote names because I hope you’ll recognize yourself. If I’ve met an incredibly warm, welcoming, friendly community, people to talk about books with, scream about latest releases and shoving gently books to my face…. I’ve also met some of my closest friends, people who hopefully will recognize themselves while reading this, people I genuinely believe my life has changed for the better thanks to their support, love and endless messages, too. I love you all.

Blogging has given me so many books. ALL. the books. Books to relate to, books to cry about, books to talk of, important books, groundbreaking books, revealing books. SO many discoveries I wouldn’t have made if it weren’t for your recommendations and, yes, hype, too.

Blogging has brought so much, so much I never thought would ever be possible when I started, a soon to be graduate scrolling down blogs, discovering book mail and book hauls from US book bloggers, ARCs and everything else, too. I’m not blogging for ARCs at all, yet it feels like something to be part of the publishing world in that way, too. Yet, geography, luck, even with over 500 followers in, I never thought I’d ever, ever be part of that, somehow, special part of it all. Until one day in late September 2017 (yes, only one year ago). Until everything accelerated all of a sudden. I never thought I’d be one of these bloggers getting books releasing in 2019 right now and it turns out I could be. I feel like I’m going to happy cry again, just thinking about this incredible chance and privilege.

Blogging has given me a voice, yes, in a language that’s not my mother tongue, either, but that I’ve always, always cherished. I’m French and I don’t pretend myself to be bilingual, so I was scared to blog in English. With every post, every comment, everything, I trust myself more and more to evolve in this international community I adore.

Blogging is scary. It really is. The book blogging community is incredible, yes. It’s also loud when it needs to be, something I’m so grateful for and something I’ve learned so much from. It’s also scary. There are so many people, from everywhere, all around. How do I know I’m not bothering people when I’m commenting? Leaving a tweet? Trying to ask for a book? DOING anything, really? Writing this post? I don’t and it always terrifies me.

Do I still get jealous? Yes. I’m human. Do I still wonder if I’m good enough to receive this incredible looking ARC, to still be considered as great as a book blogger when I’m afraid to put out one tweet and interact while others do this so easily? All. The. Time. Do I wonder if this blog post is okay, or not? If I should do this, or that? Always, but these endless questions will always be part of who I am, too, an anxious 4 year book blogger just trying to keep on going.

Keep on going for the love of books. Keep on going for the smile on my face every single time I answer a comment, receive a gasp-worthy email, talk with friends I would never have met if it weren’t for that evening 4 years ago, sitting on my bed and typing Drizzle & Hurricane Books into a blog’s name, taking me years later right here, on my couch, typing this very blog post.

I love book blogging so, so much. It’s been there for me in tough and easy times, it’s been an escape, it’s been a passion. It’s been a lot of love, too and I hope this continues for a little while, too.

To celebrate my 4 years of blogging, I couldn’t not give something back, for everything you’ve all given me. I’m thrilled to be able to host this giveaway for all of you!!

This giveaway is open INTERNATIONALLY (Will be sent via Book Depository), for the book (s) of your choice under 20€ (This means you can get two books if it fits into the budget, yes!). Note that you can change the currency on book depository to see the price in euros, if it’s not your currency. This is right below the search bar 🙂

(Will be sent via Book Depository), for the book (s) of your choice under 20€ (This means you can get two books if it fits into the budget, yes!). Note that you can change the currency on book depository to see the price in euros, if it’s not your currency. This is right below the search bar 🙂 This giveaway will run from today, November 28th, 2018 to December 22nd, 2018, Midnight G.M.T +1.

You must be 18 or older or have your parents’ consent to give your mailing address.

The winner will be drawn on December 23rd, and contacted via email. If the winner doesn’t answer in 48 hours, a new winner will be chosen.

CLICK HERE TO ENTER THE GIVEAWAY!

For being here, for reading one, two, ten, a hundred of my blog posts. For following me, from day one, day 379, or only two days ago. For supporting me, cheering for me, leaving one, two, ten comments. For every sweet word I’ve ever gotten to brighten up my bad days and illuminate my good ones. I am so, so, so, so grateful for this little corner of the internet and where it all took me so far and I can’t wait to see where it takes me, next.

Most of it all, I am grateful to be part of the book blogging community with you, I love you all.

How long have you been blogging? What’s your favorite thing about book blogging so far?

What’s your biggest blogging goal and accomplishment? Let me know everything in comments!

Twitter ✨ Goodreads ✨ Bloglovin’