12 books I’ve been anticipating in 2018… and where I’m at now.

I can’t believe there is a little more than a month left to 2018. What happened to 2018 and where did it go? On the one hand, I’m not that mad because this wasn’t a brilliant year overall, but on the other hand, the bookworm in me is REALLY mad because what happened to all of the 2018 releases I wanted to read and haven’t done so? What about the backlist titles on my TBR giving me a dark, murderous look?!!



Today, I thought I’d do a small recap of some of my most anticipated reads of 2018. Whether I’ve been anticipating them WAY before that year started or a couple of months into 2018, I’ve been very curious and eager to get to these books.

The real question is: did I? Did they deliver all of their promises?? Let’s check it out, shall we.

You can click on the covers to go to goodreads, if you want to make your TBR grow…. you know you want to!

Emergency Contact, Mary H. K. Choi

Status: READ! ✅

Thoughts 💭 I think Emergency Contact might have been my most anticipated read of 2018 overall and I’m thrilled to say that… it has also been one of my favorite reads of the entire year. The FEELINGS, the characters, the slow-burning romance, I AM SCREAMING OKAY.

📖 Read my full review of Emergency Contact.

The Reckoning of Noah Shaw, Michelle Hodkin

Status: UNREAD! ❎



Thoughts 💭 It’s no secret, I am a big fan of the Mara Dyer series…. yet I’ve read the first book in the Noah Shaw series and didn’t love it as much. This didn’t prevent me from anticipating the last book VERY VERY MUCH… but apparently, it prevented me from picking it up. Oops.

I Was Born For This, Alice Oseman

Status: READ! ✅



Thoughts 💭 Will I scream about Alice Oseman again? Well yes, I certainly will. I love every book she’s ever written and naturally, this book about boys band and fangirling and ugggggghhh I don’t know I just wanted to read this so badly and… it’s another favorite of the year!

📖 Read my full review of I Was Born For This.



This Cruel Design, Emily Suvada

Status: UNREAD! ❎



Thoughts 💭 My sister bought This Mortal Coil and I don’t know, I didn’t expect that much of it but, wow. I was astonished by its brilliance and hooked and this was SO GOOD. I haven’t had a chance to get This Cruel Design just yet, but DAMN IT I need it.

The Belles, Dhonielle Clayton

Status: READ! ✅



Thoughts 💭 This book made it onto both my and my sister’s most anticipated books. THIS WORLD seemed SO incredible and I don’t know, okay, that cover looks stunning. I read the book earlier on actually, very close to its release date and I regret nothing. It wasn’t quite a 5-stars, but close. I need the sequel now.

📖 Read my full review of The Belles.

The Light Between Worlds, Laura Weymouth

Status: UNREAD! ❎



Thoughts 💭 This seems exactly like the kind of book that stays with you, somehow. It has two sisters at its heart and you all know how much I love siblings stories and it’s marketed as a “what happens next” after all of the magical things happening and I don’t know I’m digging this A LOT.

The Astonishing Color of After, Emily X. R. Pan

Status: READ! ✅



Thoughts 💭 THIS BOOK. I had heard SO much about this book and it sounded both devastating, heart breaking and beautiful and it turns out it was all of this.



📖 Read my full review of The Astonishing Color of After.

The Last Summer of The Garrett Girls, Jessica Spotswood

Status: UNREAD! ❎



Thoughts 💭 This gives me all the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants vibes but with real sisters instead of friends and I’m getting good vibes from it and I am a fan already. So naturally I haven’t read it just yet. #oops

Nothing Left To Burn, Heather Ezell

Status: READ! ✅



Thoughts 💭 I WILL NEVER ever stop screaming about this book. From the synopsis alone, it sounded incredible and it really, really delivered in its execution. I’m trash for this book and will read anything by the author next and PLEASE READ THIS.



📖 Read my full review of Nothing Left To Burn.

Nice Try, Jane Sinner, Lianne Oelke

Status: UNREAD! ❎



Thoughts 💭 Reality show, great mental health -depression- rep, dramaaa and apparently it’s written kind of as a journal?? I am still SO HYPED about that book.

An Absolutely Remarkable Thing, Hank Green

Status: READ! ✅



Thoughts 💭 I love Hank Green and everything he does and naturally was anticipating his debut A LOT. I wasn’t disappointed, I was hooked from page one and LOVED it all, the messages about social media and fame and the mystery and THAT ENDING.



📖 Read my full review of An Absolutely Remarkable Thing.

You’ll Miss Me When I Am Gone, Rachel Lynn Solomon

Status: UNREAD! ❎



Thoughts 💭 This book sounds heartbreaking, like the kind of book I’ll end up sobbing about for DAYS and… well, you know me, I want to read it. It seems so character-driven and with sisters at its heart and family and my heart is suffering already.

If I’m doing a recap of the books here, all of my most anticipated reads I actually got to read have been MASSIVE HITS, so…. now I’m just really very eager to get to all of the other books and hopefully love them just as much!

What have been – or still are, 2019 is still a month away! – some of your most anticipated reads this year? Did you read them, or not yet?



Did you read any of these books or do you plan on reading them? Let me know everything in comments!

