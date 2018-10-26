Mini Reviews: Odd One Out, Am I Normal Yet

Hi friends, happy Friday! I’m back again after all of the events of Shattering Stigmas with my regular Friday reviews!

Today I’m reviewing two beautiful looking books…. if I have mixed feelings about one, I adored the second. Oh, also, in case you were wondering? I can’t do mini reviews, so let’s say these are medium-size reviews or something. I think I talk too much?? Oops.

There are no spoilers in these reviews.

Odd One Out, Nic Stone

I… I have complicated feelings about this book. Odd One Out was my first read by Nic Stone and it sounded like a fun and diverse contemporary and I’m all here for that. If I had a great time reading it overall, I also had some issues with it.

Told from three point of views in three different parts, Odd One Out alternates between Courtney, a straight black teenager in love with his best friend, Jupiter ; Rae, a biracial Korean/Irish teenager new to the city and questioning her sexuality ; and Jupiter, a biracial black character with two dads, who is into girls. I absolutely loved the diverse cast of this book and how each of them had their own, individual voices thorough the book. I enjoyed them all – I feel like I could relate a bit more and find bits of myself in Rae, but I also really liked Courtney’s voice. I had some issues with Jupiter, though, where some of her actions infuriated me a little bit, to be honest. I also had a small issue with her chapters’ writing, where the narration switched from “you” to “I”.



One thing I appreciated about this book is how complex it was: it showed the complexities of relationships, sexuality, feelings, it deals with labels and talks about how confusing it can be and how it’s okay to be questioning it, to change, to grow, too and I appreciated that so much, because we really need these kind of books.

All of that being said, I had some issues with the way things were handled in this pretty complex love triangle. I had so much trouble with Jupiter’s attitude and her actions at times, though I could try to understand it, I just… I had trouble with it all. I’m not going to expand too much on other points, regarding some biphobia and some lines that just felt wrong and just, never called-out. On that topic, I’d invite you to read Destiny’s review of Odd One Out, as well as Kathy’s review of the book, too. Both reviews are #ownvoices reviews regarding the bisexual aspects of the story and their point of views and issues on that book are important to read, too 🙂



Overall, Odd One Out was still a book I enjoyed reading – it was a quick, entertaining read and I liked the questioning rep a lot, too, but I unfortunately can’t close my eyes on some issues and therefore can’t rate it higher.

My rating : 3,5 drops !

Thank you to Simon & Schuster UK and NetGalley for the e-ARC of this book. This did not, in any way, influence my thoughts and rating. Trigger warnings: kissing without consent, homophobia, slurs, biphobia (not always challenged).

Am I Normal Yet, Holly Bourne

Shout out to my amazing friend Mathieu for sending me this book as a gift and therefore, without knowing it, sending me one of my new favorites.

I have read one Holly Bourne book before and I adored it… so I was eager to read that one. As you might have noticed now and with the Shattering Stigmas event, mental health talks matter a whole lot to me and for that, this book sounded incredible, too. I’m thrilled to say I was not disappointed. This book was AMAZING.

Before getting into this book, please note that this is not an easy read. The main character, Evie, has OCD and anxiety and getting into her mind was really intense. I can’t speak for the OCD rep too much, but I can for the anxiety rep and it felt on point. Evie was relatable, amazing, flawed, REAL and I appreciated that so much. I can’t say it enough, we need books with mental health representation and important discussions about it and I loved that book for it.

Friendship also takes a big place in this story and I adored it, how they were here for each other, how they supported each other, how, despite the little fights, in the end they were always there. I loved that so, so very much. Also, these girls create their own feminism club and there are so many important talks about feminism and issues within the story and that was amazing, too.

My only small issue was that I wasn’t totally on board with the whole romance happening – but I absolutely adored the discussion within about love-curing-mental-illnesses and everything else. But honestly, I adored this book and it is such an IMPORTANT book and if you’re looking for a great contemporary to read just pick up that one please and thank you.

My rating : 4,5 drops!

Trigger warnings: this book can be triggering for some people, as it deals with OCD and has pretty intense moments. It also deals with anxiety. Also read: this #ownvoices review from the amazing Clara over at The Bookworm of Notre Dame.



