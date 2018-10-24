Are you a book blogging cliché? 10 steps to figure it out!

For my first big post after the whole Shattering Stigmas event on the blog, I thought I’d ramble on and on about being a book blogger, because I missed it…. and I kind of hope you did, too?

IMPORTANT disclaimer: this is a fun post and not an offense in any case!!! I myself am a book blogger and I love it and you all know how much I admire, respect and love all book bloggers, too. Whether you’re a “cliché”, or not, it’s OKAY. Also, I know that cliché sometimes seems like a bad word but, for the purpose of this post, I swear it is not. at. all. whether you meet all the criteria and are actually doing everything or you just meet one, two, six, no.one.is.judging. because book blogging is a labour of love and criteria means NOTHING, as long as you do your thing and you love it, you’re a genuine, beautiful blogger and I admire you so very much for it. Okay? Okay. Thank you for listening.

Are you a book blogging cliché? Let’s start with the list!

📝 You have to read A LOT of books

That seems obvious. Book bloggers, are, by definition, book lovers, so that necessarily means we are supposed to be devouring books every second of every day of every year, even in the shower. We’re the masters of multi-tasking, reading while doing everything, basically. When the average human has read 1 book, the book blogger is supposed to have read, like, 10, or something.

Do I do it?

❎ No! Well… it depends on what you define being “a lot” of books. I have been reading around 60 books a year on average since I started book blogging. I know bloggers reading 200 books a year easily. I know bloggers reading 30 books a year, or less. That does not make them any less of a book blogger though. There are slow, medium, quick readers. As long as we read and enjoy reading books, we’re good.

📝 You have to read ARCs and hype up new releases

Uh oh. I went there, I’m sorry. I’ll admit that I have felt, most of the time, a bit conflicted about ARCs, new releases and everything else. It feels like a book blogger’s duty to hype up the new releases, the ARCs we are privileged enough to get from time to time. I also feel like I’m not boosting older titles and underrated books enough. Being a book blogger is complicated.

Do I do it?

✅ Yes. I’m going to be completely honest: I’ve been loving getting to know new releases so much more ever since I started book blogging, hearing about it, being able to read some titles early when I manage to get lucky. I love feeling part of the publishing process, in my own way, that way.

📝 You have to review books (preferably, a lot of them)

I thought that, when I first started, you had to review books when you’re a book blogger. Yet, little by little, I found out that not all book bloggers are reviewing books all the time – some aren’t writing conventional, written, long paragraphs reviews, and some aren’t even doing reviews, at all. And it’s OKAY not to. Being a book blogger is talking about books, no matter in what way.

Do I do it?

✅ Yes. I actually enjoy writing book reviews, even if they’re not the most popular posts out there, I love contributing to a book’s promotion that way and screaming my love for a title that way, too.

📝 You have to participate in blog tours

Much like book reviews, blog tour posts have been all around the blogosphere ever since I started and… well, I thought they were sort of a given in the book community. Turns out, if some book bloggers have a whole lot of blog tour posts, some others have one every now and then and others, just, don’t.

Do I do it?

✅ Yes, well… from time to time. If these opportunities are, just like ARCs, quite incredible, I am not a fan of subscribing to every blog tour I see to try my luck – I just really want to participate in blog tours I’m genuinely interested in.

📝 You have to do readathons

I did not know what readathons were until I stumbled upon them, a couple months in blogging. Turns out that readathons are, actually, quite popular among the blogosphere, and on booktube, too. Reading the same kind of books at the same time – like Spooky Reads for Halloween, or reading as many books as you can in a weekend or something. A LOT of book bloggers seem to participate in readathons, writing recap and intro blog posts about it and… well, they’re everywhere and at most times.

Do I do it?

❎ No. I’m always feeling like I’m a bad book blogger or something for that, but… I’m not a fan of readathons, for a couple of reasons: I never have tons of available books at hand to fill out the missions, nor can I get them at all times quickly ; I’m not a fan of the readathon pressure…

📝 You have to own a ton of books / you have to have bookshelves and books everywhere and get book mail every single day

When you think about book bloggers, you obviously think about bookshelves filled up to the very top of rooms, books in the mail every day from publishers, books lying around everywhere and more and more. YET, some bloggers don’t have TONS of physical copies of books and massive bookshelves. Some book bloggers don’t get mail from publishers, because they’re just starting out, international bloggers, just not interested in ARCs at all (and that’s OKAY, too).

Do I do it?

❎ Hmmmm not really? I do have bookshelves at home and I do have a little more books than my small bookshelves can contain. I don’t get tons of bookmail at all, because I’m an international book blogger, though I got lucky enough to have bookmail every now and then thanks to the generosity of some publishers.

📝 You have to participate in book blogging memes

Book blogging memes are… well, they’re pretty popular in the community: from TTT to Waiting on Wednesday, Top 5 Wednesday and all, on some days, that’s ALL you see on book blogs. It seems like a must to participate in them, to feel, included in the community somehow?

Do I do it?

❎ No. I stopped participating in memes for multiple reasons I already explained in that particular post,so I’m not going to ramble on here. Still, I’m not the only one not participating and it’s okay not to.

📝 You have to join instagram because #bookstagram is everything

I feel like being on bookstagram is part of the book blogging package, somehow. New and old bloggers are on instagram and it feels like one of the major platform to be on, too. It’s so popular and it feels like, when you’re not there, you’re missing out – at least, for me.

Do I do it?

❎ No. I’ve considered multiple times being on bookstagram, but I lack the time to take pictures and interact as much as I could along handling my blog. I also lack the imagination and talent for that, too. Do I feel like I’m missing out? Do I feel bad about it? Yes.

📝 You also need to be on twitter to be up-to-date with everything

The book blogging community is very very very active on twitter – along with instagram, it seems to be THE social media to be on, in order not to miss out. So many discussions are happening on there, too. New publishing deals, bookish discussions and, yes, drama, too, aerm.

Do I do it?

❎ Yes. I’ve been trying to be more and more active over on twitter and I feel like I’m doing okay with it – I’m having fun posting pictures of my current reads and trying to talk to people, even if I feel really shy about it sometimes. And even if, sometimes, it feels a bit overwhelming.

📝 You have to recommend all the best books

OBVIOUSLY. I mean, we’re book bloggers, aren’t we? We’re supposed to have a billion book recommendations at hand for whenever someone asks. Whatever the genre, whatever the kind of emotions the future reader wants to feel, we have a thousand book titles at hand and we’re ready to shove them down your face. Gently. Obviously.

Do I do it?

Well… you tell me?

I hope you enjoyed this post, it took me quite a while to write this down, but I had fun with it!

How many of these criteria do you meet? If you don’t meet all of these criteria, why? What do you like the most doing, out of this list, and the less?

What do you think could be added to this list?

What do you expect from yourself, as a book blogger? (I know I clearly expect myself to just… I don’t know, talk about books A LOT and maybe know all the latest very hyped books, but… it’s tiring. Isn’t it?)