Nyx’ YA books recommendations

Hello guys! Happy October…well, happy almost-end of October! It’s that time of the year when you like to stay at home and watch movies under a blanket with a nice cup of tea. A time when you like to wear big fluffly socks. A time when all the trees are losing their leaves and you enjoy the sound they make under your boots. What are your favorite things about autumn?

I’m back today with some awesome recommendations in my two favorite genres. Yeah…I know you all have out of control TBR but I’m nice like that, I love to share!

[ CONTEMPORARIES ]

– If you liked Gossip Girl, you’ll enjoy The Thousandth Floor

>> drama and secrets / life of the high society / multiple POV

– If you liked The Boy Most Likely To, you’ll enjoy The Impossibility Of Us

>> slow-burning romance / facing obstacles and prejudices / great character development

– If you liked The Bling Ring, you’ll enjoy All Of This Is True

>> celebrity worship / original format / psychological tensions

– If you liked When Dimple Met Rishi, you’ll enjoy American Panda

>> fluffy romance / relatable characters / diversity rep!

– If you liked The Au Pairs, you’ll enjoy Peaches

>> perfect light summer read / unexpected friendships / first crushes

[ DYSTOPIAN ]

– If you liked the 5th Wave, you’ll enjoy Enclave

>> post apocalyptic destruction / kickass protagonist / thrilling and fast paced

– If you liked Free To Fall, you’ll enjoy Awaken

>> controlling digital world / uncover the truth behind society’s big plan / journey of self-discovery

– If you liked Delirium, you’ll enjoy Matched

>> romance / utopian society controlling love / brave characters

– If you liked The Belles, you’ll enjoy Uglies

>> society revolving around beauty / fantastic world-building / plot twists

– If you liked A Thousand Pieces Of You, you’ll enjoy The Next Together

>> traveling between worlds / important role of parents and family / fate of first love

.

What did you think of my recommendations? Any book you’d like to give a try?

Do YOU have any story I absolutely shouldn’t miss? How many books do you have on your TBR right now?

Let’s chat in comments 💬

