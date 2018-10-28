10 books that deserve more hype

It’s strange, but also very comforting to get back to writing blog posts after the Shattering Stigmas event. I did not realize how much I missed writing blog posts and screaming about books on here.

So that’s what I’m going to do, if you let me.

Today, I thought I’d mention some books I loved, lately or not so lately, that I haven’t seen a whole lot on the blogosphere and really, it is kind of a shame. Want to know why? Well, because these books are really, really, really, reaaaaaaaaally good. Also, well…. aerm, you know me, I have 99% contemporary books on here, because what can you do, you can’t change a marshmallow, can you.

A Quiet Kind of Thunder, Sara Barnard

Why you should read it 🔎 I’m honestly really in love with this book. It made me smile like an idiot, the characters are adorable, there are great friendships and parents relationships, a sweet romance and anxiety!rep!on!point!

📖 Read my full review of A Quiet Kind of Thunder.

In Search of Us, Ava Dellaira

Why you should read it 🔎 I don’t know why this book isn’t more hyped. Told between past and present and between mother and daughter, this is a gorgeous multigenerational story that had me crying. It has a beautiful, heartbreaking quest about finding your roots with two incredible voices telling the story and you should read that okay.

📖 Read my full review of In Search of Us.

An Absolutely Remarkable Thing, Hank Green

Why you should read it 🔎 It’s no secret that I am a huge fan of Hank Green and he’s just so talented in everything he does… including this new debut of his, apparently. It is a new favorite of mine. I LOVED the story, the mystery, the characters (even if unlikeable at times, realistic AND in their 20s!) and that ending just made me SCREAM okay. Please read it so I can talk about it???

Am I Normal Yet?, Holly Bourne

Why you should read it 🔎 Holly Bourne gave us, with this book, an incredible story about mental health (OCD and anxiety, specifically) and stigmas surounding mental illnesses, too. She tackles it with no fear, adds incredible characters, strong, realistic friendships and feminism. It’s such an important book and I LOVED IT.

📖 Read my full review of Am I Normal Yet?

Far From The Tree, Robin Benway

Why you should read it 🔎 I just LOVE family stories and ughhhh that one just made me so emotional. That’s a good reason to read it already. Far From The Tree is about three adopted siblings finding each other, creating bonds, just melting my heart into a puddle okay. It’s about finding who you are and where you come from and it’s a beautiful book.

📖 Read my full review of Far From The Tree

I’ll Meet You There, Heather Demetrios

Why you should read it 🔎 I should scream about this book more – strike that, everyone should. It’s raw and realistic and one of the most beautiful books I’ve ever read. The characters were incredible, flawed, real and the romance had my heart bursting. You will love this, I swear.

📖 Read my full review of I’ll Meet You There

Seven Ways We Lie, Riley Redgate

Why you should read it 🔎 I’m not usually a big fan of multiple POV and, fair warning, this one has… 7. Yet I ended up being blown away by how well this was handled and how unique each character was, dealing with their own issues. It’s diverse and has mental health rep just as well and that was really great, too!



#scandal, Sarah Ockler

Why you should read it 🔎 I love books dealing with social media and that one was on point. Easy to read, it was filled with amazing, relatable characters, conflicted friendships and relationships and I just loved the overall message, too.



How To Make A Wish, Ashley Herring Blake

Why you should read it 🔎 I recently fell in love with this book, it was everything I love in a contemporary : it was adorable, made me smile, made me emotional, these characters were flawed and real and the friendship was AMAZING. And hello adorable f/f romance.



📖 Read my full review of How To Make A Wish

Girls Made of Snow and Glass, Melissa Barshadoust

Why you should read it 🔎 This was a beautiful Snow-White loose retelling, with an incredible focus on the step-mother/daughter relationship. Incredibly shaped, strong and complex characters, beautiful, atmospheric writing…. It’s just a gorgeous book, really.



📖 Read my full review of Girls Made of Snow And Glass

***

Did you hear of any of these books before? Did you read them? Do you want to read them?

Are there any books you’d like everyone to read? Let me know all of your recommendations in comments!

