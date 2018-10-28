10 books that deserve more hype

It’s strange, but also very comforting to get back to writing blog posts after the Shattering Stigmas event. I did not realize how much I missed writing blog posts and screaming about books on here.
So that’s what I’m going to do, if you let me.
Today, I thought I’d mention some books I loved, lately or not so lately, that I haven’t seen a whole lot on the blogosphere and really, it is kind of a shame. Want to know why? Well, because these books are really, really, really, reaaaaaaaaally good. Also, well…. aerm, you know me, I have 99% contemporary books on here, because what can you do, you can’t change a marshmallow, can you.
You can click on the covers to go to goodreads, if you want to make your TBR grow.
A Quiet Kind of Thunder, Sara Barnard
Why you should read it 🔎 I’m honestly really in love with this book. It made me smile like an idiot, the characters are adorable, there are great friendships and parents relationships, a sweet romance and anxiety!rep!on!point!
📖 Read my full review of A Quiet Kind of Thunder.
In Search of Us, Ava Dellaira
Why you should read it 🔎 I don’t know why this book isn’t more hyped. Told between past and present and between mother and daughter, this is a gorgeous multigenerational story that had me crying. It has a beautiful, heartbreaking quest about finding your roots with two incredible voices telling the story and you should read that okay.
📖 Read my full review of In Search of Us.
An Absolutely Remarkable Thing, Hank Green
Why you should read it 🔎 It’s no secret that I am a huge fan of Hank Green and he’s just so talented in everything he does… including this new debut of his, apparently. It is a new favorite of mine. I LOVED the story, the mystery, the characters (even if unlikeable at times, realistic AND in their 20s!) and that ending just made me SCREAM okay. Please read it so I can talk about it???
Am I Normal Yet?, Holly Bourne
Why you should read it 🔎 Holly Bourne gave us, with this book, an incredible story about mental health (OCD and anxiety, specifically) and stigmas surounding mental illnesses, too. She tackles it with no fear, adds incredible characters, strong, realistic friendships and feminism. It’s such an important book and I LOVED IT.
📖 Read my full review of Am I Normal Yet?
Far From The Tree, Robin Benway
Why you should read it 🔎 I just LOVE family stories and ughhhh that one just made me so emotional. That’s a good reason to read it already. Far From The Tree is about three adopted siblings finding each other, creating bonds, just melting my heart into a puddle okay. It’s about finding who you are and where you come from and it’s a beautiful book.
📖 Read my full review of Far From The Tree
I’ll Meet You There, Heather Demetrios
Why you should read it 🔎 I should scream about this book more – strike that, everyone should. It’s raw and realistic and one of the most beautiful books I’ve ever read. The characters were incredible, flawed, real and the romance had my heart bursting. You will love this, I swear.
📖 Read my full review of I’ll Meet You There
Seven Ways We Lie, Riley Redgate
Why you should read it 🔎 I’m not usually a big fan of multiple POV and, fair warning, this one has… 7. Yet I ended up being blown away by how well this was handled and how unique each character was, dealing with their own issues. It’s diverse and has mental health rep just as well and that was really great, too!
#scandal, Sarah Ockler
Why you should read it 🔎 I love books dealing with social media and that one was on point. Easy to read, it was filled with amazing, relatable characters, conflicted friendships and relationships and I just loved the overall message, too.
How To Make A Wish, Ashley Herring Blake
Why you should read it 🔎 I recently fell in love with this book, it was everything I love in a contemporary : it was adorable, made me smile, made me emotional, these characters were flawed and real and the friendship was AMAZING. And hello adorable f/f romance.
📖 Read my full review of How To Make A Wish
Girls Made of Snow and Glass, Melissa Barshadoust
Why you should read it 🔎 This was a beautiful Snow-White loose retelling, with an incredible focus on the step-mother/daughter relationship. Incredibly shaped, strong and complex characters, beautiful, atmospheric writing…. It’s just a gorgeous book, really.
📖 Read my full review of Girls Made of Snow And Glass
***
Did you hear of any of these books before? Did you read them? Do you want to read them?
Are there any books you’d like everyone to read? Let me know all of your recommendations in comments!
59 thoughts on “10 books that deserve more hype”
I had only heard of Holly Bourne’s ‘Am I Normal Yet?’ and Hank Green’s ‘An Absolutely Remarkable Thing’. The others are all brand new titles to me, so thank you for giving me some more books to add to my TBR!
Great post!
Ohh you’re so welcome, this makes me very happy! I hope you’ll enjoy them whenever you get around to reading them 😀
Thank you, Kelly!
Lovely selection, many I’ve never heard of but will definitely check out now. Thank you
You’re so welcome, I hope you’ll find books to love 🙂
thank you so much! ❤
I liked An Absolutely Remarkable Thing, too. I need to write my review of it today. Far From The Tree is sitting on my TBR shelf. I want to read it before the end of the year, but I’m not sure if that will happen.
Ahhh I’m so happy you enjoyed it as well! It was such a fantastic book ❤
Far From The Tree was really good – a beautiful story for sure. I hope you'll get around to it soon 🙂
Thank you so much for your sweet comment! ❤
In Search of Us and A Quiet Kind of Thunder are two I screamed about, and didn’t see around much. Benway gets a lot of love in these parts, and totally deserves it. The book was fantastic. I’ll Meet You There is one I recently acquired, because the book was everywhere and everything being said about it was positive. Very excited to read it.
Ahh I’m so happy you enjoy these books as much. They’re brilliant and really deserve all the love. ❤
I can't wait for you to read I'll Meet You There, this book is so beautiful ❤
Thank you so much!! ❤
I’ve added Far from The Tree and I’ll Meet You There to my TBR. Great post, I hadn’t heard of any of these books, they all sound great!
Ahhh this makes me so happy! Thank you so much 😀
Oh I totally think Seven Ways We Lie should get more love. Far From the Tree and I’ll Meet You There were ones I loved. I have the Hank Green book to get to. I need to look at the others I don’t have on my TBR now!
Ahh I’m glad you agree – Seven Ways We Lie was a brilliant book 🙂
I can’t wait for you to read Hank Green’s book, it was so good! 🙂
Thank you so, so much for stopping by, Grace!
I totally agree about Girls Made of Snow and Glass – it’s not your typical retelling, more character-driven, but I liked it!
Agree! It’s not a typical retelling for sure, but I loved these characters so much 😀
Thank you, Angela! 😀
An Absolutely Remarkable Thing is on my Christmas wishlist and I’m definitely adding some of these to my contemporary tbr!
I haven’t read this one yet but I’m really looking forward to it as I’ve heard great things – What If It’s Us by Adam Silvera Becky Albertalli
Ohhh yay, I’m so happy to hear that! I loved An Absolutely Remarkable Thing so, very much. I hope you will too 😀
And I’ve read What If It’s Us recently, it is a great, great book, hope you’ll love it 😀
Thank you so much for your comment Rafaela 😀
I’ve only read Girls made of Snow and Glass and How To Make A Wish and I 100% agree
Yaay, I’m happy you agree Fadwa 😀 It is such a beautiful book ❤
Thank you so much! ❤
I always come straight to you when I want contemporary recommendations! I’m really feeling #scandal, but is it one of those contemporaries that’s very “high school” – lots of drama and arguing? Or does it actually have some depth and nice relationships?
I’m also putting Girls Made of Snow and Glass on my TBR. It just gives me that winter-y feel and I LOVE retellings 😀
Great post, this has given me lots of recommendations to look into!
Oh really, wow, this makes me so, very happy, thank you SO much Mattie! ❤ I hope my recommendations won't disappoint you 😀
To be honest, I remembered #scandal having quite a little bit of drama – I liked it, but I personally don't mind drama haha. It didn't seem too over the top and annoying for me, back when I read it though and I liked the messages about social media, too 🙂
AND YES! Ahh, Girls Made of Snow and Glass does have the wintery feelings for sure. I hope you'll love it 😀
Thank you so, so, so much!! ❤
An Absolutely Remarkable Thing is moving closer to the top of my TBR pile the more I hear everyone gush about it! I don’t know if it’s my taste, but I want to give it a try. I haven’t watched the Green brothers in a long time, but I remember finding them both insightful and entertaining at the same time.
Ohhh that’s good to hear – I hope you won’t be disappointed by it once you get to it. I personally found it had the Hank Green touch I was looking for, and you can see his curiosity and passion for weird things too and science and, it was really great ❤
Thank you so much for stopping by! 😀
Okay so other than An Absolutely Remarkable Thing (which as we know, LOVED) I actually haven’t read any of these! I haven’t read much in the way of contemporary YA lately so I will keep this list in mind next time I do some book shopping. Holly Bourne in particular I have been meaning to pick up for a while. I’ve heard so many good things about her work.
Ahh well I hope you’ll find new books to love in that list then 😀 I only read two Holly Bourne Books so far, but they both had me convinced that I need to read EVERYTHING she writes, so… that’s a great sign haha. I hope you’ll give Am I Normal Yet a try especially, it was great and I loved the feminism, friendship and mental health talks 🙂
Thank you so, so much! ❤
Wonderful post Marie! A lot of these are on my tbr, but I just added A Quiet Kind of Thunder—it sounds amazing, and I can’t believe it somehow escaped my notice.
Oh thank you so much Annie! I feel like A quiet Kind of thunder is… well, excuse the word play here, but, it’s a quiet book ahah. It makes me sad, because it is a brilliant, beautiful story. I hope you’ll give it a try soon 😀 ❤
I haven’t actually read any of these but I have a fair few of them on my TBR list. 🙂 Obviously I’ve mentioned needing to get around to Am I Normal Yet in your review for that book, one day for sure I’ll pick it up and based on everything I’ve heard about Holly Bourne I’ll probably really love it as well. Girls Made of Snow and Glass sounds like my kind of book (it’s a fairytale retelling so it’s more a case of why haven’t I read this yet?) and I’ve heard some amazing things about I’ll Meet You There as well so that one’s high on my TBR list, just like Am I Normal Yet I need to be in the mood to pick it up and I haven’t been really. 🙂
Great list Marie, hopefully I’ll be able to get around to some of these books sooner rather than later! 😀 ❤
Oh Beth, you should read Girls Made of Snow and Glass soon – it is such a great retelling and I am almost certain you will LOVE it 😀
I’m also excited for you to read Am I Normal Yet, when you’re feeling it obviously, I feel like you could really like it, too 😀
Thank you so, so much! ❤ ❤
I love this post so much, Marie! Ahh, you are the queen of book recommendation lists and contemporary recs. 😉 I just added a lot of these to my TBR! In Search of Us looks so good, I love family stories. I also think I’ll Meet You There looks amazing, and many others too, haha. I actually checked How to Make a Wish out of the library after reading your review, so hopefully I will get to read it soon. 🙂
Ahhhh Olivia you’re too sweet, this makes me so, very happy ❤ I hope you'll enjoy these when you get around to reading them 😀 ❤
Wonderful post, Marie! 💗 I already have a lot of these books on my TBR, hehe, but I just added #scandal and Seven Ways We Lie, because they both sound so interesting! I love books that involve social media as well, since it’s so prominent and relevant today. And I’m intrigued by how Seven Ways We Lie has seven POVs; I’ve never read a book with so many POVs before!
Oh thank you Dezzy! I’m glad I could make you add new books to your TBR 😀
I had never read a book with so many POVs before, either and I was a bit nervous, but the author did this SO well, I loved it 😀
Omg I’m reading An Absolutely Remarkable Thing right now and have about 100 pages left and WOW I’m loving it! I guess I should really read the rest of the books on this list as well! 😄
AHHH REALLY, this makes me SO happy! Please come to scream about the book with me once you’re done, I NEED TO TALK ABOUT IT BADLY haha 😛
Thank you Margaret!! 😀
Okay, so I was interested in An Absolutely Remarkable Thing when you first mentioned it to me, but now I HAVE TO READ IT. I just reserved a digital copy at my library, so hopefully it won’t be too long until I get to read it! Okay, never mind. I just checked and my library says I’ll get the book in about SIX MONTHS. Sobs. I guess I will tell you what I think about it in half a year haha. In any case, thanks for another great post! You’re the best 🙂
AH YES you should read it, I’d love to hear your thoughts about it!! 😀 I’m sorry you’ll have to wait so long, wow… it seems like it is quite popular after all haha. I’ll be waiting for your thoughts anyway 😀
Thank you so, so much Kat, you’re too sweet! ❤
I can’t wait to read An Absolutely Remarkable Thing!!! I’ve been watching a ton of Hank Green videos and I watched him read the first chapter and it sounded AMAZING! I was seriously disappointed when he stopped reading 😂
Ahh I can’t wait for you to read it, I hope you’ll be able to pick it up soon. It was such a fantastic book, even better than I thought it’d be 😀
Thank you so much Elizabeth! ❤
Oh I really liked Scandal!
Oh yay! I’m so glad you enjoyed it, it was such a good book 🙂
Thank you for your comment! 😀
I do want to read Girls Made of Snow and Glass, and Hank Green’s book!! Thanks for sharing. 🙂
-Lauren
Ahh I hope you’ll love them as much as I did 😀
Thank you, Lauren! ❤
The only book on here I’ve read is A Quiet Kind of Thunder which I loved! I’m excited to read so many of them though especially An Absolutely Remarkable Thing, Am I Normal Yet? and Seven Ways We Lie!
Ahh, I’m so excited for you to read these books too, Lauren! Please come back to me when you’re done with them so we can talk about them 😀 ❤
Hello Marie! ❤
I loved Far From the Tree and I am glad that it made it on your list! I haven't read any of the other books on here however they all sound very good! If you could choose the top one or two books to recommend from this list, which would you pick?!
Ahh I’m glad, Far From The Tree really was a beautiful book, wasn’t it ❤
Ohhh, top two books, wow. That's a hard question haha. I'd go with An Absolutely Remarkable Thing, because I adored it so much and, then, maybe I'll Meet You There, because it's the perfect, raw, emotional contemporary. ❤ I loved it SO much. ❤
An Absolutely Remarkable Thing is so good! It’s nice to meet a fellow Hank Green fan. I need more books with characters in their 20s. More books like AART are what the new adult genre needs. Oddly enough, AART was classified as ‘teen’ at my library. The book is in this weird middle grade where it doesn’t feel like YA but it also doesn’t feel like Adult – much like my reading tastes and my life in general.
YAY! I’m so glad you liked Hank Green’s debut as well – I was so impatient to read it. It was such a good book 🙂
I agree – I’d love to see more books with characters in their 20s, but still figuring things out in the new adult genre, these kind of books are SO important and so good, too 😀
I’ve read A Quiet Kind of Thunder and In Search of Us and I agree they were both amazing. Will have to check out the others, some of which I’ve never heard of! Great post 😊
Ahhh yay, this makes me SO happy. I hope you’ll love the others, too 😀
Thank you so much!! 😀
I could not agree more about Far From the Tree! It’s such a beautiful novel and so, so important, too! I love it ♥️
Ahh I’m so happy you read and loved it, too. It’s such a beautiful book, I cried ahah ❤
Thank you so much for your sweet comment Hannah 😀
Lovely list, Marie. Yes, like always, I haven’t yet read any of these books but definitely, a few of these are on my TBR, thanks to your previous lists 😛
I have recently started seeing a lot of people talking about A Quiet Kind of Thunder and since then it’s on my Amazon wishlist. I’ll Meet You There is a book which I haven’t seen elsewhere but on your blog and definitely, I was curious.
An Absolutely Remarkable Thing is my most anticipated book and I am so happy that you enjoyed it. Can’t wait for the price to go down for that book 😀
Ahh this makes me happy, I’m here to make your TBR grow haha 😀
I can’t wait for you to read A Quiet Kind of Thunder and oh, I’ll Meet You There is incredible and heartbreaking and beautiful really ❤
Thank you so much!! ❤ ❤
I have many of these titles on my TBR! I actually have #scandal since forever now, I really need to read it! I love family stories too, so I’m adding In Search of Us to my tbr 😀 Thanks for sharing, Marie!
Ahh yay, this makes me happy!! I can’t wait for you to read In Search Of Us, it is INCREDIBLE ❤
Thank you so much! ❤
Your recommendation posts are ALWAYS THE GREATEST!!! First off, how dare no one tell me how amazing ‘in search of us’ is and not hype it up for me earlier. im SOOOOO looking forward to read Am I Normal Yet? literally have heard no bad about it.
seven ways we lie sounds so??? great?? and omg far from the tree and i’ll meet you there 😍😍😍 even though they both crushed my soul.
fantastic post marie, ive just added like 4 of them to my tbr 😂😂
Ahhhh love you’re too sweet thank you SO much!! ❤
I NEED you to read In Search Of Us as soon as you can, it's SUCH AN INCREDIBLE BOOK I loved it so much ❤ ❤
And yes, Far From The Tree and I'll Meet You There crushed me, too. But I still loved them haha 😀
Thank you so much!! ❤ ❤
