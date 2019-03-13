10 YA books dealing with anxiety

I don’t and won’t talk about it a lot, because it is just the kind of person I am and, if you don’t ask, I won’t tell, but for the sake of this blog post, I’m going to say it again: I have anxiety.

I’m always seeking books with great mental health representation, as it is a topic that matters a great deal to me and, when I find this or these books that I can really, deeply relate to, well I’m thrilled and happy and, even if sometimes it’s intense and hard to read, it’s also so, so rewarding to find parts of yourself in the pages of a book.

Today, I thought I’d share some recommendations of young adult books I’ve read with anxiety representation. Obviously, these are personal thoughts and, if I related to these books and the way they portrayed mental health, this might not be the case for everyone. I hope you’ll enjoy this little list and please, please feel free to recommend more books to me in comments, if you have some. Always, always looking to make my TBR grow (even if it makes me have a bookish existential crisis afterwards, oooops).

Eliza and Her Monsters, Francesca Zappia

📋 Status : Read | Rating : 5 🌟

My thoughts 🔎 I have a special relationship with Eliza and Her Monsters, because it’s the first book I could really, really see myself into, a book that really, got me, somehow. This book has such an amazing main character, I adored the story, the characters, how realistic it all was and JUST READ THIS OKAY.

📖 Read my full review of Eliza and Her Monsters

How To Disappear, Sharon Huss Roat

📋 Status : Read | Rating : 4 🌟

My thoughts 🔎 This book isn’t really hyped, but if you ask me, it should be? I really found the social anxiety portrayal relatable and interesting, liked the story SO much and its characters, too and it almost made me cry. Definitely recommend.

📖 Read my full review of How To Disappear



Starfish, Akemi Dawn Bowman

📋 Status : Read | Rating : 4,5 🌟

My thoughts 🔎 Starfish has been recommended to me many, many times and naturally, I was very nervous to read it. I’m SO happy that I did, because damn, what a book. The main character Kiko deals with social anxiety and I could relate to her so, so much. Moreover, this was a beautiful book to read with great writing, childhood friends and ugh I loved this.

📖 Read my full review of Starfish.

You Asked For Perfect, Laura Silverman



📋 Status : Read | Rating : 5 🌟

My thoughts 🔎this is a new 2019 favorite book and, if you ever struggled/struggle with overachievement and anxiety and academic-related anxiety, I 300% recommend that book. Even if you’re not. This is a stunningly good book with such great representation and I will be screaming about it for the end of times okay.

📖 Read my full review of You Asked For Perfect.

I Was Born For This, Alice Oseman

📋 Status : Read | Rating : 5 🌟

My thoughts 🔎Okay, I’m far from being an international star from a boys band, buuuuuuut… one of the main characters in this incredible book, Jimmy, deals with anxiety and panic attacks and I could relate so badly it hurted sometimes. SUCH a brilliant book, friends. Also, boys band and fangirling books are so my thing.



📖 Read my full review of I Was Born For This.

Under Rose-Tainted Skies, Louise Gornall

📋 Status : Read | Rating : 4,5 🌟

My thoughts 🔎 I already mentioned this book recently, but I found the way it tackles mental illness absolutely brilliant. It deals with anxiety, agoraphobia and OCD in such a realistic, engrossing, heartbreaking way, I loved it SO much. It can be an intense and triggering read, but it’s really, really good.

Queens of Geek, Jen Wilde

📋 Status : Read | Rating : 4,5 🌟

My thoughts 🔎 I love Jen Wilde’s books SO much. Queens of Geek was my very first book by her and I fell in love with these characters. Taylor, one of the main characters, has anxiety and I could relate to her a whole lot and also I adored her. This was such a sweet, heartwarming book.



📖 Read my full review of Queens of Geek.

Final Draft, Riley Redgate



📋 Status : Read | Rating : 4 🌟

My thoughts 🔎 Another slightly underrated, but really amazing book here, friends. I really liked everything this author wrote and Final Draft was no exception. This book has a main character dealing with anxiety, especially when it comes to her writing and hello me and this also had the cutest f/f romance and diverse characters and such a good book!!



📖 Read my full review of Final Draft.

Emergency Contact, Mary H.K.Choi

📋 Status : Read | Rating : 5 🌟

My thoughts 🔎This book has a texting romance and college-aged characters and the softest romance and ughhhhhhhhhh AND it has anxiety rep, too and it is one of my favorite books of all times and I don’t know how to talk about this without screaming so read this.



📖 Read my full review of Emergency Contact.

Am I Normal Yet?, Holly Bourne

📋 Status : Read | Rating : 4,5 🌟

My thoughts 🔎THIS!BOOK!SO!GOOD!!! The main character deals with OCD and Generalized Anxiety Disorder and, well… this was not an easy book to read, at times, but it was such a good, important read and a great portrayal of mental health, too. Definitely recommending it to everyone.



📖 Read my full review of Am I Normal Yet?

📚 Some YA books with anxiety rep that I haven’t had a chance to read just yet

Did you read any of these books? Did you enjoy them, or do you want to read some of them?



What are some books with mental health rep – especially anxiety – you’ve read and loved? I would love some recommendations, so let me know in comments!



