4 things book blogging brought me and I am eternally thankful for

Lately, it has come to my attention that, in the book blogging community, we tend to be negative about things. When it comes to talking about books, we all love a good rant and we all appreciate it when someone points out that a book is problematic in a way. When it comes to talking about book blogging, we underline the struggles we have and how complicated, finally, it is to be a book blogger.

Don’t get me wrong: it IS important to share these things, highlight problematic books, shine a light on blogging struggles and so on. It is important to show that it’s not all sunshine and rainbows in here.

Yet, it’s also important to remember the positive sides of book blogging. It’s important to remember everything it brought us, will bring us, and how, sometimes, despite the struggles, well, sunshine and rainbows are here, every now and then.

So, your local book blogging marshmallow is coming back today to share everything she loves about blogging and most especially, all of the positive things it has brought in my life. I hope this will inspire you, remind you of why you’re blogging and hopefully, words that will come back to mind whenever you’re feeling down and/or struggling with blogging overall.

Here is why I love book blogging

Or a mix of general reasons, more personal reasons and the truth about what makes me love book blogging more than anything else. Well, almost. I know I am a teensy bit obsessed, but not that much. I swear.

1. I am slowly suffocating under book recommendations – and loving it

I had to start with that reason, because it’s the most obvious one, and one you probably all can relate to. Reading book blogs regularly, keeping up with new releases, finding out about old releases I never knew, suddenly spending way more time on goodreads to add all the books, my Goodreads TBR growing from 100 to over 300 books and more. There are so many books I find out about every day and I love it. It makes me love reading more, every single day.

2. I am more aware of so. many. things.

I know that’s a super awkward title, but I did not even know how to put that together. Somehow, being part of the book blogging community has allowed me to learn so much. About publishing as a whole, about writing, as well, about diversity in books, about representation in books, about getting books to the right hands of diverse readers, about so, so much more. I am learning so much everyday from this community and I am so grateful for that.

3. I have found – and I am finding every day – the most amazing people on earth

I am thinking of a couple people as I am writing this, but honestly, book blogging has brought me the most incredible people in my life. People to have bookish conversations with – obviously, that’s what we signed up for, but also, so much more.

People that inspire me, people that warm my heart, people that make me smile, people that know how to both scream at me when I am being stupid and make me feel better when I am down, both about bookish and non bookish things. Book blogging has brought me bookish, but also true friends and the ones telling me that internet friendship is not real can come and fight me.

4. I feel more confident – well, little by little

If you have talked with me a little bit already, or a lot, you might know or figure out that I am not the most confident person there is, no matter what you might say or do, it’s in my veins, I guess. Yet, book blogging has brought me more confidence than I ever thought I could gain, or just, have.

Sitting every weekend on my couch to type down words and have the obstination to keep on going with this hobby. Feeling like I can write this damn blog post (even if I am still stopping every five minutes to question whether I am rambling, or not). Feeling like, some people enjoy actually reading my ramblings enough to leave me a sweet comment by the end of it all. Feeling like I have a voice in this community, a presence, no matter how small.

Feeling like I have found this thing, somehow, after a long, boring day at university, sitting down on my bed and creating a WordPress account, this thing that keeps me busy, screaming about books, slowly bribing my sister into getting me new releases (spoiler alert: it works and I feel like I’m the devil. Somehow I like it. What have you done with me, BOOK BLOGGING) and so much more.

There would be so much more to say about what book blogging brought me, so here’s a small list to add of awkward things I manage to do because, or thanks to, I’m not sure, book blogging:

I somehow manage to remember the author’s names by heart now, while I struggled to remember them before. (Yeah, that doesn’t work for the main characters’ names in a book though. I wonder why).

by heart now, while I struggled to remember them before. (Yeah, that doesn’t work for the main characters’ names in a book though. I wonder why). I can add books being released in 2020 on my TBR now because I’m hearing about it all and I regret everything.

on my TBR now because I’m hearing about it all and I regret everything. I’m a pro at planning out blog posts – and freaking out about it. I got Excel Spreadsheets A+ skills.

– and freaking out about it. I got Excel Spreadsheets A+ skills. I also got A+++++ skills at re-reading my emails 318 492 291 times before sending a request to a publisher, because #confident, am I right.

before sending a request to a publisher, because #confident, am I right. I’m going to go there and say, free books. Before you jump at my throat, I’m going to explain that it’s not all about free books. It’s about having the incredible opportunities to, yes, get a book for free, yes, read it before its publication date, yes, somehow, being part of something as incredible as hyping up a book before it releases. I just love that sometimes, I get lucky enough to do that.

to, yes, get a book for free, yes, read it before its publication date, yes, somehow, being part of something as incredible as hyping up a book before it releases. I just love that sometimes, I get lucky enough to do that. My fingers are lightning bolts on the computer now and when I type people are like “slow down”, and I’m like “can’t. too many book blogs.”

What has book blogging brought you? Do you also manage to remember author’s names, but not characters’ ones?! Did blogging gave you a little boost of confidence as well?

I would love to know all of the positive things that blogging has brought you, so let me know in comments!