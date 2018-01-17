How to blog hop, why I do it and think you should, too

In my blogging life, there is something fellow bloggers often tell me. They use different sentences, but usually, it goes like this. “You are everywhere, Marie.”
I will let you on a little secret, today. I don’t know if I am everywhere: physically, it is impossible to be everywhere ; virtually, I try but I can’t do it, either. One thing I am doing, though, is my best to share the love within the book blogging community, and one of the biggest tricks to do this is, for me, blog hopping.
What is blog hopping, exactly?
I don’t know the right definition of blog hopping and I bet everyone has their own interpretation anyway, so instead of checking a blogging dictionnary, I will just tell you what blog hopping means, for me.
Blog-hopping is all about going on blogs, on other blogs, on other blogs, on other blogs, endlessly. It’s all about spending time to visit other bloggers, but it’s not just that: it’s discovering new blogs, commenting on blog posts from them you enjoyed reading, starting a conversation with someone new or someone you already knew before and just, overall, sharing the love.
I spend about an hour a day reading other bloggers’ posts, on average. This obviously depends on the time I have, the bloggers’ frenzy to post new things and my mood / what’s happening in my life at the moment.
Point is: I do make a point of blog hopping very often. Some people do more, others do less. I’m not here to shame people who aren’t into blog hopping, just here to share my point of view on this and why I think it’s both great and important.
Why I blog hop and think that it is overall AMAZING
There are so many reasons why I blog hop and why I think it is pretty amazing. Let me make a list.
You can meet new bloggers!
Potential new friends! People you’ll end up chatting with really late about books and everything! If I’m being honest, if I hadn’t started blog hopping, I probably wouldn’t have had regular conversations with people, turning into genuine bookish and just plain friendship.
You can be inspired!
By discovering new blogs and reading new blog posts, you can be inspired, to read new books, do new things on your own blog and so on. I do not mean that you can copy everything another blogger you admire does – that is NOT good. Just. INSPIRE Yourself.
You can celebrate and recognize someone’s hard work!
Let’s face it: blogging IS work. Even if we love it, even if it’s a hobby, it takes a lot of time to think of blog posts, to type them up and everything else. In that light, I’m not going to lie: getting followers, getting likes on a post, shares on twitter and everything matters. It makes me feel like what I’m saying makes sense and that people are appreciating it. That feeling is 10 000 000 times bigger when I get comments on a blog post. Small or big, they all matter and make me feel like people are looking for a discussion and WANT to interact on what I said. So yeah, that’s why I blog-hop, too. To boost people’s work on blog posts and show my appreciation at their awesomeness, basically.
You can grow your blog!
I wouldn’t be where I am without blog hopping, I will admit it. I started blog-hopping early on as I started blogging and it helped me grow traffic on my own blog. It helped me get comments back. It helped me grow my blog overall.
You can spread the love!
Best reason of all: blog-hopping is just spreading the love over the bookish community. I think that’s pretty amazing and the best reason to do it.
How to organize your blog hopping sessions (without losing your mind)
Blog-hopping doesn’t happen on its own: you have to do it. You are the one needing to find new blogs, to visit them, to read blog posts, to comment on them, to share a post on twitter, and so on. It’s a blogging activity that takes a whole lot of time and energy.
How can you blog hop? WHERE THE HELL DO YOU START with all of these blogs? Let me make a list again. I am very fond of lists, can you tell?
Check out the WordPress Reader (if you are on WordPress)
As I am on WordPress, I have this little something called Reader, where all of my blogs meet and where I get all of the latest blog posts from them. It’s a great place to start, see what’s new, click on the blog post and so on. (Important reminder: if you click to be redirected TO the blog, you will give the blog a visit. If you read on the Reader, you won’t pay the blog an actual visit and won’t even see the right formatting of the blog post. Thanks for the tip, MAY-THE-AMAZING)
Check out your Bloglovin’ list
I have bloglovin’ but rarely use it. That being said, it seems to be a great way to check out all the bloggers you’re following here – might have forgotten you followed here.
Go through your blogs’ bookmarks
Here’s something I do more than often. Whenever I find a blog I like and can’t follow it on WordPress or Bloglovin’, I bookmark it. I have a list of about…. I don’t know, maybe 30 blogs in my browser’s bookmarks ; which makes blog-hopping quite easy and fun.
Get lost on twitter (and probably never come back)
I sort of have a love/hate relationship with twitter. On the one hand, it’s pretty amazing. The community here is fierce, just speaks out, there are so many great books being spotlighted and so on. On the other hand… it is pretty overwhelming and panic-attack-inducing, I’m not going to lie. THAT BEING SAID, it’s also an incredible way to blog hop. Go from twitter to twitter and find blog links there, find new friends and so on. Forget yourself in the way, too. Happens too often.
Use the weekly memes
I am not participating in weekly memes anymore, but they are amazing sources to start your blog-hopping sessions. Top Ten Tuesday, Waiting on Wednesday…. lists of book blogs just WAITING for you to stop by and shower you with love.
Blog-hop within the blog-hopping moments
INCEPTION MOMENT, guys. My title here means nothing, so let me make it a bit clearer. Whenever I am reading a fabulous blog post with thousand comments on it already, or even if there are just five or one comment… I sometimes blog-hop from there, the comments section of other bloggers.
When it comes to blog-hopping, here is what I do.
- Every day, I dedicate a bit of time to go through my WordPress Reader. I don’t and can’t comment on everything. I do my best depending on my mood, the blog posts I find and so on.
- Almost once a week – or once every two weeks, depending as well -, I go through my bookmarks and check out some of the blogs there.
- The rest of my advice before? I do it when I think about it – whenever I want.
Important things to remember about blog hopping
I’m not going to lie: blog-hopping is exhausting, at times. There are so many blogs to follow, so many love we could spread and so on. I follow almost 200 blogs in my wordpress reader. I have about 30 book blogs in my bookmarks and I realize that’s A WHOLE DAMN LOT. At times, blog-hopping can feel like a chore, but IT SHOULD NOT BE. It should be something you do willingly and with love, otherwise… well, it sucks if you’re just forcing yourself to do it.
- It’s all about finding the right rhythm for you.
- How many blogs it’s okay for you to follow.
- How many times a week, a month, a year you can and want to blog hop. Emphasis on WANT.
Also, remember that blog hopping is not a necessity. I said it before, there are incredible advantages to blog hopping and I forever will be spreading the love and importance of blog hopping. FOR ME. It may not be the right thing for you, or maybe you haven’t found the right formula for it just yet. Don’t give up anyway and just have fun while blogging.
Do you blog hop? Why, or why not?
What is your blog-hopping rhythm? How many blogs do you follow? Do you manage to keep up, or does it feel like a chore, at times?
Do you have tips for blog hopping? Let me know!
36 thoughts on “How to blog hop, why I do it and think you should, too”
I LOVE blog hopping. Even if it is time consuming. I’ve discovered amazing blogs, and met new friends.
I mainly blog hop by clicking on comments on my favorite bloggers. Though, I may try the reader out. I also check out blogger trains on twitter.
And constantly bookmark blogs to read later. 🙂
Blog hopping helps keep my own blog fresh. I don’t copycat other bloggers, but seeing what other people are writing and posting boosts my creativity.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh yes, I so agree with you – blog hopping boosts my creativity as well, I love reading blog posts, conversations and there, before you know it, an idea comes. It’s pretty amazing 🙂
It is SO time consuming, but I love being able to give and give back some love to the community, too ❤
Thank you so much for sharing your thoughts on this, Elizabeth!! ❤
LikeLike
I have to say, I don’t blog hop nearly enough! It’s always something I tell myself I want to be better at because I think sharing the love is a fantastic thing to do but then once I get to my reader I often find myself not feeling like doing it anymore, so I don’t. I feel like there is no need to FORCE myself – especially because it would probably come across. I really think I need to work on more of a schedule or rhythm to make sure it’s more enjoyable and not something I dread doing.
And I have to completely agree that it’s a fantastic way to meet so many new people who can potentially become friends down the line! I wouldn’t have met so many of the people I follow on WordPress and love talking to, if it weren’t for blog hopping which would be quite sad, really.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I understand this – sometimes, it’s just bothering and you just don’t want to do it ahah. It should be something you love and find enjoyable, otherwise… well, you’ll just burn out! I am happy that I found my rhythm and that it makes me feel happy so far, I think everyone has their own rhythm to do that. Hope you’ll find yours 🙂
AND YES. So many incredible people. The community is fantastic and I think the best way to find this out is to blog hop 🙂
Thank you so much for your comment!!
LikeLike
Yes, I do love blog hopping! I don’t get to quite as many sites, but each morning or night I try catching up on posts and commenting. It’s so much fun!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yay! This makes me so happy. Blog hopping can be so much fun 🙂
Thank you for sharing your thoughts about this 🙂
LikeLike
Amazing post, once again!!
I used to bloghop daily, but that was back in the day *seriously, it feels so long ago* when work was slow and I had tons of time on my hands to just.. do anything but work at work? Seriously, that happened. A lot. Lately not so much though. I’m pretty much drowning in work but somehow ignoring it once every half hour to.. read the new posts in my reader, yay! Like yours, haha.
Normally I bloghop for two to three hours a day – like, back in the day when work was slow, you know.
Now? Not so much. Hell, I’m proud of myself if I get fifteen minutes of bloghopping done.. I need to find a different rhythm now that work is so hectic but since life is hectic as well right now.. I’m holding off a bit.
As for blogs I’m following; about seventy-ish? I think? I often go over them and kick out the inactive ones that haven’t announced a hiatus [and aren’t friends] because.. well.. just because? Sometimes I simply feel like kicking people out, sorry. I’m mean. Sometimes.
The biggest tip when it comes to blog hopping: Don’t do it if you don’t feel like it.
That’s THE main thing I keep telling people. :’)
Loooove this ❤ Also I love it when people tell me I "appear to be everywhere." Let's just take it as a compliment and not make it feel like we have no life. This is our life. Sort of. A bit.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ahahah I am honored that you take time to read my latest blog post while at work, thank you haha 🙂
It is so hard to find the right rhythm. Sometimes, I think I get it, but I know this kind of thing depends on life, whether you’re busy or not. We can’t always spend a lot of time on blog hopping and that has to be okay, too. I think we should take care of ourselves, too. That’s something I should do, listen to my own advice hahaha.
Haha you’re not mean at all – I think it’s important to clean up our blogging list every once in a while. We might not be interested in that blog anymore, not really ever interact with that other blog and so on.
Hahahahaha yes you’re so right. I’m taking this as a compliment. I do have a life. I’m a busy book blogger. Also I occasionally have a normal and social life but… let’s not mention it hahahaha 😛
THANK YOU!!! ❤
LikeLike
I always check my wordpress reader once or twice a day, go through and spend a few minutes reading a post (like this), then dropping a little comment when I’m done. I find that way I don’t have to sit for super long periods of time and can keep up with the number of people I follow without feeling like I’m losing my mind.
The one thing I do want to do this year though is actually making a more concerted effort to find and follow new bloggers. I feel like I don’t reach out enough and discover new people, I just tend to stick within my little blogging bubble which isn’t great!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh that’s great! I think that, if you spend a too long time blog-hopping, it’s easy to lose your mind. There are too many blogs out there anyway haha.
YES, that’s such a fantastic resolution for this year. I would also love to try and find new bloggers to chat with…. but I’m always a bit caught up with time and everything else. I’m trying, though, small goals, like, a blogger a week or something 🙂
Thank you so much for your sweet comment! ❤
LikeLike
Brilliant post Marie. Blog Hopping might be the one thing I stress about the most because when I don’t have much time I feel so guilty for not having done it so I end up doing binges as you know because you get like 10 comments from me in a day ahaha!
I’m determined to get back into it this year, trying to come on if not everyday,every other day. So that I don’t have a week or so worth of posts to catch up on and I can give other blogs the attention they deserve.
I love searching for tags on reader and finding new blogs, i always love looking up book hauls on here. I love seeing what everyone is buying, of course my TBR ends up higher but it’s fun!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I so get your feeling about this, Hannah. I am blog hopping fairly often, as you know, but… whenever I miss a day or I’m bothered and just don’t do it, I feel a bit guilty afterwards. It is a bad feeling ahah. I think it’s important to find a right rhythm, not lose our minds while doing too much or too little.
Ohhhhhhhh. This is such a bad idea you are giving me, Hannah, I will read all the hauls and add all the books too now, haha.
Thank you so much! ❤ ❤
LikeLike
Blog hopping is so nice! I didn’t know that what I was doing was called blog hop haha. I really miss doing it though life has begotten so busy for me! 😃
LikeLiked by 1 person
It is a lot of fun, I agree 🙂 Oh, well you still find time to leave lovely comments just like this one, so you’re doing great 😀 Thank you so much!! ❤
LikeLike
Great great great post ☺️👍💛
LikeLiked by 1 person
Aw thank you so much! 🙂
LikeLike
I follow a lot of blogs, too, so it can be hard to visit everyone, all the time, but blog-hopping can be such an integral part of blogging! It’s a great way to find new blogs and show support. I try to blog-hop in the morning before work and then maybe a little at night. And I agree, one of the biggest ways I blog-hop is through the comment sections of blogs I already follow – if we’re all finding our way to the same place, we probably have something in common!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I agree, it is such a big part of blogging for me, too. My blogging experience would be completely different without that, that’s for sure. I also chat with so many book bloggers and met so many friends, it’s incredible 🙂
Thank you so much for your sweet comment, Angela! 😀
LikeLike
Great post and tips!
I usually try to blog hop every morning during the week days and then give myself nights and weekends off. It’s definitely fun checking out other blogs and meeting new bloggers and catching up with blogger friends!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Ashley! 🙂 I do the same thing, except that I watch blogs on the evenings, and try and give myself at least one night off per week to… stop being so crazy hahaha 🙂
Thank you!! xx
LikeLike
Great post! I completely agree – blog hopping has always been something I try to carve out time for because I love reading others blogs but it’s definitely something I’m guilty of not doing enough of xD You have some really good points!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh thank you so much, Melissa! Reading other blogs is so much fun, but it is time-consuming. I don’t think you or anyone should feel guilty if you can’t o it too often. Everyone has their own rhythm after all 😀
LikeLiked by 1 person
Blog-hopping used to be a huuuge part of my day-to-day activities back when I was actively blogging, and boy, I think it was a huge time-suck. It definitely has its advantages, all of which you outlined here (and more), but it could get tiring doing that day by day… and there are just so many blogs out there, it’s damn near impossible to get to them all.
I think, though, that it’s a pretty crucial part of my entire blogging experience. It’s likely where most of the ‘fun’ comes, even (outside of reading books itself) — talking to other people, discovering new content, making friends. I think one of my favourite ways to blog is the whole inception thing you mentioned… it’s nice to make friends with my friends’ friends, if you think about it like that. 😛
Great post, Marie! ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
I might have teared up a little bit seeing you here, Reg. It has been so long. I hope you are doing well and that everything is going good for you. I and the blogosphere miss you A LOT. I miss you the most 😛 ❤
It really is a huge time-suck, it's INSANE. Yet, it is such a big part of my blogging experience as well. I know blogging wouldn't be the same if I weren't blog hopping at all, and… I am so happy I am. I met incredible people this way 🙂
Thank you so, so much for taking the time to stop by and comment, Reg! Sending you all the love ❤ ❤
LikeLike
Love this post Marie! ❤ I love blog hopping, it's interesting to see what type of books other people read, what happen in they life, and basically things outside my little corner of internet 😀 But like you mentioned above, it's pretty time consuming, so I do it probably only once a week or when I'm really busy, like once a month. I also have a love-hate relationship with twitter, I love how open and fierce it is, but it can also be overwhelming '-' I love how many new blogs I found from twitter though, it's really amazing!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh thank you so much! 🙂
I agree that it is so time-consuming. It’s worth it, in the end, because we get to chat with so many bloggers, but… sometimes, it’s a bit exhausting.
YAY, I am glad you feel the same way about twitter haha. It is soooo overwhelming sometimes. It’s a great resource, but… to use once in a while? I don’t know haha.
Thank you so much for your sweet comment!! xx
LikeLike
Nice post!!! I’ve only recently begun to truly blog hop, and although most times it can be exhausting, it pays off when you find new blogs that are really inspirational. I definitely think using resources like tags (Top Ten, Waiting on) helps because so many bloggers’ names are already there, listed for a reader to peruse. I will for sure be utilizing Twitter to my benefit soon, too!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you so much! Oh yes, it’s truly great whenever you find a blog that really inspires you, I love when that happens 🙂
Thank you 🙂 ❤
LikeLike
hmm, I gotta say I never thought to blog hop. While I spend an elongated period of time reading other blogs I’m following, I never thought to hop from one to another. I’m going to try it out one day. Great post Marie xxx
Melina | http://www.ivefoundwaldo.com
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you so much, Melina! I hope you’ll find new great blogs you’ll love 🙂
LikeLike
Great post Marie! I have to admit that I was not into the habbit of blog hopping before. But now, I try to do it as much as possible within the time I get. Yes, I don’t go over each of the blog and comment there, but there are definitely a few blogs on which I make sure to comment as soon as their post go out. And yes you are one of them ❤️ I try to read almost all of your posts(sorry if I have missed any 🙈).
But seriously I do realize that blog hopping is an essential part not only for your blog but also for making you feel loved in the community 😊
LikeLiked by 1 person
aw that means so much to me, thank you!!! You’re the sweetest ❤
I feel like blog hopping is such an essential part of the blogging experience, at least, for me. I love discovering new bloggers, new friends, even, and chatting books, it's incredible. It's exhausting at times, but it's worth it 🙂 ❤
LikeLike
*sigh* I wish I could do this more often. But I do try. First I try with Bloglovin’, searching for interesting posts. I also have a speadsheet of peeps I like to (stalk) visit XD. Nori’s list for 360 challenge also helps! Been using it these days. And then there’s looking up the people who leave comments on those blogs and so you’re sucked into the blog hopping void.
So the problem isn’t actually finding blogs, but giving something back. Sometimes I’ll end a blog hopping session frustrated because I didn’t leave a lot of comments. Maybe I wasn’t in the mood and could think of anything to say to anything. 😦 But other times I do really well, so it IS a time-consuming, and very exhausting activity. But it’s also very rewarding! I feel like a social butterfly! XD
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ohhhh a spreadsheet, what a fantastic idea. I need to do that, too! 🙂
I love that you use the term “void”, it’s definitely a void, once you start, you can easily get lost and never get out of it haha.
I understand your thoughts – I feel SO frustrated whenever I have nothing to say, I don’t feel like this was a productive blog hopping session. That being said, I guess we can’t always be inspired 🙂 And when we do… it’s so rewarding, yes!
Thank you so much, Pam!! ❤
LikeLike
I love blog hopping! Everyone posts such different and interesting things!! Do you have any tips on how to find new blogs? I’m not really sure how to come across new blogs apart from looking through comments for bloggers?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Like I mentioned in my post, I often find new bloggers by going through comments, just like you said, but also going over on twitter (there are tons of book bloggers there!), or using the Top Ten Tuesday, Waiting on Wednesday lists, on the blogs that are hosting these memes. There are tons of bloggers there, too. I think, once you start, clicking on a comment then the next one… the list of blogs you end up with is endless 🙂
Thank you so much for your comment 🙂
LikeLike