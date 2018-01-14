Why I don’t (really) do TBRs

It seems that TBRs are really popular in the book blogging community. It also seems that I am sort of a black sheep, given that I have never, ever done a blog post about my TBRs on this blog and probably never will.

Before heading into this: in case you are not aware, TBR means: To Be Read. You see that endless pile of books you have to / want to read, yet threatens to fall on top of you and just kill you? Well, that’s what I’m talking about. Sounds fun, right??

I’m not saying that I don’t have a TBR. I do have a massive list of books to read, even if it is pretty ridiculous compared to other book bloggers and big readers.

I have a ridiculous TBR. RIDICULOUS, I TELL YOU.

I have 307 books to be read on my Goodreads shelf. I know. Ridiculous, but let’s face it, this list grows and grows and grows, so that number means nothing.

When it comes to my physical TBR, a.k.a the books I own as physical (or virtual, in the case of e-books) copies, I have, *drumrolls*, 4 BOOKS. I am counting the book I am currently reading.

I’m not kidding, but this happens to me fairly often. It seems like, compared to most of the bookish population on here, I somehow have my book budget under control and do NOT buy any new books unless I have like, only 2 books left to read on my TBR – meaning, books I have at hand, ready to be devoured by yours truly.

I know. It’s weird, isn’t it? I have no idea how I do it, but somehow I can. Maybe I don’t belong in the book blogging community?? But… I can’t do a TBR when I really don’t know what I will be reading next, can I?

I have to buy all of my books

Thing is: I have to buy my books. ALL of my books. Okay, if I’m being completely honest here – you know, I always try to be -, I buy 99,8% of my books. I already mentioned it a couple times, but as an international bookworm, I don’t have a library to get books from, so… that’s unfortunately not a possibility. So why don’t I buy 100% of my books?

Because 0,1% of these come from my sister, family, loved ones that know how obsessed I am with books and are occasionally being very generous with me. Which results in me screaming and loving them even more. Obviously, they’re sick of me and regret it already.

The another 0,1% comes when I’m lucky, which doesn’t happen too often, but when it does, I am screaming even more. It comes from the giveaways I get lucky to win once every eleven months, the e-ARCs or ARCs I get lucky enough to receive every once in a while.

I don’t buy enough books to make monthly TBRs – well… for now. I never buy 10 books at once (which probably makes me a bit of a black sheep in the book community?). I don’t hold a list of books to buy next and even if I did, I am not really sure I would manage to follow it.

I’m a mood reader.

I also like to read whatever I want, whenever I want to. Which is probably the reason why I’m not participating in any reading challenge, or at least not the ones with strict TBRs or themed TBRs I can never follow because I don’t own the books, I can’t buy the books right now (see above, where I ranted about my not-book-buying abilities) and I am sort of a mood reader.

Thing is: I could never, ever do a fantasy reading challenge, or even a contemporary reading challenge, even if these are my favorite kind of books. I need to change things up, I need to read something weird, something fluffy, some incredible world-building, not in that order necessarily, but… my mind needs to change things up. Helps me avoid the dreaded reading slump and helps me WANT to keep on reading so much.

Monthly TBRs are very popular blog posts in the book blogging community.

Reading challenges TBRs as well, and so on. Just, TBRs everywhere. Saying that I don’t have a TBR would be lying. Saying that I don’t have tons of books I want to read next would be lying, as well. Yet, if I can tell you what book I will be reading next, right now, I can’t tell you what book I will be reading at the end of the month. Thrilling, isn’t it? The ENDLESS POSSIBILITIES.

When it comes to blogging, I know what’s coming next. I might not know what’s coming next month, or six months from now, but I have ideas, a schedule to follow, PLANS. When it comes to reading, I just let my next small book-haul and my mood decide what will happen next and… so far it has been working pretty well.

Do you make monthly TBRs? Why, or why not?

How does your physical TBR looks like? And your Goodreads one? Are you holding on okay??

Do you have your book-buying habits under control or… are you forever struggling to refrain yourself from buying all the books? Let me know in comments!