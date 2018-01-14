Why I don’t (really) do TBRs

It seems that TBRs are really popular in the book blogging community. It also seems that I am sort of a black sheep, given that I have never, ever done a blog post about my TBRs on this blog and probably never will.
Before heading into this: in case you are not aware, TBR means: To Be Read. You see that endless pile of books you have to / want to read, yet threatens to fall on top of you and just kill you? Well, that’s what I’m talking about. Sounds fun, right??
I’m not saying that I don’t have a TBR. I do have a massive list of books to read, even if it is pretty ridiculous compared to other book bloggers and big readers.
I have a ridiculous TBR. RIDICULOUS, I TELL YOU.
I have 307 books to be read on my Goodreads shelf. I know. Ridiculous, but let’s face it, this list grows and grows and grows, so that number means nothing.
When it comes to my physical TBR, a.k.a the books I own as physical (or virtual, in the case of e-books) copies, I have, *drumrolls*, 4 BOOKS. I am counting the book I am currently reading.
I’m not kidding, but this happens to me fairly often. It seems like, compared to most of the bookish population on here, I somehow have my book budget under control and do NOT buy any new books unless I have like, only 2 books left to read on my TBR – meaning, books I have at hand, ready to be devoured by yours truly.
I know. It’s weird, isn’t it? I have no idea how I do it, but somehow I can. Maybe I don’t belong in the book blogging community?? But… I can’t do a TBR when I really don’t know what I will be reading next, can I?
I have to buy all of my books
Thing is: I have to buy my books. ALL of my books. Okay, if I’m being completely honest here – you know, I always try to be -, I buy 99,8% of my books. I already mentioned it a couple times, but as an international bookworm, I don’t have a library to get books from, so… that’s unfortunately not a possibility. So why don’t I buy 100% of my books?
Because 0,1% of these come from my sister, family, loved ones that know how obsessed I am with books and are occasionally being very generous with me. Which results in me screaming and loving them even more. Obviously, they’re sick of me and regret it already.
The another 0,1% comes when I’m lucky, which doesn’t happen too often, but when it does, I am screaming even more. It comes from the giveaways I get lucky to win once every eleven months, the e-ARCs or ARCs I get lucky enough to receive every once in a while.
I don’t buy enough books to make monthly TBRs – well… for now. I never buy 10 books at once (which probably makes me a bit of a black sheep in the book community?). I don’t hold a list of books to buy next and even if I did, I am not really sure I would manage to follow it.
I’m a mood reader.
I also like to read whatever I want, whenever I want to. Which is probably the reason why I’m not participating in any reading challenge, or at least not the ones with strict TBRs or themed TBRs I can never follow because I don’t own the books, I can’t buy the books right now (see above, where I ranted about my not-book-buying abilities) and I am sort of a mood reader.
Thing is: I could never, ever do a fantasy reading challenge, or even a contemporary reading challenge, even if these are my favorite kind of books. I need to change things up, I need to read something weird, something fluffy, some incredible world-building, not in that order necessarily, but… my mind needs to change things up. Helps me avoid the dreaded reading slump and helps me WANT to keep on reading so much.
Monthly TBRs are very popular blog posts in the book blogging community.
Reading challenges TBRs as well, and so on. Just, TBRs everywhere. Saying that I don’t have a TBR would be lying. Saying that I don’t have tons of books I want to read next would be lying, as well. Yet, if I can tell you what book I will be reading next, right now, I can’t tell you what book I will be reading at the end of the month. Thrilling, isn’t it? The ENDLESS POSSIBILITIES.
When it comes to blogging, I know what’s coming next. I might not know what’s coming next month, or six months from now, but I have ideas, a schedule to follow, PLANS. When it comes to reading, I just let my next small book-haul and my mood decide what will happen next and… so far it has been working pretty well.
Do you make monthly TBRs? Why, or why not?
How does your physical TBR looks like? And your Goodreads one? Are you holding on okay??
Do you have your book-buying habits under control or… are you forever struggling to refrain yourself from buying all the books? Let me know in comments!
14 thoughts on “Why I don’t (really) do TBRs”
I have a list of books that i’d like to try and reduce the next month, so maybe I’ll pick one from the physical books hat i have lying around, but what i won’t do is pick exactly what books i’m going to read because like you, I am a mood reader.
My physical TBR? I think that I have 5 or so books? Which is actually a lot for me. My Goodreads TBR? I don’t even want to LOOK at that mess!!
I have a very strict amount of money that i can use for books, so even though i would love to buy books alll the time, I cant. But, I also wouldn’t like to have a huge physical TBR either because if i did, I’d panic / stress over it FAR too much!!
Really interesting post, I loved it!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ahahah, I think in a way, we are all lucky that all the books we put in our Goodreads TBR aren’t directly ending up in our hands. We’d go crazy, or just… die under all the pressure of the books falling on the top of our heads haha 🙂
I agree with you – I already stress a little bit when I get 5 books in my physical TBR, ahha, too much isn’t great for me either 🙂
Thank you so, so much!! ❤ ❤
LikeLike
I don’t do TBR posts either so you’re not alone. I love your reasons for not writing the posts and not doing reading challenges. As always, great post. Hope you have a wonderful weekend.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh thank you so much! I’m glad I am not the only one 🙂
I hope you’re having a lovely weekend as well! 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
I tried the TBR stuff, but I am too much of a mood reader. I never actually own more than five books that I have never read, but whenever I refer to my huge never ending TBR pile I mean my list of books I want to read. I have never and will never understand how and why people buy more books than they could possibly read. I honestly get pretty angry when I hear people who say “I have about a hundred unread books and I bought even more this month!” with a huge smile on their face…it’s such a waste of ressources and one of these moments where I just think…just because you can buy everything doesn’t mean that you should…it’s a real problem in the book community and it in some cases (not all) this excessive book buying really shouldn’t be treated as a joke…
LikeLiked by 1 person
I understand your feelings about this, Lisa. Everyone does what they want with their money and if they are okay living with 100 unread books on their shelves… well, that’s good or them, I guess. I am not that kind of person either, I would go crazy and feel bad about all of these unread books 🙂 I am just like you, I always own maybe… 5 unread books, 10 books at the very most and I don’t really go on and buy new ones until I’m done with these. That’s just how I and my brain works haha 🙂
Thank you so, so much for sharing your thoughts on this! 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
I have a TBR list (which is here https://moonplanet.dreamwidth.org/164421.html though I got some books for my birthday yesterday which I haven’t added yet), but I don’t make monthly TBR lists and I actually pick books to read which I feel like reading 🙂 and once in a while I cross books off this list (also when I decided to not read them, because I started and didn’t like a book).
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yay! That’s a great way, I think, to always pick up a book you are in the mood for. For me, it always helps me in enjoying whatever it is I am reading 😀
Thank you so much for shring your thoughts! 🙂
LikeLike
I always love hearing different perspectives on things like this, because, of course, not everyone does things the same way. I think in the book blogging community there is a tendency to talk a lot about the popular things (ie – doing monthly TBR’s) and sometimes that makes other people who don’t do those things feel like they can talk about their experiences or preferences. So, yay for posting this!
I used to be a big mood reader but this year I’m changing it up a little bit by doing some reading challenges and also the TBR jug to choose some books at random because my downfall is always the indecision!
Also, I’m really glad that you spoke so openly about your book buying habits. I’ve found that it can be a bit of a sensitive discussion topic but I do think we need to talk about it more. I talked about it a bit in my blog post ‘The Privilege of Book Buying’ and it’s always great to hear from non-US or -UK bloggers too. ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
You’re right – whenever we see monthly TBRs everywhere, or a book being read by so many people… well, we are kind of influenced to do the same, ahah 🙂
I hope the reading challenges and TBR will work out well for you! 😀
And thank you so much, that’s so sweet of you to say ❤ I agree that it is a sensitive topic sometimes. I always want to be honest with my bookish problems on here though, and I know that, even if I am an international blogger and don't have access to a library, I recognize and am thankful that working helps me to have a small book budget, something that some people can't have.
Thank you so, so much for your sweet comment!! ❤ ❤
LikeLike
I used to do monthly TBRs but I never succeeded in them. I’m also a huge mood reader and back in college I also had 0 money to buy books so I also kind of depended on my relatives/parents to get new books and also selling some of my old books to be able to afford new ones. However in 2017 when I got my first job I splurged on books. I don’t think I would like to do that again this year because it really did hurt my wallet.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ahah, it is SO hard to resist when there are SO many books calling out for us 😛 Well, now you have a lot of books waiting to be read, so you’re good to go for a little while? 😀
Thank you so much for your comment!! 🙂
LikeLike
I can not do TBRs! I even write seasonal TBRs and I cannot stick to them! I don’t know what mood I am going to be in or what book’s I will end up buying / receiving so it is impossible to plan my reading so far I’m advanced.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Same here – I never know what books I will want to read or order next, so I’d rather not plan anything haha 🙂
thank you so much for your comment!! ❤
LikeLike