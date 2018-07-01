Monthly wrap-up – June 2018

Happy Sunday, friends! It’s the first day of July and let’s pretend I am totally believing it and not freaking out that half of the year has already gone by.

Yeah let’s pretend I’m totally okay about that and… it’s wrap-up time!

The first week of June went by in a blur, as it always does whenever you’re having an amazing time, while the rest of it all was painfully slow.

I spent the first couple of days of the month on holidays in Berlin and it felt so, so very good to getaway. Despite my unease when it comes to travelling by plane, I managed to do okay and ended up having such a fantastic time discovering this gorgeous city for the first time. Even if I did not get a single thing that was said to be, because I don’t speak German. I really should learn. Anyway, if you’re interested to know more, you can read my full blog post about my trip to Berlin here.

Otherwise, the rest of the month was work, work, work and nothing too interesting to share, I guess. The routine and the adulting that’s never really that much fun anyway.

Oh, okay, I might have something. Remember how I mentioned that I might have another trip in the works for this summer? Well, now that it’s official, I can let you all know that you’ll still have me around all of July, most likely, but in August I’ll be leaving again for a week in one of my bucket list destination…. Edinburgh, Scotland! I AM SO VERY EXCITED ABOUT THIS.

If you’re looking for me this July, I’m just waiting for August to finally be here so I can leave again.

Here are my very Berlin instagram pictures of the month…

Goodreads challenge, I am totally nailing you right now. Even if I’m not reading as much as other people are, still proud of the amount I read and the books I read, most importantly, because I really haven’t had too many disappointments just yet.

Books I read

An entertaining read with a great setting, but some characters and elements bothered me a little too much. You can already read my full review here.

I loved this book so much more than I thought I would?! It was adorable, endearing, the characters were so great and I just wanted to hug everyone. Full review coming closer to release date!



This BOOK WAS SO GOOD?! I can’t believe I haven’t heard more of it. It was fast-paced and I just couldn’t stop reading and I AM SCREAMING. Full review here!

This book was recommended to me by Kathy and I loved it SO much – loved the diversity, loved the romance, loved the friendship, loved it all.



Well, this was a very beautiful book, both inside and out. The plot was a bit confused for me, at times, but I really loved the world as a whole and definitely will read more from the author. A massive thank you to the incredible Deborah for sending me her copy ❤



Getting into a Sarah Dessen book, I already know what’s going to happen. I’m going to smile a whole lot and it’s going to be adorable. Once again, this happened here and I really liked it.

IT IS HAPPENING I AM READING SIX OF CROWS AND I HAVE NO CHILL ABOUT IT. Okay I’m so very nervous. As I’m typing this, I’ve read about 60 pages and Kaz is already everything.

Definitely should get rid of this category. I know, I’m saying this every month and yet, here I am. I’m trying. I’ve been having random thoughts about my WIP and how to resolve some plot issues and things that just does not make sense, but as I’m writing this, I haven’t written anything concrete or took a real step towards editing that beast.

Someday. I’m keeping this category just to force me into guilt, to be honest. That’s working. Maybe the Camp NaNoWriMo frenzy this July will make me magically do something.

Book reviews

Click on the book covers to be redirected to my reviews.

Bookish discussions

Yes, I changed my header’s font, don’t pay attention to itttttttt that looks awkward. Oops.

Travelling

So, writing this, I am realizing that I haven’t done any blogging-related discussion this week. Probably because I didn’t have time to plan it out well with my trip and maybe wasn’t as inspired as any other month. They’ll come back though – if you have any things, tips or and tricks about blogging you would like me to share or talk about, let me know!

I’m not sharing as many blog posts as usual, since I’ve been a little bit away, but…

Oh okay who are we kidding, I still have way too many posts to share.

Books & Reading

Blogging

Writing

Sophie @ Sophie’s Corner did a wonderful post about the Snowflake method and the pros and cons of outlining with it.

How was June for you? Did you have a great month? Whether it’s summer or winter for you, do you have anything fun planned out for that time of the year?

What was your favorite book this month? Are you doing Camp NaNo this July? Let’s chat in comments!