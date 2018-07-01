Monthly wrap-up – June 2018

Happy Sunday, friends! It’s the first day of July and let’s pretend I am totally believing it and not freaking out that half of the year has already gone by.
Yeah let’s pretend I’m totally okay about that and… it’s wrap-up time!
The first week of June went by in a blur, as it always does whenever you’re having an amazing time, while the rest of it all was painfully slow.
I spent the first couple of days of the month on holidays in Berlin and it felt so, so very good to getaway. Despite my unease when it comes to travelling by plane, I managed to do okay and ended up having such a fantastic time discovering this gorgeous city for the first time. Even if I did not get a single thing that was said to be, because I don’t speak German. I really should learn. Anyway, if you’re interested to know more, you can read my full blog post about my trip to Berlin here.
Otherwise, the rest of the month was work, work, work and nothing too interesting to share, I guess. The routine and the adulting that’s never really that much fun anyway.
Oh, okay, I might have something. Remember how I mentioned that I might have another trip in the works for this summer? Well, now that it’s official, I can let you all know that you’ll still have me around all of July, most likely, but in August I’ll be leaving again for a week in one of my bucket list destination…. Edinburgh, Scotland! I AM SO VERY EXCITED ABOUT THIS.
If you’re looking for me this July, I’m just waiting for August to finally be here so I can leave again.
Here are my very Berlin instagram pictures of the month…
Goodreads challenge, I am totally nailing you right now. Even if I’m not reading as much as other people are, still proud of the amount I read and the books I read, most importantly, because I really haven’t had too many disappointments just yet.
Books I read
An entertaining read with a great setting, but some characters and elements bothered me a little too much. You can already read my full review here.
I loved this book so much more than I thought I would?! It was adorable, endearing, the characters were so great and I just wanted to hug everyone. Full review coming closer to release date!
This BOOK WAS SO GOOD?! I can’t believe I haven’t heard more of it. It was fast-paced and I just couldn’t stop reading and I AM SCREAMING. Full review here!
This book was recommended to me by Kathy and I loved it SO much – loved the diversity, loved the romance, loved the friendship, loved it all.
Well, this was a very beautiful book, both inside and out. The plot was a bit confused for me, at times, but I really loved the world as a whole and definitely will read more from the author. A massive thank you to the incredible Deborah for sending me her copy ❤
Getting into a Sarah Dessen book, I already know what’s going to happen. I’m going to smile a whole lot and it’s going to be adorable. Once again, this happened here and I really liked it.
IT IS HAPPENING I AM READING SIX OF CROWS AND I HAVE NO CHILL ABOUT IT. Okay I’m so very nervous. As I’m typing this, I’ve read about 60 pages and Kaz is already everything.
Definitely should get rid of this category. I know, I’m saying this every month and yet, here I am. I’m trying. I’ve been having random thoughts about my WIP and how to resolve some plot issues and things that just does not make sense, but as I’m writing this, I haven’t written anything concrete or took a real step towards editing that beast.
Someday. I’m keeping this category just to force me into guilt, to be honest. That’s working. Maybe the Camp NaNoWriMo frenzy this July will make me magically do something.
Book reviews
Click on the book covers to be redirected to my reviews.
Bookish discussions
Yes, I changed my header’s font, don’t pay attention to itttttttt that looks awkward. Oops.
Travelling
So, writing this, I am realizing that I haven’t done any blogging-related discussion this week. Probably because I didn’t have time to plan it out well with my trip and maybe wasn’t as inspired as any other month. They’ll come back though – if you have any things, tips or and tricks about blogging you would like me to share or talk about, let me know!
I’m not sharing as many blog posts as usual, since I’ve been a little bit away, but…
Oh okay who are we kidding, I still have way too many posts to share.
Books & Reading
How was June for you? Did you have a great month? Whether it’s summer or winter for you, do you have anything fun planned out for that time of the year?
What was your favorite book this month? Are you doing Camp NaNo this July? Let’s chat in comments!
30 thoughts on “Monthly wrap-up – June 2018”
Happy summer! Scotland looks fun, I always want to visit it, to explore the castles and of course, the highlands! You read some amazing books last month, I hope July will be an even better reading month for you!
Thank you so much!! ❤ I hope that you will have an amazing July and reading month as well ❤ ❤
You’re coming to Scotland??? It’s where I am from 🙈💕
YES I AM, well not until August haha but I am. YOU ARE FROM SCOTLAND? That’s amazing!! You can give me all the tips and tricks and places I should not miss, then…. ? If you want to, obviously haha 🙈
Thank you so much for your sweet comment, Eliza! 😀
Beautiful books and amazing ❤ post
Thank you so much! 🙂 ❤
I loved seeing your Berlin photos, and I’m so excited to hear about your trip to Edinburgh! Do you have any fun spots in mind that you’d like to visit?
Happy July! ❤
Not yet, we are currently planning things out – and I just saw that you published a blog post about Edinburgh?! YOU HAVE A PERFECT TIMING HOLLY haha I’ll read that right away, but if you have any tips and tricks or other places I shouldn’t miss… I’m listening 😀
Thank you so much for your sweet comment, I hope you’ll have a wonderful July! ❤ ❤
I finally read Six of Crows in June and it completely lived up to the hype! I adored every single character! Can’t wait to see yours thoughts when you finish. Happy reading!
Ahhh I am so very happy to hear that! ❤ I'm not far in, but I am really enjoying the book so far 😀
Happy reading and have a wonderful month as well! ❤
I hope you love Edinburgh as much as I did! I would definitely recommend going to the zoo (book online to get tickets to the pandas) and eating at the Boozy Cow.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ohh thank you for the tip, I’ll remember to check these out then 😀
I hope you’ll have a lovely July! Thank you so much for your sweet comment! ❤ ❤
I’m also freaking out that half the year is gone. I haven’t accomplished anything! Your trip looks like fun. I’d love to see Berlin and Edinburgh someday. Have a great July!
I feel like I haven’t done much either, the year is going by waaaay too quickly. I wish it would slow down, especially during summertime haha 🙂
Thank you so much! I hope you’ll have a wonderful July as well ❤ ❤
I love seeing peoplemso cheerful about their GR challenge. I just feel really behind and I’m planning to schedule my time better for real, and read how I can. Coffee will be my best friend XD
I’m glad you had a good travel, or so it seems 🙂 I’m going to Nice in AUgust but I will work for a great part of the month. I would still love to organize with some friends.
And you liked The Star-Touched Queen *.* I loved that one!
I think I’m gonna avoid the CampNaNo thing because it will make me really anxious. I don’t feel like writing before being done with my researchs. But as the gif sais, it’s a work in progess U_U
Oh I hope you wil be able to make more time to read, but honestly what matters the most is that you are enjoying yourself, remember that 😀
Ohhhh Nice, that’s amazing! I hope you will have tons of fun there! ❤ ❤
I'm so glad you enjoyed The Star-Touched Queen, it was a beautiful book overall ❤
It really is a work in progress and that's what matters, no matter how small or big the progress is, even if you're just thinking about it, it's still something. You're doing great! ❤
I hope you'll have an amazing July! And thank you so much for your sweet comment ❤
all i can rlly say is effing six of crows. pls pls pls pls love it. it’s quite slow-paced but just appreciate and soak everything in AHHHHH.
I aaaam reading it and slowly enjoying it and slowly falling in love with these characters and ahhhh I can’t wait to read more!! ❤
Oh my God! Edinburgh is one of my favourite cities! I used to live and study there but I’m currently in Glasgow. If you decide to visit Glasgow, I can take you on a tour ☺️
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh wow really, that’s amazing! Any tips on what not to miss? 😀 I’m thinking about trying to make a day trip there, I’ll have to see if I can! 😀
Thank you so much for your sweet comment! ❤
Hi Marie! I’m writing to you from sunny, well right now it’s foggy, but usually sunny southern California! I’m visiting with family and friends for a long weekend. I’ll post some pictures next weekend, so look out for those! I loved your end of the month post! I must try and do one of these some day, I just forget about it as the month is going along and then I get caught up in other things, but I like reading other people’s wrap ups!
I’m so glad you started Six of Crows. I thought that was such a great book!!! I want to hear all of your thoughts!
Ohhh yay, that’s so great. I dream of going to California someday ❤ I hope you had a lovely long weekend, Deborah and that you enjoyed your family and friends! ❤
YES! These kind of posts are really fun to write and I always love reading them, as well, I hope you will give them a try as well 😀
So far, I am really loving Six of Crows more than I thought I would, I am sooo happy about it!! 😀 😀
Thank you so, so much! I hope you'll have a wonderful July! ❤
Omg I hope you love Six of Crows with all your being! And that’s s exciting that you’re going to Scotland! I hope you have a lovely reading month and memorable trip! 💗
So far I am REALLY enjoying it! 😀
Thank you so, so much Kelly, I hope you’ll hvae a fantastic July! ❤
Ohhh, I’m so jealous you went to Berlin and now going to Scotland! I love to travel. I haven’t traveled for though. I’ve only travelled as far as Canada ): However, I hope you have a great time in Scotland! I’m also happy to hear you enjoyed A Quite Kind of Thunder. That book has been on my TBR since before it was released but I haven’t gotten around to reading it quite yet.
Amber @ Escape Life in the Pages
Canada IS far, well is it for me haha, I would LOVE to go there one day ❤ ❤
Thank you so much, you're so sweet! I hope you'll get to read A Quiet Kind of Thunder and will love it, it was such a beautiful read ❤
I hope you'll have a wonderful July! ❤
I LOVE ALL OF YOUR BERLIN INSTAGRAM PICTURES. Also I personally didn’t like the Star-Touched Queen, and while the writing was beautiful, the plot was just a mess and I really didn’t enjoy it. ALSO IT’S SO COOL YOU’RE GOING TO SCOTLAND TAKE MORE PICTURES!!!
AHHH thank you so much, you’re so sweet, that means the world to meee ❤ ❤
I get it – it's true that the plot was a bit all over the place and left me confused, at times. I really liked the writing though! 🙂
AND YES I WILL take all of the pictures I PROMISE, I have to, I CAN'T WAIT 😀
THANK YOU so much, I hope you'll have an amazing July ❤ ❤
Great recap!! Looks like you read a lot of good books this month! SOOO excited for you to read Six of crows!! Ahh! Also looks like you had a fabulous time in Berlin love the pics. Happy reading 🙂
Thank you so much!! I’m already really enjoying Six of Crows 😀
I hope you’ll have an amazing July 😀
