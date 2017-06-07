How to: grow your blog

Hi friends, happy Wednesday! How are you all doing? I hope you’re having a lovely week so far. Today I’m thrilled to be back again with my blogging ways feature, and my second “How to” blog post! After the lovely comments I received on my first post with tips and tricks, I was impatient to write more. I hope you’ll enjoy that one as well!
Today’s topic is going to be all about growing your blog, but before diving in, let’s ask ourselves one tiny little question….
What does growing your blog mean, exactly?
We could be talking about a lot of things when it comes to blogging and, depending on where you situate yourself on the whole blogging spectrum, growth can mean loads of different things.
We could be talking about pageviews, followers, overall statistics and numbers, which is something that feels good for sure but is, for me, more of a paid-bloggers-goal ? I don’t know, my personal opinion here, even if let’s admit it, I dream of thousands of pageviews as well.
We could also be talking about growing your blog in terms of community. Of bloggers’ references. Of overall, having the feeling of being “known”, not because you are famous and making tons of money, but because you are making sense in the community: exchanging, talking, fangirling, overall feeling like you have a presence there. If I make any sense?!
No matter what your goal is, growing your blog is something we all have in mind whenever we’re starting to blog, right in the middle of it, or in a bit of a blogging slump. In my two and a half now years of blogging, I like to think that I have got this blogging sh*t together by now but oh, I wish I had it all figured out – to be honest, I’m still quite of a mess at times. ANYWAY, I still managed to learn some things along the way, a couple of quite simple yet effective advice to overall feel less alone in your blogging thing!
5 tips to grow your blog
THINK about your blog in terms of design, brand, personality, EVERYTHING
Whenever you are blog-hopping or finding out new blogs, do you often stop to look at the blog’s design? Do you pay attention to it and, sometimes, do you *gasps* close the window without reading it because it’s too messy, unreadable or anything else that bothers you? We are ALL guilty of that – it’s only natural to stop at that even if it’s a bit superficial.
This is the reason why my first advice here to grow your blog is to attract people to it by having a “good” design. Whether you like blue, pink, yellow, a side bar or no side bar, a header with a big logo or a tiny one, emphasis on images or little widgets on the sides, YOU CAN DO IT YOUR OWN WAY. You don’t have to – and should NOT – copy another bloggers’ design because it is WORKING for him or her. Inspire yourself from other bloggers’ designs for sure, see which layout you enjoy, which blogs are agreeable to read for you and ask yourself WHY. Then apply these things to your own blog your own way to make it all beautifully yours.
Blog CONSISTENTLY – or at least, try
If there is something that works to grow your blog, it is to try and write blog posts consistently. For some people, consistent is all about having a blogging schedule and being able to keep up with it -like me!-. Some days are dedicated to particular posts and some others to other posts, some days are without any posts which allow me to take a breather once in a while. For others, it might be writing blog posts each week but not having strict schedules.
Do not think that consistency means having to post every single day. I’m not doing it and I do not know a lot of bloggers doing this because work, school, real life exists besides blogging and if it feels like a job, blogging IS NOT MY JOB (insert crying here).
Consistency, really, is all about being there in the blogging community: with blog posts, with comments, with engaging with others and most of it all, with working your presence online. Blogging hiatuses are, obviously, something that can happen and NO ONE WILL BE MAD at you for having to take a break, though.
On writing: what interests your audience but most of it all, what you love
When I first started blogging, I thought I had to pay attention to the blog posts I would write. I thought I had to participate in what every one else’s was doing, like blogging memes such as Top Ten Tuesdays, Waiting on Wednesday and more.
I am NOT here to bad-mouth these memes, on the contrary, I LOVE these and they are and were definitely so helpful in growing my blog. However, with time, I found out that these posts weren’t the most interesting for me to write. They took me hours to think of, I wasn’t entirely happy about doing these and they just overall felt like a chore. So, I decided to stop and focus on what interested me more, such as blogging discussions, bookish discussions and reviews.
It worked, because it both interested my audience, which I am so grateful for, but also, because I poured my heart out in every single one of my blog posts. I sometimes scream, fangirl, sometimes I’m just overall mildly confused about things, yet I found out that whenever I wrote my blog post with HEART and not with the feeling of being forced to, I got both great feedback and more happiness in my blogging life. Point is here: WRITE WHAT YOU LOVE because it shows.
Communicate with the community
To be honest, this should be my number one advice on this list because for me, growing your blog is all about being part of a community. I know I’m not a “famous” blogger or anything, though I feel like I have people to talk to and fangirl with about books, which is the BEST thing that happened to me in blogging. My blog’s growth is that: you, people reading this, commenting and all. Question here is: how to FIND the community, how to talk to them and how to basically, grow your blog this way?
Comments are, for me, everything. When pageviews matter to others, for me, it’s comments, and not only on my blog – though it feels awesome to get comments on a blog post, best feeling, ever. Engaging with other bloggers did wonders for my blog’s growth but it also made me happy, which, let’s be honest, matters most.
I answer to every single one of my comments, which, when I forget to or take a little break, takes me hours to catch up on at times. But it’s worth it. Show people you care because yes, they took the time to leave a comment and isn’t that the best?! , engage a conversation, ask questions, answer thoughtfully because it both works and feels good – doesn’t it?
I comment A LOT on other blogs. I blog-hop every single day and try and leave thoughtful comments as much as I can on the blog posts I enjoyed. More than “Great Post”, I talk about my feelings, share my thoughts on the book or topic at hand, overall try my best to leave a genuine comments like the ones that makes me happy to read.
There’s no RULE to blog-hop or answer to your comments all the time: the only rule here working is to PAY ATTENTION to others, comment and answer your comments and engage with people, on the daily-weekly-monthly-whatever basis you can handle.
Be yourself
I KNOW. I’m saying this all the time – but I do think that what makes a blog stand out, what makes it grow, what makes it unforgettable, is YOU. There will always be a blog that looks like yours, in terms of design or the books they talk about or like, in terms of the discussions they post. It is hard to be unique and original as a book blogger these days because we are billions.
Yet, we are ALL ORIGINAL in our own way. Tons of bloggers, bookish or not, already wrote about tons of topics I tackled on the blog lately. If that made me confused of hesitant to write mine, I did it anyway because…well, I’d like to think I have my own way of talking about things – just like anyone else has. Don’t let anything stop you from being yourself, really. It’s that, it’s your blogging voice overall that makes you stand out, make your blog grow and most importantly, makes you happy every single time you write a blog post.
51 thoughts on “How to: grow your blog”
YES YES YES MARIE. This is so true and I 100% agree with this! I definitely think that commenting and blog-hopping is one of THE most important parts of blogging. I really really try to comment on the blogs of those who comment on mine, to show the same support. I also try to comment on pretty much all the posts in my Reader. IT’S TIRING. But it makes me feel happy, like you said.
I also agree with making your blog visually appealing and being yourself. It’s super hard for me to enjoy the content… if the content doesn’t LOOK good. XD And being yourself is always a good thing! Now as I’ve grown as a blogger, I’ve felt like my blogging voice has grown more “me”, whereas at the beginning it was like a whole other “being”.
I really enjoyed this post, Marie! They’re awesome tips. 🙂
AW thank you so, SO MUCH May for your sweet comment, you’re the best ❤ < 3
Blog hopping easily is the number 1 thing on my to-do list whenever I get to blogging. It's exhausting and hard at times – sometimes I just blank in front of blog posts, the words won't appear while in my mind it's a mess haha -, yet it makes me so happy to TALK with other bloggers and chat and fangirl and just, BE a community. It's the best thing both to have fun while blogging and to grow your blog 🙂
I'm so happy to hear you found your blogging voice – at the beginning I didn't feel like I was quite there yet either and now, well, seems like my ramblings are, "Me", ahah 😀
Thank you!! ❤ ❤
Mo problem, Marie! ❤
Blog hopping is definitely a win-win! You get to make awesome friends and get attention for your own blog! And haha, I think you have a very distinct voice… but I really can't explain it! 😛
Ohh thank you! I wanted to try and explain it but…I don’t know how or why, it’s just how I write, it happened like that hahhaa. I guess that’s how you know you’re actually having a blogging and writing voice? Haha. I know YOU definitely have a particular, amazing voice on your blog! 😀
I really love commenting too, it’s my favourite part of blogging (though it took me a while to discover that) I think interacting with others and sort of ‘keeping up with the news’ definitely helped me to grow my blog!
I’m so glad to hear that! I didn’t think that was what would make my blog grow at first, but then I realized how much started changing when I started to comment and interact with other bloggers 🙂 Thank you so much Shanti! ❤
Awesome post, Marie! As a new blogger, I want the interaction with people, I want the sharing and great chats that come about with meeting new people. Pageviews for me don’t necessarily mean that they liked your stuff, or even read it! But the comments give that affirmation that people enjoy it and will hopefully come back.
Oh thank you so much, Jo-Ann! I’m so glad you liked this post I agree with you so much about this – pageviews certainly means something in our minds, I mean somehow we are made to think big numbers are good and to feel happy whenever our pageviews grow. That being said, I always pay more attention to comments and love them all the more because if a visit can happen in a second, a comment takes time to write and it’s just the best feeling, knowing someone took the time to answer to your post.
Thank you so, so much again! ❤
As a newbie blogger, I don’t think views matter as much to me as likes or comments. Likes matter because they let me know if I’m doing things right. Sure I write things I want to write about but it should also be something others also like to read. Comments matter because the whole point of blogging is to meet and interact with people who are interested in the same things as you.
As a sort-of-old blogger (is two years and a half old? I don’t know anymore haha), I don’t think views matter as much as comments either, so I 100% agree with you here 😀
If blogging makes me happy in the sense that I love writing and talking about the books I love, I also LOVE to interact and meet new bloggers. Comments mean the world to me and definitely are what I look forward to – I think this is actually how I measure a blog post’s success and a blog’s overall success 🙂
Thank you so, so much for sharing your thoughts about this! 🙂
This is such an awesome post!
Oh thank you so, so much Dacian! I’m so happy you enjoyed this! 🙂
As a newbie blogger, I greatly appreciated these tips. I feel that right now, interacting with the community is my main goal and everything will follow from there. Thanks so much for the awesome post!
Oh thank you! I’m so glad you liked this 🙂 I hope you will have tons of fun interacting with the community! 😀
Thank you!
Hello Marie,
Thank you for your post it was very helpful. I am new to blogging and I am struggling on growing my blog. I started my blog as I prepare to publish my memoir as a survivor of domestic violence. This will be my first publication and my blog is to generate followers/audience for my furture pieces of work.
Based on your tips listed above, I think I have done all of them and there is still no real activity. I have my page linked to my Facebook page. I was thinking of looking into starting another social media page, but I am a little hesitant.
Do you have any ideas on how I can get more exposure?
Be Blessed,
Natalia
Hi Natalia!
I’m glad to hear this post was helpful, thank you so much! 🙂 If you feel like it, I found out that Twitter was a fun way to connect to other people and also grow your audience, all thanks to wonderful communities such as the #blogginggals, #lbloggers (lifestyle bloggers) and so on. Finding bloggers that respond to your content – bloggers that have the same interests as you – can take a bit of time for sure, but they’re out there, there are billlions of bloggers 🙂
Thank you for the response. Looks like I have some serious work to do. How do you find the balance?
I wish I could answer this question…but I don’t know how to find the right balance ahah, I wish I knew. I like trying to be organized and dedicate particular days and moments to particular blogging things (writing, commenting, brainstorming and more) and I find that having this scheduled helps me 🙂
Great list! What you said about being yourself is probably the most true and difficult thing. People see other bloggers with success and want to be just like them. But being just like someone else isn’t what makes your blog unique. We all have our own preferences and voices! If every blog was the same it would be so boring! And design is also soooo very important! I’ve passed up so many blogs because they were too congested, busy, and difficult to follow. Great post!!
Oh thank you so, so much ❤ I agree with you – there are so many amazing bloggers out there, bloggers I would DREAM to be like: it seems like they have the fun voice, the amazing blog post ideas, everything. Yet we can't be like them because well, we're unique ourselves and we all are fun and have great blog post ideas, we all are different and put a unique touch to our blog after all 🙂
Thank you again!! ❤ ❤
These are all excellent suggestions. I’m just starting out as a blogger, and I know that I need to be more consistent with my posts. Also, I love your thoughts on writing about what interests you rather than following a meme. I’m in awe of other bloggers who can do that, but I’m not sure it’s for me. Great post!
Oh thank you, I’m glad you enjoyed this 🙂 Memes are a lot of fun and even if they’re not for me, loads of bloggers are using them, putting their own twist to it all and overall are very happy about it, which is awesome, I think 🙂
You have listed out very nice tips, Marie. I try to reply to comments too. But I know that many bigger blogs don’t mainly because they have too many comments to reply to and it isn’t possible for them to reply to that many. I would not say my blogging is exactly consistent but I do try to put up enough number of posts over a month. And now I am trying to have a schedule. I was more consistent with my blog hopping but in May and June there seem to be so many other things happening in real life. But I try to visit at least few blogs in the busy days. And you are right about writing what you love. That makes blogging so enjoyable
Oh thank you, I’m glad you enjoyed this post! 🙂
It is hard to be consistent at all times, sometimes life just gets in the way but everyone can understand that – and even if we’re not that busy at all times, we all need breaks just as well ahah otherwise we might just lose our minds ahah 🙂
Blogging is so, so much more enjoyable when writing about what we love for sure! 🙂
Great post xD This is my first time commenting so I couldn’t help feeling nervous lol.
I have seen an influx of white simple design recently especially among lifestyle bloggers that I couldn’t help feeling jealous but then I realise, that all of the perfect aesthetic stock photos are not me so I decided to edit the image with my own style.
I personally want to have more views on my blog but I feel happier if I someone commented on my posts instead.
Ohhh! Well don’t feel too nervous, commenting is a lot of fun and people are nice 😀
I think it’s so great that you decided to go with your own style! I found out that many bloggers are using particular designs as well or doing tons of bookish pictures and I’m fine with just doing one ahha and doing my own thing – I feel better about it since I know I’m doing something that looks like me 🙂
Thank you so, so much for your lovely comment! 🙂
I have started in a new blog direction and Im loving your posts. The past few days Ive sat down and tried to work out a schedule and as I sat there I thought. And thought. And then had a panic! What am I going to post to keep it interesting (with work and kids I only read about 2 books a week). I think Ive calmed myself down now!
Ohh thank you! I’m so happy you like my posts ❤
I'm glad you're feeling a bit better about it now – blogging needs to stay fun! Everyone has a different schedule depending on their own lives. You'll find your own rhythm and what you want to write about soon enough, take your time to get through the first weeks and figure out what makes you happy without feeling pressured 🙂
I love all these tips so much! I started blogging just about 6 months ago, so growing my blog is constantly on my mind. Reading posts like this one is so helpful! I definitely agree and think that comments are super important, if not the most important part in terms of growing your presence in the community. ❤️
Ohh thank you so, so much, I’m so glad you like this post ❤ The community and talking with other bloggers is both the best tip I could give, and the best thing in blogging ❤
I really enjoyed this post and I like the information you give. Do you think social media is a must when it comes to bringing people in to your blog?
Oh thank you, glad you liked this 🙂 To be honest, it depends on what you’re blogging about, but I don’t think it’s a “must”. Most of my blog’s traffic comes from being active on other blogs and commenting on other blogs. However, social media can be good to find out about new bloggers and share your blog posts. There are so many different ways to do that, on Twitter for instance you can use tons of #bloggers hashtags of sorts 🙂
Love this post. It’s so helpful. My blog grew pretty fast when I was updating regularly and on WordPress more. But last year and most of this year I was SO busy and haven’t been able to get on as much as I used to, so I definitely notice the growth of my blog slow down quite a bit since. Hopefully soon I’ll be able to fully get back into the swing of things like I used to be. I will definitely be using some of these tips when I’m able to get some more free time. 😀
Oh thank you so much, Ashley! ❤ I hope you'll be able to blog as much as you used to, I do miss seeing your blog posts in my feed ❤
I LOVE THIS POST! ❤️❤️
Very useful tips! Thanks for sharing this fab post! 😍😍
oh thank you so, so much, I’m so glad this could be useful! 🙂 ❤
This is great! Thank you. We are trying to grow our blog and this is very helpful. 🙂 I think, like you said, commenting and trying to be a part of the community here definitely helps. Take care! – Shelly
Oh you’re welcome, thank you so much for your comment, Shelly! 🙂
An inspiring and somewhat educational post, love it! x
Oh thank you, Lise! So glad you liked it! 🙂
I loved reading these tips! I really want to feel more involved int he community, some times I feel like a little outsider so that is how I think of growing. It’s interesting how all think go a ‘growing’ a blog in different ways 🙂
Ohh thank you so much, Amberley! I felt like an outsider at the beginning as well – and sometimes I still do ahah, but being part of the community is definitely one of the best things ever. ❤
Great advice! Especially for those just starting out. The hardest part for me is talking to other bloggers. Sometimes I feel like I’m not consistent in it but I am definitely trying to work on that one. For me, the most important thing is to have original content, talk about things I actually like, and communicate with other bloggers. So, great tips!
Molly @ Molly’s Book Nook
Oh thank you so much, Molly! I’m glad you agree with my tips here – communication is the best and if it takes a lot of time, it’s a lot of fun as well 🙂
I loved your post Marie, great advices as a beginner in the blogging community this feels like the kind of guidance I need. Hope to read more of your tips soon, success Marie!
Oh thank you, I’m glad this was useful to you! 🙂
You made some good points. Thank for sharing your thoughts. God Bless
Oh thank you so much! 🙂
I love that you talked about more than stats here, because blogging “should” always be about more than stats. Because no matter how many views per month you have, you’ll always want more – it’s human nature!
For me, growing my blog right now is all about connecting with other bloggers. It’s terrifying and sometimes really time-consuming but ultimately the human connection is the WHOLE POINT of having a blog (for me at least).
Although, tbh, I should totally work on my design. I’m awful at it because I just don’t know what I’m doing, but oh well?
Oh thank you, Christine! I’m glad you agree – we always want more and more, but in the end, what makes me happy is whenever I get a comment on my blog post and when someone took time to write their thoughts 🙂 So YES, I agree with you about connecting with other bloggers. It’s so time-consuming, it takes me hours every single day at times but it’s so worth it as well ❤
I have / had? no idea what to do with design either. I feel lucky to have found this theme that I love, otherwise I couldn't do my design alone haha 🙂
