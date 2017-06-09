Review: The Girl From Everywhere, Heidi Heilig

This review contains absolutely NO spoilers – read without fear!
“I’m not a big fantasy reader”: here’s what I probably would have told you if you asked me a little while ago. But since blogging came around, I got out of my comfort zone and fell more and more in love with fantasy, imaginative worlds and so on. The Girl From Everywhere definitely enters that category and unfortunately, I haven’t been hearing too much about this book – maybe it’s because it was released a year ago, so a lifetime in bookworms’ opinions at times, I’m not sure. ANYHOW, I’m here today to tell you that I really liked this book, for many reasons.
The amazing, well-developed concept of time travel, pirate ships and Hawaii in the 1800’s.
One of the strongest suits of The Girl From Everywhere most definitely is, for me, the idea behind it all: time traveling with a ship, using a map as their only compass, across the oceans, across the world, across times and places where myths come alive. Everything behind this idea is brilliant and I really enjoyed it.
If I thought that most of the action would be set on this great ship, their means of transportation, home to the crew of characters we meet, though, I was wrong. If they travel, the action is mostly set in Hawaii in the 1800’s, and the author manages to make you travel and crave for more in this little island, with vivid descriptions and building of the forests, the people, the little streets and everything.
Diverse and interesting cast of characters
Another thing to gush about in The Girl From Everywhere is this amazing cast of characters we get to meet as we read on. As they travel through time, Nix, the main character, and her father, captain of this crazy ship, picked up some amazing companions along the way. They are from all around the globe and from different times as well: the main character is half-Chinese, Kash is Persian, there were also African and Polynesian characters and more. I really liked how there was a diverse background to each of the characters and how it was used in the story, with Kash speaking his mother tongue – and even others at times. I really liked how unique and vivid every character felt to me, with their own quirks and ways of seeing life around her – from this ship mate Bee, seeing the ghost of her wife Ayen, because she believes in that in her own culture ; to Kash with his very own way of seeing the world with his thief habits and everything.
Interesting and complex relationships, never black or white
“Sometimes a person has to let go of something to take hold of something else. You always have to choose what’s more important.”
The different ties between the characters never felt black or white: they were all nuanced interestingly. Take Nix and her father: they don’t seem to get along at all when the book starts, but as it goes on, we find out some heartwarming moments and discover that there is more to the relationship that these first moments when they seem to basically hate each other (at least, that’s the impression I got). They have a complex relationship for sure that would deserve to be explored a bit more but still is very good to read.
“I should have guessed Kashmir would become a nuisance. And a bad influence. But most importantly, a friend.”
Take now Nix and Kash, a.k.a. my favorite pair of it all: friendship above everything, but you definitely see some other things growing between them as the story goes on…and as Nix meets and spends more time with another guy, Blake. I hear you screaming love triangle! why romance when we want ships and travel and adventure! already, but I thought that this whole romantic aspect of the relationships in the books was done very lightly – the drama, and the main focus of the story always remains on adventure, the heist, that map they want to find to time travel to a particular place and so on. Definitely interesting and complex relationships, but overall, that book was an adventure. Kind of a slow-paced one, I’ll admit it, but still very beautiful.
Also, if you need one more reason here to try and read this book, let me leave you with this quote and the overall awesomeness of one of my favorite characters here, Kash.
“You’re blocking the view.”
“I am the view, amira,” he said, framing himself with his hands.
Final rating: 4 drops!
Do you want to read The Girl From Everywhere? Did you read it and if so, did you enjoy it?
Do you like time traveling stories? Share your thoughts in comments!
Heidi Heilig, The Girl From Everywhere, Published by Hot Key Books, March 3rd 2016.
Sixteen-year-old Nix Song is a time-traveller. She, her father and their crew of time refugees travel the world aboard The Temptation, a glorious pirate ship stuffed with treasures both typical and mythical. Old maps allow Nix and her father to navigate not just to distant lands, but distant times – although a map will only take you somewhere once. And Nix’s father is only interested in one time, and one place: Honolulu 1868. A time before Nix was born, and her mother was alive. Something that puts Nix’s existence rather dangerously in question…
Nix has grown used to her father’s obsession, but only because she’s convinced it can’t work. But then a map falls into her father’s lap that changes everything. And when Nix refuses to help, her father threatens to maroon Kashmir, her only friend (and perhaps, only love) in a time where Nix will never be able to find him. And if Nix has learned one thing, it’s that losing the person you love is a torment that no one can withstand. Nix must work out what she wants, who she is, and where she really belongs before time runs out on her forever.
18 thoughts on “Review: The Girl From Everywhere, Heidi Heilig”
Love the cover!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Right? It’s sooo pretty!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I love that paperback cover! I wish they stuck with it for the second book. I’m definitely gonna pick it up again sooner. Fantastic review!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Right? It’s so pretty, I love it 🙂 I hope you’ll read it and love it. Thank you so much!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Why have I never heard of this book?!! Thank you so much for blogging about this. I need to pick this up yesterday.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ohh you’re so welcome, I’m so glad I made you want to pick up this book. Hope you’ll love it 😀
LikeLiked by 1 person
Funny how our tastes evolve and we are drawn to read more from a genre we weren’t that interested about, eh? Loved your review! This book sounds so good for a nice escape from life!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Right? It’s so great though – I’m so happy to have discovered so many different books 🙂 Thank you so much my Sweechie! ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
That book sounds great! I completely forgot that I added it to my TBR a couple months back, but you just re-kindled the flame!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ohh that makes me so happy! I hope you’ll be able to read it soon and love, Bridget! 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
I can’t believe I haven’t read this book yet but now I am more excited to read it! Loved your review! ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ohh thank you so much, Poulami! Hope you’ll read it soon 😀
LikeLike
Great review for this book Marie 😀 and oh I am so so glad you enjoyed this one. ❤ The Girl from Everywhere is a favourite of mine; I love time travel books and what I loved in this one, like you said in your review, was the concept behind the way they travel. Using maps to navigate seemed like such a unique idea and I just LOVED the fact that it meant they could visit mythical cities too. 🙂
The characters are definitely amazing, Kash was probably my favourite and I loved his relationship with Nix.
Do you plan to pick up the second book soon? I didn't enjoy it as much as this one but overall it was still a good read! 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you so, so much, Beth! Oh yes, I LOVED the whole idea of maps, it was quite unique! Kash is such an amazing character, he always made me smile ❤
I think I'll read the second book, yes, I just don't know when ahah 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
I was like “this sounds familiar…” so I looked it up on GR and I’ve heard of it — just with a different cover. 😛 I definitely need more pirate novels — and this one is SO intriguing, combining time travel and pirates! I’m really glad you enjoyed the characters, because to me, characters are the MOST important parts of a story, and yay for diversity! 😛 Loved your review! ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ahah yes, this cover isn’t the most “popular”, I think, or at least I haven’t seen it around too much.
I’m so happy you liked my review! Hope you’ll read it and love it as much as I did 😀
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m glad you loved this book! I have this book in my tbr but I haven’t read it yet. I’m planning to read it sometime in July.
Anyways, I hope you enjoy the second book. Great Review! 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
I hope you’ll love it when you finally read it, Raven! Thank you so much 🙂 ❤
LikeLike