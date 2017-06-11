The healthy relationships edition – the contemporary corner

Hello friends! How are you? I hope you all had a lovely week! Today I’m once again bringing back my recommendations feature, where I ramble a little bit about some of my favorite young adult contemporary books…Let’s get started!
Today’s a theme that I hold close to my heart. If you’ve been here for a while, you should know by now that I am a big marshmallow, just like Veronica Mars. I love reading books that make my inside melt from cuteness, I love adorable relationships that make me feel happy, overall.
Yet in young adult books, at times, you encounter so many unhealthy relationships. Abuse, both mental and physical. Unfairness in the relationship. Overall in the way they deal with each other, and so on. Today, I really wanted to show off a couple of books with healthy, comprehensive, two-sided relationships.
Note: This blog post will deal with romantic relationships – others will come for sure with family, friendships and so on! Click on the book covers to be redirected to Goodreads.
Healthy relationships in YA contemporary
This book is one of my latest 5-stars-read. I got lucky enough to read an early copy, since it is releasing this July, and obviously I have to tease you a little bit here and tell you that, guys, this book has one of the best relationships I ever read about. Both the protagonists are so cute, so with each other, caring, respectful, and so on. I won’t talk too much about it because I really, really want you to add it to your TBRs.
Keywords: Love, loss, family, romance, identity.
Obviously, I can’t NOT mention Morgan Matson on this blog post – both because I am a huge fan of hers, and because I think she’s really good at writing romantic relationships. In that one, I loved how Andie and Clark’s relationships slowly grew from strangers to friends to more than that. From that awkward first date and the first moments when you don’t really know if that person is made for you, to slowly realizing common interests and feeling more and more – I just loved it. Clark brings out the best in Andie’s without actually changing who she is.
Keywords: friendships, father/daughter relationship, romance, summer-cuteness, PUPPIES.
The Anatomical Shape of a Heart is a book I recently read and loved. Obviously one of my favorite parts of it was how the relationships slowly developed, from strangers to more, with the feelings slowly growing: it was very realistic. I loved how, as their relationships status changed, how caring they were about each other and what they wanted out this relationship, how they did not forced but listened to each other in terms of their feelings, mental and physical relationship.
Keywords: romance, art, schizophrenia, family relationships.
The Summer of Chasing Mermaids is a book I’ve read last summer and really enjoyed – both for its themes, its diversity and its relationship. If Christian, the love interest, is depicted as a player at the beginning of the book, we soon realize that’s quite not the case. He’s such a strong, kind and caring boy and his relationship with Elyse is adorable, caring and cute. First love and physical relationships and all, adorable.
Keywords: mermaids retelling, romance, social stigmas, identity.
18 thoughts on “The healthy relationships edition – the contemporary corner”
I have both The Unexpected Everything and the Anatomical Shape Of a Heart on my summer TBR! Good to know they’re realistic!
Ohh yay! Can’t wait to hear your thoughts about both of these – I loved them. I hope you will just as well 😀
You teaser!!! :p I’m intrigued by your first book now!
Hahaha, well…mission accomplished 😛 The Color Project is such an amazing book, really, I hope you’ll want to read it my Sweechie ❤
Thank you for this. The list seems to have just the right kind of books for me, I’ll get right on with it!
I just got done with Close Enough to Touch by Colleen Oakley, something everyone should read if they haven’t yet.
OH I’m glad to hear it! I hope you’ll enjoy these books as much as I did 🙂
And thank you so much for the recommendation, I need to check out that book 🙂
I love this post! It’s sad that healthy relationships in YA can be few and far between! I totally agree with Christian and Elyse though – that relationship was awesome! They were so kind and comfortable around each other and it felt so authentic. I seriously need to read The Unexpected Everything! Morgan Matson is my fave and knowing that it features such a sweet romance has me incredibly excited! Awesome post.
Yeah it’s really sad – I’m hoping to find more books with relationships like that soon. I love reading about them, and I feel like they’re not emphasized enough lately.
Ohh if you love Morgan Matson’s books, you should love that one as well, I can’t wait for you to read it 🙂
Thank you so, so much, Jordyn! 🙂
Awww The Summer of Chasing Mermaids is so cute, I totally agree! The Unexpected Everythint as well, Clark and Andie were so cute. 😍 I’m such a sucker for cute romances and healthy relationships, will have to check out your other recommendations for sure! 😊
YAY! I’m so glad to hear it – I hope you’ll read and love these other books! 😀
I LOVE this post, Marie! I’m always on the hunt for books with healthy relationships, because it’s such a shame that we get SO few of them in YA. I totally agree about The Unexpected Everything, and I’ve added the other three to my TBR. I think Under Rose-Tainted Skies had a very healthy relationship – not without its conflicts, but still healthy. I’ve been raving about that book non-stop ever since I read it, haha. 🙂
~ Aimal @ Bookshelves & Paperbacks
OH thank you so much, Aimal! I’m so glad you liked it and I agree with you, there are so few healthy relationships in books, it’s so annoying
Oh thank you for the recommendation! I haven’t read Under Rose-Tainted Skies but I’ve seen that book around – seems like the inside is as good as the cover is, then 😛 I’ll add it to my TBR! Thank you! ❤ ❤
AGH I NEED TO READ ALL OF THESE CONTEMPORARIES! Especially The Color Project, and all of Morgan Matson’s books. I hadn’t heard of the last two, but they sound SOOOO GOOOD. I love this series for all the recs, but at the same time, I HATE IT BECAUSE MY TBR GROWS. *cries* XD Great post! ❤
You’re welcome, May. I’m here to make your TBR grow and grow and GROOOW ahah 😛 I’m so happy you wanted to add this book to your TBR and hope you’ll love them as much as I did! 😀
Morgan Matson knows how to write good books and good romances. To be honest, I`m so tired of the good girls falling for the bad guys. And of course, it ends with a happy ending because they were just waiting for the right girl. Uhm, no? It sets a bad example. Jerks will always be jerks.
YES YES YES. I SO agree with you here – it’s crazy how this is such a popular trope – I have fallen for it before, I’ll admit it, but it’s just so tiring to see this everywhere and have the happy ending and it all. Everything is not okay and if people can change, there are honestly some bad characters and relationships that shouldn’t happen
Anyway I am rambling ahah, thank you so much for your comment! 😀
I love this topic!!! You’re absolutely right that so many romances in contemporary are not healthy – and not even addressed as being unhealthy! This is a topic that’s near and dear to my heart (I even went on a rant about it a while back for a Trope Tuesday post) so I’m thankful for all these recommendations. I also seriously need to check out Morgan Matson, because I keep hearing about her.
Oh thank you so, so much! Definitely agree with you. There are so many wrong relationships depicted in some books, it’s a bit sad that they are not pointed out more.
I hope you’ll read Morgan Matson’s books soon – she is such a great author, I think that she always writes realistic characters and relationships -both romance, and friendship 🙂
