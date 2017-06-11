The healthy relationships edition – the contemporary corner

Hello friends! How are you? I hope you all had a lovely week! Today I’m once again bringing back my recommendations feature, where I ramble a little bit about some of my favorite young adult contemporary books…Let’s get started!

Today’s a theme that I hold close to my heart. If you’ve been here for a while, you should know by now that I am a big marshmallow, just like Veronica Mars. I love reading books that make my inside melt from cuteness, I love adorable relationships that make me feel happy, overall.

Yet in young adult books, at times, you encounter so many unhealthy relationships. Abuse, both mental and physical. Unfairness in the relationship. Overall in the way they deal with each other, and so on. Today, I really wanted to show off a couple of books with healthy, comprehensive, two-sided relationships.

Note: This blog post will deal with romantic relationships – others will come for sure with family, friendships and so on! Click on the book covers to be redirected to Goodreads.

Healthy relationships in YA contemporary



This book is one of my latest 5-stars-read. I got lucky enough to read an early copy, since it is releasing this July, and obviously I have to tease you a little bit here and tell you that, guys, this book has one of the best relationships I ever read about. Both the protagonists are so cute, so with each other, caring, respectful, and so on. I won’t talk too much about it because I really, really want you to add it to your TBRs.

Keywords: Love, loss, family, romance, identity.

Obviously, I can’t NOT mention Morgan Matson on this blog post – both because I am a huge fan of hers, and because I think she’s really good at writing romantic relationships. In that one, I loved how Andie and Clark’s relationships slowly grew from strangers to friends to more than that. From that awkward first date and the first moments when you don’t really know if that person is made for you, to slowly realizing common interests and feeling more and more – I just loved it. Clark brings out the best in Andie’s without actually changing who she is.

Keywords: friendships, father/daughter relationship, romance, summer-cuteness, PUPPIES. Read my full review here.

The Anatomical Shape of a Heart is a book I recently read and loved. Obviously one of my favorite parts of it was how the relationships slowly developed, from strangers to more, with the feelings slowly growing: it was very realistic. I loved how, as their relationships status changed, how caring they were about each other and what they wanted out this relationship, how they did not forced but listened to each other in terms of their feelings, mental and physical relationship.

Keywords: romance, art, schizophrenia, family relationships.

The Summer of Chasing Mermaids is a book I’ve read last summer and really enjoyed – both for its themes, its diversity and its relationship. If Christian, the love interest, is depicted as a player at the beginning of the book, we soon realize that’s quite not the case. He’s such a strong, kind and caring boy and his relationship with Elyse is adorable, caring and cute. First love and physical relationships and all, adorable.

Keywords: mermaids retelling, romance, social stigmas, identity. Read my full review here.

📝 For more YA contemporary recommendations, check out my previous posts in the series:

Did you read any of these books?

Do you have any recommendations of books with healthy relationships? Share them in comments! 💬

