Good morning, good afternoon, good evening friends! How are you? I hope your week’s off to a great and bookish start!

Today I’m back again with a fun bookish tag. I have been tagged a while ago by my friend Reg @ She Latitude and a little more recently by the amazing Beth @ Reading Every Night for the NetGalley Book Tag. I’m always late on my tags and will take any excuse to talk about books….So let’s get started!

RULES

Link back to the tag’s creator (Kourtni Reads).

Thank and link back to the person who tagged you.

Answer the questions the best you can. If you don’t use NetGalley, you can substitute other sites or places where you get books!

Tag a few people to do this too.

AUTO-APPROVED: Who’s one author whose books you automatically want to read, regardless of what they’re about?

This is a hard question to answer because there are so many authors I love. I think one I have to say yes to all the time is John Green because he’s been my favorite author and an overall awesome person for years now and I can’t NOT imagine myself reading every single one of his books.

Another author I love so, so much and would read anything from, is Lauren Oliver. I loved her Delirium series and thought that Replica was so promising – I’m definitely reading any grocery list she writes.

To add a third one to this list, I’d have to mention a recent favorite of mine, Jandy Nelson. I fell in love with her books and writing thanks to bloggers’ recommendations last year and I can’t wait to read her next books.

REQUEST: What makes you want to request a book that you see on NetGalley?

I think it definitely is a mix of things. Whenever I’m browsing on NetGalley, it’s definitely the cover that first catches my attention because let’s be honest, there are way too many books and too little time to read all of their synopsis. That being said, the book’s title can also be something that makes me want to click on a book to know more. Then, it’s the synopsis that makes me want to request it.

Sometimes, it’s also just the name of an author. Or the hype because well, I’m curious.

FEEDBACK RATIO: Do you review every book you read? If not, how do you decide what books to review?

I don’t, and can’t review every single book I read, otherwise I wouldn’t spend 10 + hours per week blogging but much, much more ahah. I try and review the books that I really loved, because I so want to share the love about them and let’s face it, fangirling reviews are fun to write and to read, right? I also try and review the books I enjoy that I haven’t seen around too much in the hope that people will want to add them to their TBRs. As for ARC reviews, well…ARCs are an obligation so obviously I review every single one.

BADGES: If you could create your own badge to display on your blog, what would it be for?

Isn’t that a question I should be asking you to answer? I wouldn’t know how to describe myself or this blog. Maybe I’d have a badge that says: caution, this book blogger freaks out a lot about blogging and other bookish things?! Or maybe that’d be a badge just for me and to remind myself to take a breather once in a while?! I do not know, friends, ahah. What do you think?

WISH FOR IT: What’s one book that you are absolutely dying to read?

THERE ARE TOO MANY books, how do you expect me to make a choice? I think I’ll have to go with one book I am eagerly anticipating lately because I can’t buy it yet, even if it has been released a couple weeks ago: Romancing The Throne. I want this book in my life because: romance? prince? sisters? CUTE CONTEMPORARY BOOK. It has to be a winner for sure.

2016 NETGALLEY CHALLENGE: What was the last book that you received as an ARC that you reviewed? If you’ve never received an ARC, what’s the last book you reviewed?

The last book I received from NetGalley I reviewed was The Fashion Committee: a promising book, but unfortunately that did not live up to my expectations.

I’m not going to be tagging anyone because I have seen this tag around a lot, but if this inspires you, feel free to answer these questions on your own blog, I’d love to read your answers!

Is there one book that you’re dying to read? I’m always looking for more books to add to my TBR…

How do YOU decide which books you will review? Let me know in comments!