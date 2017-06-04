Reintroducing the #SFATW feature: book bloggers sharing the love

Hello friends, happy Sunday! I hope you had a lovely week. Today I am thrilled and also very nervous to reintroduce you to something started over a year ago now on this very blog, called…the Souvenirs From Across The World feature.
After a couple, much needed months away from it, I really want to give this one a try again, hoping you will want to participate and enjoy it. Alright, I’m all nerves as I am writing this but I’m going to try and keep this short and fun, hoping you’ll enjoy – enjoy again, for those of you who already knew this feature – what’s coming…
Souvenirs From Across The World: 3 keys points to reintroduce the #SFATW feature
💻 CONNECTING WITH OTHER BOOK BLOGGERS
Connecting with other book bloggers has always been one of the biggest reasons why I wanted to blog in the first place, and it is without a doubt what kept me going for so long. With a community this big, coming from everywhere around the globe, it’s sometimes hard to find your kind of people, or simply, to know where you should start looking. Souvenirs From Across The World was, and will be forever meant for that: to forge connection, hopefully friendships and strengthen a sense of community between everyone.
👫👬👭 GETTING TO KNOW EACH OTHER BETTER IN THIS HUGE COMMUNITY
The book blogging community is huge and it might be hard to find each other, or find common points with each other, find a way to strike up a conversation without being shy, or having a silly but genuine fear of being annoying. Whether you’ve been blogging for years or months, we all have these silly fears. With Souvenirs From Across The World, I want to introduce or re-introduce bloggers, facilitate blog hopping and maybe find some new blogging friends, who knows!
💞 🎁 SHARING THE LOVE FOR BOOK BLOGGERS
Third and totally non-obligatory part is being able to share the love for books in a less virtual way: by sending each other GIFTS. Is there anything more exciting than getting bookish mail, I ask? From blogging friends? I don’t think so.
🔎 HOW DOES EVERYTHING WORKS?
The launch of this new version of Souvenirs From Across The World is going to happen in two parts:
- Getting to know each other: anyone can and should participate by answering very simple questions stated below. I will do THE ultimate blog post where I introduce every blogger participating and from here, it’s up to you to blog hop, find new bloggers, TALK and have fun!
- Sharing the love: this part will happen a little later on, upon subscription, you will be paired with another blogger and be able to send GIFTS, BOOKS and love, YAY.
To prevent any questions: you will be able to choose how much you want to send and where – internationally or locally, according to your budget. You will also be able to choose if you want to go for the Book Depository Option: send a book to a blogger without the hassle of posting services and everything 😉 For more details, the master post describing everything is right here.
Here comes the nervousness… hoping you people will want to participate to this revamped version of #SFATW!
👫👬👭 GETTING TO KNOW EACH OTHER: THE BLOG-HOPPING PARTY
To participate in the first part of this project, which is overall a tiny blog-hopping party, all you need to do is leave a comment on this post indicating that you want to participate with these little info:
- Your name & the name of your blog
- A couple of your favorite books
In a couple weeks from now, a master-post will appear on this blog, listing ALL of the participants: basically you will be able to discover blogs easily thanks to this list, blog-hop and overall, have fun!
If you’re thinking about sending gifts to another blogger, you should participate to this first part in order to get to know everyone and discover who you’ll potentially be paired with! Once the master-post with all the blogs is up live and after a couple weeks, you will be able to officially subscribe to the second part and send gifts to another blogger!
Thank you for reading! I hope you will be interested in participating, costs nothing and find out about new bloggers maybe?!
Thoughts, ideas – whether you want to participate or not are welcome – let me know what you think about this ! If you have any questions about everything, don’t be afraid to ask as well!
60 thoughts on “Reintroducing the #SFATW feature: book bloggers sharing the love”
I’d love to participate! <2
I'm Holly @ Nut Free Nerd. Some of my favorite books are My Antonia by Willa Cather, Jane Eyre by Charlotte Bronte, Sartoris by William Faulkner, and Jellicoe Road by Melina Marchetta.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Aww thank you, Holly! Thank you for your participation, keeping your info for the next post 😀 ❤ ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m not sure how this will work but I’m going all in!
Deborah – The Reading Chick thereadingchick.com
Ilona Andrews -Burn for Me
Kristen Ashley- Motorcycle Man
Jill Shalvis- Lucky Harbor series
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s pretty easy: as I summed it up in my post,
1. In a couple weeks, there will be a big post with all of the participants and from there, you’ll be able to blog-hop and find new bloggers 🙂
2. For the people wanting more, they will be able to subscribe to send real books to other bloggers 🙂
And if you have more questions, I’m here! 🙂
Thank you for your participation!! 😀
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m looking forward to it!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Agh I would totally participate in this! But I’m going out-of-country in the last week of June, so that might conflict with things. 😦 Plus, my parents are QUITE protective and I don’t think they’d want me giving out addresses, even though I know fellow bloggers won’t do anythinganything! I LOVE the sound of this project though, hope it goes well, and am looking forward to reading more about it! 😀
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh I understand, May, don’t worry! Thank you so, so much for your support! ❤ Also, if you want to, you can still participate to the first part of this project: you just have to give your name + blog + a couple of your favorite books. IN a couple weeks, there will be a big blog post with I'm hoping at least a couple of blogs, yours included if you want, and people will blog hop from this list 🙂 This is a no-commitment-thing, if you're on the list you don't have to send actual gifts afterwards, it's just to get to know other bloggers and spotlight you as well 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh, okay then! I’d love to join. ❤ Hopefully I won't be on vacation when you post that! XD
Name: May (aka the Mango Queen 😉)
Blog: Forever and Everly
Favorite books: Oh gosh… Percy Jackson and the Olympians, Hary Potter, Legend (trilogy), The Young Elites (trilogy), Six of Crows, The Lunar Chronicles, Shades of Magix (trilogy)… Simon Vs., and Ari and Dante. AGH THAT WAS HARD. XD
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well if you are, you can always come back to the post later 😀
Thank you so much, I’m so glad you’re participating!! it’s hard to choose favorites, right, ahah, but THE LUNAR CHRONICLES ❤ ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
THE LUNAR CHRONICLES IS AMAZING!!! I honestly can’t choose a favorite character from that series because they’re SO. GREAT.
P.S. I love your new profile pic! ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
Agreed! They are all PERFECT. Did you read Wires and Nerves? 😀
Ohh thank you! ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
I did read Wires and Nerve! It was super weird because it wasn’t the way I’d imagined the characters (except for Kai and Scarlet and Cress), but other than that, it was great!
LikeLiked by 1 person
OH, I get it – it’s always a bit, confusing, to see the characters we imagine being drawn – just like whenever we see a book adaptation on the big screen, it always makes me feel weird ahah. I’m glad you liked it 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wow, I love this!! Definitely want to participate. 🙂 My name is Sarah and my blog is self-named, Sarah Ames-Foley. A few of my favorite books are House of Leaves by Mark Z. Danielewski, The Fireman by Joe Hill, Wool by Hugh Howey, The Handmaid’s Tale by Margaret Atwood, and Jurassic Park by Michael Chrichton.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh thank you so, so much, Sarah! I’m so glad you like the idea 🙂 Thank you for your participation! Just one question: do you have your blog’s URL? The one here in your profile (speakthroughfingers) does not work 🙂
LikeLike
Oh! I need to change that! Thanks for pointing it out. It’s http://samesfoley.wordpress.com I think
LikeLiked by 1 person
You’re welcome, thank you for the link! 😀
LikeLiked by 1 person
Reblogged this on Valerie's Musings and commented:
This sounds so fun to me! I’m planning on doing both parts. I want to meet other bloggers and I love sending things about my country, state and city to people! If you want to participate, please visit the original post to comment!
LikeLike
I’m in! My name is Valerie Long and my blog is Valerie’s Musings (valeriesmusings.com). It’s mostly book blogging with the occasional post about other things in life. 🙂
My all-time favorite book is “The Secret Garden”. I also love “The Collector” by Nora Roberts and the Nine Kingdoms series by Lynn Kurland.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ohh yay, I’m so happy you’re in, thank you!! I’m keeping your info for the next post! 😀
LikeLiked by 1 person
This sounds really fun 🙂
My name is Wendy and I blog at whatthelog.
Some of my favourite books include Dangerous Women, Not Your Sidekick and Fairytales for Lost Children. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Aww thank you, I’m so glad you like the idea! Also, Not Your Sidekick? I have this book on my TBR, I can’t wait to read it! 😀
LikeLike
This is SUCH a cool idea, Marie!! I will definitely participate.
Some of my favorite books are Keturah and Lord Death by Martine Leavitt and Tiger Lily by Jodi Lynn Anderson. Thanks for organizing this!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ohh thank you so, so much Lenna, I’m glad you’re in! Keeping your info for the next post, thank you so much for the support!! ❤ ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is real interesting and sounds real fun!!! I’m so participating :3
I go by Lilly and my blog’s name is “Lilly’s Book Heaven”
It’s pretty hard to choose when it comes to books (no shit, sherlock) i’ll go with Me Before You, Ruthless People series by JJ McAvoy and all of Colleen Hoover’s books as my favorite lol
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh yay, thank you so much Lilly! ❤ It is hard to choose favorite books ahah, I get it 🙂 I'm glad you liked Me Before You – I cried a lot while reading this ahah. Thank you again!! ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
of course ❤
Yeah! I did love it so bad, I had a hard time moving forward haha that was one of my worst book hangovers
LikeLiked by 1 person
Haha well that’s the sign of an awesome book for sure! 😀
LikeLike
This sounds so cool! I’m excited too join
Name: Balie
Blog: Nerd In New York
Favorite books: Harry Potter, A Darker Shade of Magic series, P.S I Like You!
Great post, Marie!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yaay, thank you so, so much Balie, I’m so glad you like this idea and are participating! ❤ Also, I love Harry Potter and ADSOM so much just as well ❤ ❤
LikeLike
Oh oh oh I want to participate!! My name is Susan and my blog can be found at https://SusanLovesBooks.wordpress.com
I love all YA contemporary and romance and my favorite authors are Colleen Hoover, Emma Scott, Marie Force, Nora Roberts, Amy Harmon, Kasie West, and Jessica Park to name a few!
Thank you!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hi Susan! Thank you so, so much for participating, I’m so excited you like the idea 🙂
Also, YES to YA contemporary! I recently discovered Jessica Park and I loved her latest novel, 180 seconds! 😀
LikeLike
Reblogged this on Susanlovesbooks and commented:
Anyone going to join me? I love this idea and can’t wait to join in!! I love meeting new bloggers!!
LikeLike
This sounds like so much fun! I’m totally in!
The relevant facts:
I’m Christine @ The Story Salve! I’m 27 and I live in Pennsylvania, USA.
Favorite books (right now): How to Make a Wish by Ashley Herring Blake, Noteworthy by Riley Redgate, The Hate U Give by Angie Thomas, You’re Welcome Universe by Whitney Gardner, and Jazz by Toni Morrison.
I’m always looking to make new blogging friends but I’m super shy. I have this complex where I assume that by reaching out to people I’m annoying them *shrugs* but yeah. I’m living on a budget at the moment BUT I also have a bunch of books I don’t need anymore that I’d love to pass on 🙂
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yaay, thank you so much Christine, so happy you’re participating! Also, I LOVE your favorite books already even if I haven’t read them for the most part, they are all reads I am eagerly anticipating ahah 🙂
I understand your feeling – I’m hoping to help bloggers this way. Bloggers – me included – always love getting new comments, long comments, fangirling and talking with new people, at least I know I do and your comments always make me smile 🙂 ❤
Also, about the budget: you can always think about it and when the gifts part of the project comes around, if you can't send anything, it's okay. You're not signing up already to send something and can always change your mind 😀
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sounds like a great idea, Marie! Just found your blog and I’m looking forward to your posts and getting to know other bloggers 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you so much, Jo-Ann! 🙂 If you want to be added to the list of bloggers in the next post, you can tell me a couple of your favorite books (only if you feel like it, of course! 🙂 )
LikeLike
I have never participated in something like this before, so I am very excited! Here goes nothing!
My name is Aneesa and I blog at A Crave For Books
(Nice to meet all of the potential bloggers *waves*)
It’s hard to choose just a couple when I have so many favourites, but I’ll try: Me Before You, Sweet Temptation series, The Selection Series, I’ve Got Your Number, The Crown’s Game, Stalking Jack the Ripper, The Hundredth Queen, Roseblood, Air Awakens, Alchemists of Loom I honestly could go on forever.
Looking forward to meeting everyone!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hi Aneesa! Thank you so, so much for participating, this makes me so happy! 🙂
It’s so hard to pick favorites, I know haha, I’m glad you enjoyed Me Before You, I really liked that one as well 😀
Thank you again!! ❤ ❤
LikeLike
Hello! My name is Trisy & my blog is Bobo’s Book Bank (https://bobosbookbank.com) I have way too many fave books to decide on just a few but some of my most favorite authors include Kristen Ashley, T.M. Frazier, Nicole Edwards and J.R. Ward. This sounds fun, thanks!🌠
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hi Trisy!! Thank you so, so much for participating, this makes me so happy 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is awesome! I’d been wondering if you’d do it again! I’m sooo in!
My name is Pamela, I blog at Reverie Society, and some of my favorite books are: Of Beast and Beauty by Stacey Jay, The Winter King by C.L. Wilson and The Lumatere Chronicles by Melina Marchetta
LikeLiked by 1 person
OH PAM thank you so much, I’m so happy you’re in!! ❤ ❤ Also, I need to read some of these favorite book of yours now 😛
LikeLike
Please do! They’re awesome!
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is such an amazing idea! (I can only do the first part, but thank you so much for hosting!) I can’t wait to meet new book bloggers.
I’m Vivian, from Writing With Style (vivianparkinderosa@wordpress.com) and I’m a teen writer and book lover. Some of my favorite books are: Emily Dickinson’s Collected Poems, Of Mice and Men, Harry Potter, and The Storied Life Of A.J. Fikry.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hi Vivian!! Thank you so, so much for participating, I’m so happy you’re in even if it’s just for the first part 😀
And Harry Potter! ❤ ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ahh I love this feature- so glad it’s back!! And I love that new Bookdepository option- that’s brilliant!!! 😀 as for the questions I’m *panicking* about my favourite books cos I have so many- a few of them are: the Hobbit, Emma and The Idiot. Ooh and Carry On!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
OH thank you so much, I’m so glad you like this!! ❤ I'm thrilled but also very nervous for it to come back, and I just hope people will have fun doing it 🙂
Thank you SO much for participating again, this makes me so happy! ❤
LikeLike
This sounds fun. My name is Vrinda and my blog is A Bookish Human.
Favourite books : To kill a mockingbird by Harper Lee, The foundation series by Issac Asimov, The Godfather by Mario Puzo, The Book Thief by Markus Zusak, LOTR and the hobbit, Harry Potter series, The cherokee trail by Louis L’amour (I should probably stop)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yay, thank you for your participation! ❤ Also, love your favorite books so much – it's hard to stop once we start, right? 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
This sounds like a fantastic idea! I would love to participate!!!
My name is Alyssa and I run Breadreadsbooks. Some of my favourite books are The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde by Robert Louis Stevenson, The ACOTAR series by Sarah J. Maas and Frankenstein by Mary Shelley. I like contemporary YA as well as classics. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ohh thank you so much Alyssa, I’m so happy you like the idea! 😀
I haven’t read the ACOTAR series yet but heard so much about it, glad to hear it’s among your favorites 🙂
LikeLike
I’m so glad that you’re reviving this feature! I’m determined to participate this time! So I’m Shanti, I blog at Virtually Read (weavingwaveswords.wordpress.com) with my sister about YA books. Some of my favourite books are A Brief History of Montmaray, Lirael, and Daughter of Smoke and Bone, but I’ll really read anything with intricate plots and compassionate characters.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Oh thank you so, so much Shanti, I’m so glad you’re in this time! ❤ ❤
Also, I haven't read Daughter of Smoke and Bone but heard great things about both this book and the author, I'm glad you love it 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ahhhh, I’m so so so happy to see this feature back 😀 😀 I’m not sure if I’ll be able to participate in the actual sending of gifts (fingers crossed some things will be resolved and I can use the Book Depository option!) but I 100% want to join in the blog hopping party 🎉🎉
(It feels weird and awkward introducing myself 🙈 but here we gooooo)
Hi my name’s Lauren and I blog over at Wonderless Reviews (http://wonderlessreviews.wordpress.com/). Some of my favourites books are Harry Potter, Percy Jackson, The Raven Cycle series and The Illuminae Files! I’m a huge horror fan and love comics and graphic novels! Besides books my biggest love is music so you’ll see that featured on my blog a lot too ♥
LikeLiked by 1 person
OH Lauren, thank you so, so much! It makes me so happy you’re participating to the blog hopping and overall happy that this feature is back 😀
And Harry Potter, Illuminae, The Raven Cycle ❤ ❤
LikeLike
I love this project so much! I had lots of fun last year ❤
I'm Donna (it's a name and a title :p) and I blog at Chocolate'n'Waffles.com!
It's quite difficult to choose favorite books! I'll go with my all times to-go (non HP!) A Suitable Lie by Michael J. Malone and The Gift by Louise Jensen! I adored the first book in the Raven Cycle but have found myself disappointed with the rest of the series. My favorite summer read is The Little French Guesthouse by Helen Pollard!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ohhh thank you so much, my Sweechie, I’m SO happy you’re participating again!! ❤ ❤ Thank you so much, will add your info 😀
LikeLike
Sounds fun!
I’m Agnes Mack and my blog is Agnes Mack (www.agnesmack.com)
The best books I’ve read recently are The Namesake by Jhumpa Lahiri and The Hate U Give by Angie Thomas. My all-time favorite book is The Grapes of Wrath.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Aww thank you, so happy you’re in! Also, I’m glad you enjoyed The Hate U Give – I haven’t read it yet but I’m eager to! 😀
LikeLike