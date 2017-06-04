Reintroducing the #SFATW feature: book bloggers sharing the love

Hello friends, happy Sunday! I hope you had a lovely week. Today I am thrilled and also very nervous to reintroduce you to something started over a year ago now on this very blog, called…the Souvenirs From Across The World feature.

After a couple, much needed months away from it, I really want to give this one a try again, hoping you will want to participate and enjoy it. Alright, I’m all nerves as I am writing this but I’m going to try and keep this short and fun, hoping you’ll enjoy – enjoy again, for those of you who already knew this feature – what’s coming…

Souvenirs From Across The World: 3 keys points to reintroduce the #SFATW feature

💻 CONNECTING WITH OTHER BOOK BLOGGERS

Connecting with other book bloggers has always been one of the biggest reasons why I wanted to blog in the first place, and it is without a doubt what kept me going for so long. With a community this big, coming from everywhere around the globe, it’s sometimes hard to find your kind of people, or simply, to know where you should start looking. Souvenirs From Across The World was, and will be forever meant for that: to forge connection, hopefully friendships and strengthen a sense of community between everyone.

👫👬👭 GETTING TO KNOW EACH OTHER BETTER IN THIS HUGE COMMUNITY

The book blogging community is huge and it might be hard to find each other, or find common points with each other, find a way to strike up a conversation without being shy, or having a silly but genuine fear of being annoying. Whether you’ve been blogging for years or months, we all have these silly fears. With Souvenirs From Across The World, I want to introduce or re-introduce bloggers, facilitate blog hopping and maybe find some new blogging friends, who knows!

💞 🎁 SHARING THE LOVE FOR BOOK BLOGGERS

Third and totally non-obligatory part is being able to share the love for books in a less virtual way: by sending each other GIFTS. Is there anything more exciting than getting bookish mail, I ask? From blogging friends? I don’t think so.

🔎 HOW DOES EVERYTHING WORKS?

The launch of this new version of Souvenirs From Across The World is going to happen in two parts:

Getting to know each other: anyone can and should participate by answering very simple questions stated below. I will do THE ultimate blog post where I introduce every blogger participating and from here, it’s up to you to blog hop, find new bloggers, TALK and have fun! Sharing the love: this part will happen a little later on, upon subscription, you will be paired with another blogger and be able to send GIFTS, BOOKS and love, YAY.

To prevent any questions: you will be able to choose how much you want to send and where – internationally or locally, according to your budget. You will also be able to choose if you want to go for the Book Depository Option: send a book to a blogger without the hassle of posting services and everything 😉 For more details, the master post describing everything is right here.

Here comes the nervousness… hoping you people will want to participate to this revamped version of #SFATW!

👫👬👭 GETTING TO KNOW EACH OTHER: THE BLOG-HOPPING PARTY To participate in the first part of this project, which is overall a tiny blog-hopping party, all you need to do is leave a comment on this post indicating that you want to participate with these little info: Your name & the name of your blog

A couple of your favorite books In a couple weeks from now, a master-post will appear on this blog, listing ALL of the participants: basically you will be able to discover blogs easily thanks to this list, blog-hop and overall, have fun! If you’re thinking about sending gifts to another blogger, you should participate to this first part in order to get to know everyone and discover who you’ll potentially be paired with! Once the master-post with all the blogs is up live and after a couple weeks, you will be able to officially subscribe to the second part and send gifts to another blogger!

Thank you for reading! I hope you will be interested in participating, costs nothing and find out about new bloggers maybe?!

Thoughts, ideas – whether you want to participate or not are welcome – let me know what you think about this ! If you have any questions about everything, don’t be afraid to ask as well!