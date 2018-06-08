Bullet Point-Review: Final Draft, Riley Redgate

Happy Friday, friends! I hope you’re all doing well! Today I am here to highlight a gorgeous book, both inside and out with this bullet-point review. Here’s to hoping I might convince you to read it!

Riley Redgate, Final Draft, Published by Amulet Books, June 12th, 2018.

The only sort of risk 18-year-old Laila Piedra enjoys is the peril she writes for the characters in her stories: epic sci-fi worlds full of quests, forbidden love, and robots. Her creative writing teacher has always told her she has a special talent. But three months before her graduation, he’s suddenly replaced—by Nadiya Nazarenko, a Pulitzer Prize–winning novelist who is sadistically critical and perpetually unimpressed. At first, Nazarenko’s eccentric assignments seem absurd. But before long, Laila grows obsessed with gaining the woman’s approval. Soon Laila is pushing herself far from her comfort zone, discovering the psychedelic highs and perilous lows of nightlife, temporary flings, and instability. Dr. Nazarenko has led Laila to believe that she must choose between perfection and sanity—but rejecting her all-powerful mentor may be the only way for Laila to thrive.

There’s so much to love about this story, I don’t even know where to start, please bear with me.

This story has a teenage writer as a main character. This story deals with writing struggles and I WAS ALL HERE FOR THIS. Yet, it’s not only about writing: it’s about failure, expectations you set for yourself and for other, struggles to be perfect and so on. I loved this.

Our main character, Laila, is one of my favorites. She is bi-racial, with an Equatorian dad and a French-Canadian mom, she is plus-size, she is pansexual. We have such an amazingly diverse main character, that also deals with anxiety and depression in the story and, while this seems like A LOT written down like that, it's NOT. The author has a way of making everything flow and creating characters, three-dimensional ones with their experiences and uniqueness and I AM HERE FOR IT.

We also have such an amazing emphasis on friendships in the story, with such a great group of freinds I LOVED. They all get together and fangirl over the same tv show. I loved that. Also, one of the friends, Hannah, is a Korean lesbian and yay another diverse character. I loved her as well.

No spoilers, and even if I kind of saw it coming, there is an adorable romance and I SHIPPED THEM FROM THE START.

Also, points for the sisters' relationship, just because I really love sisters relationships in my books.

I’m going to be honest here and tell you that I’ve been thinking about what I didn’t enjoy in this book and… I didn’t manage to find what. You know, sometimes you have a book you perfectly love, but it missed that little spark to be a five-stars? I think there’s a little bit of that.

Final Draft was everything I expected it to be. I loved the characters and the main character’s development through the story, loved the way the story was written and the cast of characters surrounding her. If you’re looking for a great read with a writer, with a great friendship, with adorable romance, if you’re just looking for a great book to read, just get this one.

The biggest thanks to ABRAMS Books / Amulet Books for sending me an ARC of this book. This did not, in any way, affect my opinion and this review.

Trigger warnings: grief, death.

