10 books that would make awesome movies

Hello guys! How are you? How was May for you? This month was great for me, I had many days off and the weather was fabulous! It felt like summer. Damn…I can’t wait for summer now.
I’m back today with an awesome topic (well…at least I think so…). It’s pretty frequent nowadays to see books being adapted on the big screen or turned into a tv show. And yeah, we’re cringing quite a lot because HELL, most of the time books are WAY better than the adaptation. It’s like they are destroying this image we had in our mind like how the characters would be, how the scenery would look like. I think the best thing to do in that case is to see the book and the movie as two different entities and you know sometimes the adaptation is really pleasant to see (I’m thinking about Harry Potter and The Hunger Games, I think they did a pretty great job, don’t you think?!).
So…here’s the top 10 books that I think would make awesome movies! Those are AMAZING books so if they EVER did an adaptation I would be FREAKING OUT (please don’t destroy my babies, please please please…).
TOP 10 BOOKS THAT WOULD BE AWESOME ON THE BIG SCREEN :
1 – All of This Is True
This book was intense, addictive and thrilling! The formatting was original and I think it would make a gripping movie a bit like The Bling Ring. It would be like a puzzle between the interviews on camera and the flashbacks. Can’t you see it in your mind already?
2 – Nothing Left to Burn
This book was A+! Absolutely loved the characters’ development and the way the story was told with the flashbacks. It would make a compelling, fascinating and quite dark movie. A bit like a contemporary thriller!
3 – This is How it Happened
The characters, the though topics it deals with like online shaming, drowsyy driving and the scenery (Zion National Park) : all the ingredients to a perfect movie! Anyone want some popcorn?
4 – The Lunar Chronicles
Okay…so while making my top 10 list, I put down this series and next to it I just put “!!!!” because yeah !!!! I’m so in love with that story and those characters that’s scary. It would make an AWESOME movie I’m postitive. Action-packed with a great world-building…they’ll have to make like 5 movies though.
5 – The Belles
I’m already seing the pretty dresses and the yummy pastries! If this book is made into a movie, I think they should put a bit more action especially in the first part of the story. Otherwise, I’m already buying my ticket to see it.
6 – The Illuminae Files
This movie would be scary as hell! We would be on the edge of our seat the whole time, it would be intense and we would be thinking about it a long time after the screen went blank. Yeah…I would totally bring a blanket to hide myself…or maybe I’ll put my head in the popcorn to avoid seing too many traumatizing stuff. Still...great movie potential.
7 – Peaches
A cute romantic summer movie to watch during a girls night. A bit like The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants. A feel-good movie.
8 – The Selection
A guilty pleasure for sure! A bit girly with romance and a hint of action and intrigue. Perfect for a night in with lots of ice cream, don’t you think?
9 – Delirium
A dystopian movie like I love so much! A dash of romance, a bit of action : in all a movie that tugs at your heartstrings.
10 – Uglies
Please please please don’t do it…or if you do hire me so I can stop you from messing it up! Yeah, this book would be an AMAZING movie, I’m just so in love with it I think I won’t EVER recover if the movie is bad. Action-packed, great world-building, relatable characters, it would be epic on the big screen!
What did you think of my selection? Any books you would like to see on the big screen?
Are you as freaked out as I am when an adaptation is coming out? Why do you think there are so many adaptations? Don’t people READ anymore?!
Let’s chat in comments 💬
31 thoughts on “10 books that would make awesome movies”
Illuminae would be such an epic movie. That needs to happen!
LikeLiked by 1 person
YEEES! I would be totally freaked out but yeah it would be epic 😁😁
LikeLiked by 1 person
I love your list! Cinder has definitely great movie potential. (I haven’t read any of the other books I’m afraid 😱)
I think Even the Darkest Dtars would be a great movie. The setting is just so beautiful and intriguing and I’d love to see that in cinema. 😍
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks! 😊 Yeeees, Cinder would make an awesome movie 😍😍 Well…you need to, they are all pretty amazing 😉 I haven’t read that one but reading the synopsys it seems like it would look great on the big screen!
LikeLike
I think the film rights to Illuminae are sold, so maybe we’ll see an Illuminae movie someday. I’m very, very ready for it. Bring it on.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh my, really??! That’s great news! I’m both scared and excited haha 🙈
LikeLike
Omg yes I would love to see Lunar Chronicles on a screen!!! Such a perfect plot and a lovely bunch of characters! Selection series would be pretty good too 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
YEEEES! If done right, I’m pretty I’ll fall in love with that story all over again 😍😍 Yes I totally agree! 😊
LikeLiked by 1 person
Cinder, Illuminae, the uglies and delirium are the only ones I’ve read but I’d love to see a movie of them! And of course, if you need any help with shouting at the directors because they’ve ruined the books… I’M A GOOD SHOUTER!!!!!
And wait. PEOPLE. DON’T. READ. ANYMORE???? That’s so sad 😭. The books are usually much better than the adaptations! xx ❤️😀
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hahaha, that’s good to know! I’ll definitely call you if that happens 😂 Yeah, that’s the feeling I get at least…😔 Exactly and it makes your imagination run wild! Thanks for stopping by 😘😘
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yay! I’m waiting for your call! And I’m honestly crying inside 😭 but yay for books! No problem! I really enjoyed reading this! xx ❤️
LikeLiked by 1 person
I have to agree with these picks! It’s about time that they make a movie surrounding The Lunar Chronicles and The Illuminae Files. The technology is more than enough to produce amazing CGI battles in space, and we need more sci-fi movies! With that said, I am also a sucker for amazing sets and grand costumes. The Belles and The Selection are just the perfect movies to do just that.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So happy you agree with my picks 😊 YEEEES, I totally need more sci-fi movies in my life and if done right, it would be AH-MA-ZING 😁Yees, that’s exactly it, I would love to see those pretty dresses on the big screen 😍
LikeLike
It would be interesting to see the selection series become a movie for sure! Great post! 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yeees, I can almost imagine the beautiful sets and pretty dresses 😍 Thank you so much 😘
LikeLiked by 1 person
I would DEFINITELY watch an Illuminae movie franchise. It would be so much fun! But fun fact, they actually did a pilot episode for a Selection series and they did a web mini-series for Delirium but both flopped big time. I don’t even know if the Selection one ever saw the light of day. I watched what they made for Delirium and thought it was interesting, but people said it wasn’t very faithful to the source material and quite rushed.
LikeLiked by 1 person
YEEES, fun and scary haha 🙈 Yes, I think I actually saw that mini-episode for Delirium! It was OK I guess but yeah…I think rushed is the right word to describe it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Cinder would be an AWESOME movie!! And I also agree with Illuminae 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
YEEEES, totally! 😁😁 Thanks for stopping by 😊
LikeLike
The Lunar Chronicles would be so good! But at the same time, low-key terrified that they’ll do something wrong… there’s always the possibility.
BUT THE ILLUMINAE FILES! OH MA GERD! They would make such an epic Sci-Fi movie! Heck Yeah! I would watch that! And also cry a little *nervous laughter* BUT AIDAN!
LikeLiked by 1 person
YEEES, same here! Excited and terrified at the same time 😅 Hahaha, yeeees an epic sci-fi movie that’s the word! I think it would give us SO many feelings 😱😱
LikeLiked by 1 person
I completely agree about Uglies, but I’d also like to see what they could do with Evermore series. I said that from day one after finishing the first book YEARS ago!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yaaaay! 😊 Haven’t read that one but you’re right after reading the plot it does seem movie material! 🤗
LikeLiked by 1 person
UGH, I would kill to have a Cinder movie. I love those book so much! I would cringe really bad if they ruined it with poor casting though. I would also be interested in a Illuminae movie. I haven’t read it yet but it is on my TBR 😀
Amber @ Escape Life in the Pages
LikeLiked by 1 person
YEEEES! Oh my, you’re so right if the cast is bad…I think I would totally cry 😭 Yaay, that’s great! I’m pretty sure you’ll love it 😉
LikeLike
This is a great post Nyx, and a great list as well. I haven’t read all these books but the ones I have I definitely agree with. !!!! is a great explanation for The Lunar Chronicles because that’s how I’d feel if this book ever became an adaptation, I want to see it on the big screen so bad because it’s one of my favourite series. Same goes for The Illuminae Files. How epic would that be as an adaptation?!
One book I would love more than anything else to see made into a movie is The Night Circus, I’m really not sure how they’d make the circus come to life but I’d give anything to see it attempted.
Again great post. 🙂 ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you so much Beth, happy you enjoyed it 😘😘 I would be over the moon if they ever decided to make a Lunar Chronicles movie! Excited and terrified at the same time, 😅 I think I would cry my eyes out if they messed up the casting! 😭 The Illuminae Files would make a prefect sci-fi movie, I need more of that in my life. 🤗 Haven’t read that one, I’ll need to check it out 😊 Thanks again for stopping by 😊
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think there was a rumor of Delirium movie from YEARS ago… and still nothing until now ‘-‘ The Selection will make a good movie though!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yeah, I’ve heard about that but still nothing 😞 Yees, glad you agree! All those great sets and pretty dresses, I would really enjoy it 😊
LikeLike
I definitely think the best way to enjoy a film adaptation is by looking at it as a separate entity to the book. Having said that, the book I’d like but also am nervous about seeing being adapted into a film is the shades of magic series. It has so much potential to be so atmospheric and epic, but they have to get yhe casting right. Great post.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, I totally agree with you! You need to keep the movie and the book separate otherwise you’re bound to be disappointed! Oh my, yeees! It would make a fantastic movie 😁 Thank you so much 😘😘
LikeLike